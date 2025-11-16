50 Satisfying Pics Of Intentional And Accidental Art, As Shared On “Lost Found Art”

Life would be so boring without art. Even mother nature occasionally likes to express herself by creating something odd and unusual, which catches our attention by being extraordinary. Artistic expression always finds a way to surprise us, and today we would like to introduce you to a very unique collection of art pics.
#1 “The Veiled Lady” By Raffaele Monti 1860
I can’t even begin to wrap my head around the skill that was required to execute this marble masterpiece. To create the illusion of transparency with the veil in this medium is unbelievable. Metropolitan Museum of Art.
#2 The Largest Intact Mosaic. Antakya Turkey. Sixth Century
Spanning over 1200 sq meters and made up of geometric shapes and non-repeating figures. Was probably created as a public space at the time. One of the most fascinating aspects of this mosaic is curved rug like surface which grew curved as a result of earthquakes in 526 and 528 AD. Despite the earthquakes the mosaic never broke and survived to the present date intact and unbroken. It took 9 years to unearth.
#3 Absolutely Amazing Spray Paint Art
#4 A Tree Saved By A Tree
When branches or roots from different trees are in prolonged intimate contact, they often abrade each other exposing their inner tissues, which may eventually fuse. This process is called inosculation, a natural phenomenon in which trunks, branches or roots of two trees grow together. It is biologically similar to grafting. Such trees are referred to in forestry as gemels, from the Latin word meaning “a pair”.
#5 Burial Monument Masterpiece In Bronze Of The Calcagno Family. Created By Adolpho Appolini 1904. It Resides At The Staglieno Cemetery In Genoa Italy
#6 Lead Pencil Carvings
Always amazed at this skill, required patience and delicate hand needed to create these sculptures. I can barely see what I’m writing let alone even attempt something like this.
#7 Amazing Mosaic Street Patches
#8 Carved Stone Chain Link Column Dating Back To 1106. Found On The Facade Of The Collegial Saint-Lazare D’avallon In France
#9 Branch Sculptures By Bob Verschueren
#10 Antique Iron Bat Shaped Lantern. Said To Have Hung In Front Of A Cabaret In France Late 1800’s
#11 Now That’s Creative Snow Art!
#12 Snake Bridge On Macclesfield Canal On Atsbury. England
#13 1400 Year Old Ginkgo Tree Located In Xi’an China That Draws Thousands Of People Each Year From All Over China
The golden leaves start falling around mid November, turning the temples ground into a yellow ocean. This particular tree grows next to the Gu Guanyin Buddhist temple in the Zhongnan Mountains. The ginkgo tree, also known as the maidenhair, is sometimes referred to as a living fossil because despite all the climate changes, it remains unchanged for 200 million years. It’s a living link to the times dinosaurs ruled the planet.
#14 This Is What Happens When You Mix Star Wars With Alcohol
#15 Detail Of The “Green Man” 1200’s Ad. Early Gothic. Bamberg Cathedral. Germany
#16 Water Current Directing Drain In A Steep Slope In Taiwan. Almost Like Intentional Street Sculpture
#17 There Are 950 Species Of Sea Urchins That Inhabit A Wide Range Of Depth Zones In All Climates Across The Worlds Oceans
#18 Fidele The Most Famous Dog In Bruges. Fidele Was A Famous Dog And Tourist Attraction In Bruges, Belgium
The yellow Labrador Retriever lived at the Cote Canal bed and breakfast with his owner Caroline Van Langeraet. He could usually could be seen lounging half-asleep on a windowsill facing the Groenerei canal.
#19 Giant Cactus In Oaxaca Mexico
#20 Super Cool Design. Famed Motorcycle Builder Dirk Oehlerking Of Kingston Custom Crafted This Bike Called Good Ghost
#21 Worlds Largest Diameter Tree In The World. El Arbol Del Tule
(Spanish for The Tree of Tule) located on the church grounds in the town of Santa Maria del Tule in the Mexican state of Oaxaca. It was originally believed to be several trees but DNA tests have proven it’s one tree. The age of the tree is unknown but is believed to be 1200 to 3000 years old.
#22 No. Not Demons Being Cast Into An Inferno. What These Photos Show Are Masses Of Different Lava Flows That Have Dripped Into A Lava Skylight
They have formed a crust around the skylight likely due to a loss of heat around the area. What’s a Lava skylight? Molten lava can flow through underground channels called lava tubes. These tubes become visible when part of the roof collapse, causing a lava skylight.
#23 Dinosaur Being Delivered To The Museum Of Science. Boston Massachusetts 1984
#24 Strange Topiary. Like Green Popsicles
#25 Traveling In Style. Machine Age Automotive Looking Strollers
#26 Like A Herd Of Cattle Or A Flock Of Geese Or A Pack Of Wolves, A Swarm Of Ladybugs Are Referred To As A “Loveliness”
In the Middle Ages after farmers found out that ladybugs helped wipe out swarms of aphids that were destroying their crops, they thanked the Virgin Mary and referred to them as the “beetle of our lady”. This was eventually shortened to “lady beetle” then to “ladybug” which stuck. In the UK they are referred to as “ladybirds”.
#27 All Of Use Who Grew Up Using Pink Pearl Erasers In School Remember Drawing, Mutilating, Stabbing, Pulling On, Breaking Throwing And Shredding These Erasers In Class. A Great Stress Reliever. Great For Everything Except Erasing. And The Smell…
#28 Wonderful Antique Pig Shaped Mesh Purse
#29 Trees Struck By Lightning. The Temperature Of A Lightning Strike Is 5 Times Hotter Than The Sun, Causing An Internal Pressure That Can Cause The Tree To Explode From Within
#30 This Streamlined Dymaxion Car Was Designed By The American Inventor Buckminster Fuller During The Great Depression And Was Featured Prominently At The Chicago Worlds Fair In 1933-1934
Fuller built three experimental prototypes with naval architect Starling Burgess using donated money as well as an inheritance. Not as an automobile per say but as a vehicle that one day might be designed to fly, land and drive.
#31 Tortoise Shaped Bar In The Desert. Bayanzag, Mongolia
#32 Circa 1950’s Bumper Cars At The Height Of Their Style
With massive over-pronounced chromed out grills. Note only the top right one has a padded steering wheel protector. So if you got slammed straight on your whacked your noggin pretty against the steering wheel.
#33 Dunmore Pineapple House. Built In 1761 In Sterlingshire Scotland By The Earl John Murray For His Wife Charolettte
Attributed to the architect Sir William Chambers. It is considered one of the most bizarre buildings in the country. Pineapples were first brought to Europe by Christopher Columbus from the Caribbean island of Guadalupe in 1493. Pineapples became a rare delicacy in Europe with associations of power, wealth and hospitality. The pineapple structure is 46 ft high and constitutes a stunning example of the stonemason’s craft, being a remarkable depiction of the fruit. The pineapple became a universal symbol of welcome and hospitality.
#34 Pierre Passebon Paris Apartment. Jacques Grange Design
#35 Delivery For Bugs Bunny
Before the 16th-17th century almost all cultivated carrots were purple with mutated versions in yellow and white. Orange carrots are believed to have been cultivated by Dutch growers who took mutant strains of the purple carrot and developed them into the modern day orange variety. The Dutch are also credited with selling the seeds to the British who then brought them to early America. Orange carrots get their bright orange color from beta-carotene. The origins of the cultivated carrot is rooted in the purple carrot in the region around modern day Afghanistan.
#36 Abandoned. Let Nature Take Over
#37 19 Year Old German Actress Brigette Helm On The Set Of Metropolis In 1927
The costume was made of what was referred to as a new form of malleable “plastic wood”. The costume was extremely uncomfortable and sitting in it was difficult. At the time it was the most expensive movie ever made which at the time was aprox $1.2 million dollars. Brigette complained about the many retakes Fritz Lang was known to request saying “no one will even know it me in the costume”. To which he replied. “I’ll know”
#38 Slope Point Is The Southern Most Point Of New Zealand’s South Island
The wind is so intense and relentless that the trees are bent, warped and twisted forever along the direction the wind blows. That is because the region is constantly being hit with fierce cold winds that blow up from Antarctica. Slope Point is predominantly used for sheep farming. Aside from a few sheep, no humans or other animals live on that part of the island. In photos 2 and 3 you can see abandoned shacks that built under the protection of the windswept trees. But even those could not stand up to the wind.
#39 When Your Donkey Has Dreams Of Being A Pegasus
#40 Faced Home
#41 The Organic Twig And Sapling Sculptures Of Patrick Dougherty
#42 Perfect Winter Wedding Dress
#43 Picture Of One Of The Most Beautiful Manhole Covers I’ve Ever Seen. It’s Great That Whatever City Commissioned These Gave The Designer Such Artistic Freedom
#44 Researchers Believe This To Be One Of The Oldest Prosthetic Devices
A 3000 year old wooden toe prosthetic discovered on an Egyptian mummy. The wooden toe was refitted several times. Based on the meticulous construction of this ancient prosthetic. It was determined that the wearer, a priest’s daughter wanted the toe to look natural and be as comfortable as possible.
#45 Donetsk, Ukraine By Viktor Macha. Love The Way The Piping Looks So Figural. As If It’s Embracing The Structure
#46 Grasshoppers Dream Cafe. Jeongseon South Korea
Constructed of two converted train cars, the upper level serves pasta while the lower level houses a coffee shop.
#47 Italian Lifestyle In The Post War Years. A Vespa Acma 51 With Steib Sidecar
#48 Open Wide. Production Designer Joe Alves Making Repairs To The Mechanical Shark In “Jaws”
Affectionately named Bruce on Martha’s Vineyard in 1974. Interestingly the shark in Pixar’s “Finding Nemo” name is Bruce. Another fun fact someone just added in the comments. Seems Spielberg named the shark after his lawyer Bruce. Hence the joke: Why don’t sharks eat lawyers: Professional courtesy.
#49 I’m Stuck On You Babe! Love Is In The Air. Or Is It In The Trees?
#50 Strangely Colorful And Beautiful Molds Grown In Petri Dishes Using An Agar Base And Adding Pigments
