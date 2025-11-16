I “Complete” Things I Find In My Environment With My Drawings (30 Pics)

I’m an artist, drawer, and painter based in Lille, France.
I hope you will enjoy my art and my “mises en situations”! Thank you, Bored Panda, for the excellent opportunity to share my artwork!
More info: Instagram
#1 Special Rabbit
#2 Alice In Wonderland
#3 Butterfly Symphony
#4 Giraffe
#5 Machine
#6 Back To Work
#7 Try A Little Tenderness
#8 Urban Center
#9 Let’s See The World From A Higher Point Of View
#10 Penguins
#11 Bread & Breakfast
#12 The View Of The Sea
#13 Monkey Game
#14 Dinosaur Kiwano
#15 They Land
#16 Open The Window
#17 Snowdrop Explodes
#18 Flying Boat
#19 Calm Sleep
#20 The Child Who Followed The Albatross
#21 Theater
#22 Evolution
#23 Hiding
#24 Wolf
#25 Trumpet
#26 Statue
#27 Fly High
#28 Sweet Morning
#29 Guitar Hero
#30 Let’s Take A Dip Into A Beautiful Sky
