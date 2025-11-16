I “Complete” Things I Find In My Environment With My Drawings (30 Pics)

by

I’m an artist, drawer, and painter based in Lille, France.

I hope you will enjoy my art and my “mises en situations”! Thank you, Bored Panda, for the excellent opportunity to share my artwork!

More info: Instagram

#1 Special Rabbit

I &#8220;Complete&#8221; Things I Find In My Environment With My Drawings (30 Pics)

#2 Alice In Wonderland

I &#8220;Complete&#8221; Things I Find In My Environment With My Drawings (30 Pics)

#3 Butterfly Symphony

I &#8220;Complete&#8221; Things I Find In My Environment With My Drawings (30 Pics)

#4 Giraffe

I &#8220;Complete&#8221; Things I Find In My Environment With My Drawings (30 Pics)

#5 Machine

I &#8220;Complete&#8221; Things I Find In My Environment With My Drawings (30 Pics)

#6 Back To Work

I &#8220;Complete&#8221; Things I Find In My Environment With My Drawings (30 Pics)

#7 Try A Little Tenderness

I &#8220;Complete&#8221; Things I Find In My Environment With My Drawings (30 Pics)

#8 Urban Center

I &#8220;Complete&#8221; Things I Find In My Environment With My Drawings (30 Pics)

#9 Let’s See The World From A Higher Point Of View

I &#8220;Complete&#8221; Things I Find In My Environment With My Drawings (30 Pics)

#10 Penguins

I &#8220;Complete&#8221; Things I Find In My Environment With My Drawings (30 Pics)

#11 Bread & Breakfast

I &#8220;Complete&#8221; Things I Find In My Environment With My Drawings (30 Pics)

#12 The View Of The Sea

I &#8220;Complete&#8221; Things I Find In My Environment With My Drawings (30 Pics)

#13 Monkey Game

I &#8220;Complete&#8221; Things I Find In My Environment With My Drawings (30 Pics)

#14 Dinosaur Kiwano

I &#8220;Complete&#8221; Things I Find In My Environment With My Drawings (30 Pics)

#15 They Land

I &#8220;Complete&#8221; Things I Find In My Environment With My Drawings (30 Pics)

#16 Open The Window

I &#8220;Complete&#8221; Things I Find In My Environment With My Drawings (30 Pics)

#17 Snowdrop Explodes

I &#8220;Complete&#8221; Things I Find In My Environment With My Drawings (30 Pics)

#18 Flying Boat

I &#8220;Complete&#8221; Things I Find In My Environment With My Drawings (30 Pics)

#19 Calm Sleep

I &#8220;Complete&#8221; Things I Find In My Environment With My Drawings (30 Pics)

#20 The Child Who Followed The Albatross

I &#8220;Complete&#8221; Things I Find In My Environment With My Drawings (30 Pics)

#21 Theater

I &#8220;Complete&#8221; Things I Find In My Environment With My Drawings (30 Pics)

#22 Evolution

I &#8220;Complete&#8221; Things I Find In My Environment With My Drawings (30 Pics)

#23 Hiding

I &#8220;Complete&#8221; Things I Find In My Environment With My Drawings (30 Pics)

#24 Wolf

I &#8220;Complete&#8221; Things I Find In My Environment With My Drawings (30 Pics)

#25 Trumpet

I &#8220;Complete&#8221; Things I Find In My Environment With My Drawings (30 Pics)

#26 Statue

I &#8220;Complete&#8221; Things I Find In My Environment With My Drawings (30 Pics)

#27 Fly High

I &#8220;Complete&#8221; Things I Find In My Environment With My Drawings (30 Pics)

#28 Sweet Morning

I &#8220;Complete&#8221; Things I Find In My Environment With My Drawings (30 Pics)

#29 Guitar Hero

I &#8220;Complete&#8221; Things I Find In My Environment With My Drawings (30 Pics)

#30 Let’s Take A Dip Into A Beautiful Sky

I &#8220;Complete&#8221; Things I Find In My Environment With My Drawings (30 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Our Rescue Puppy Is The Best Sleeping Buddy To Our 8-Month-Old Son
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Insert Star Wars Scenes Into Real Life Situations Using My Iphone
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Deuce Premiere Recap and Review
3 min read
Sep, 13, 2017
General Hospital Drama: Sonny and Jason Plan While Carly Confronts Ava
3 min read
Aug, 14, 2024
84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Landmarks Replaced: The Ultimate Visual Geography Quiz
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.