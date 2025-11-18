Shelter Dog Was Overlooked For Almost A Decade Until She Found Her Person

People often talk about timing. “Now is not your time,” we tell each other when we fail a driving test or miss out on gig tickets. “Good things come to those who wait” is another phrase easily thrown around, which is quite often anger-inducing. For us, humans, it is annoying for sure, but for our four-legged pals, timing is everything as they have a very limited time on this Earth. Good girl Ginger waited for almost a decade at the shelter, never losing hope that one day her person would walk in and utter the phrase “Let’s go home, girl”. Luckily, that day has finally happened for this lab mix.
More info: Instagram
Ginger was just two years old when she ended up at the shelter after her previous owners had abandoned her
Image credits: Dogwood Animal Shelter
Ginger’s story begins like a thousand others. This beautiful girl was rescued by Dogwood Animal Shelter in Missouri, abandoned by her previous owners. Her humans’ betrayal left a deep scar on the then two-year-old pup’s soul. Who knows what else she was subjected to. Either way, the newest addition to the shelter was anxious, shy, and slow to trust. Despite her shiny chocolate coat and sparkling brown eyes, her nervous personality made her “unadoptable” as people tend to look at more sociable and extroverted animals.
At least now she was in a safe environment where she could wait for her forever family. Shelter workers didn’t have much hope to find her a home right away, but as she was a young dog, her chances were higher than those of older dogs. Little did they know, she would have to wait for a very long time.
How heartbreaking it has to be for a dog seeing shelter friends happily wagging their tails and giving kisses to their new family members, hearing new owners making the sacred promise “We’ll be friends forever”. It is in a dog’s nature to be with humans, in their warm beds or out on adventure. Yet Ginger was behind the bars, wishing it was her going home. But she never lost hope. Not even for seven long years.
Image credits: Dogwood Animal Shelter
Due to her shy and anxious personality, she was often overlooked by potential adopters
Image credits: keepingup_withginger
Image credits: keepingup_withginger
Ginger’s brown fur started turning grey, silver sprinkling her adorable face. Time didn’t care that with each passing day she’d become a less and less desirable candidate to be adopted. Once a young dog, Ginger had turned into a senior. She’d sleep more, play less and only her brown eyes revealed that despite the sadness behind them, she was still hopeful. Luckily, animal lovers around her were hopeful too.
In 2020, shelter pet advocate Scott Poore learned about Ginger. The kindhearted man was determined to make sure she wouldn’t leave this world without knowing what it is to be a dearly beloved pet.
“It absolutely broke my heart, so I stopped what I was doing and dedicated all of my time to her,” Scott said in an interview. “I started telling her story to anyone that would listen.”
Image credits: keepingup_withginger
But the beautiful girl never gave up hope, waiting and waiting for her fur-ever home
Image credits: keepingup_withginger
After seven long years, Ginger could finally tell her story. Well, Scott had become her voice, posting all over social media about her. He knew there just had to be a person for her. And he was right! A lot of people started reaching out, inquiring about Ginger. Among those people was Beth, who opened her heart to this senior dog, ready to give her the happy life and safe home this sweet pup definitely deserved.
As soon as she went home, Ginger started to change. She felt how loved she was and her sweet personality started to come out. Every day, this duo would achieve a new milestone in their relationship, surprising each other, wondering “How it is still getting better?” Thanks to her love, Beth was able to see the true colors of a previously shy dog – a present reserved only for that one special person.
“100 percent, there was a transformation,” Beth happily shared in an interview. “She was very skittish and protective at first. Now she will walk into a new environment with her head held high. Seeing her jump on a bed or walk on floors and be able to be a dog was amazing to see. She’s not this fragile shelter dog anymore. She knows her name and she stands bold with it.”
Image credits: keepingup_withginger
Sadly, she had to wait for almost a decade until a shelter animal activist started helping her
Image credits: keepingup_withginger
Ginger might be 13 now, but her life only began 3 years ago. It seems as if she knows it and embraces life fully. Beth allows her to sleep in her bed – a dog’s life is too short not to let them. And like any other dog, Ginger has let go of the past – it seems as if the years of loneliness never happened. With Beth, she is a little puppy again.
“She is an old girl, but very puppy-like nowadays,” Beth shared.
Beth didn’t expect that by opening her home and her heart to a lonely shelter dog, her life would change so drastically. Before adopting Ginger, she was struggling with anxiety, unsure about the future. Ginger brought much-needed safety and stability, offering comfort in a time of need. She watched her owner grow into a confident adult with a successful career, beautiful home and a loving spouse. Hey, two owners are better than one!
“Ginger and I have definitely grown together. I feel like when I got her, we were both kids entering adulthood together,” Beth pondered. “I think the most important thing Ginger taught me is that it’s okay to start over. That no matter what life gives you, there’s a better tomorrow — you can’t grow in the same place that broke you. We are thriving together now.”
Image credits: keepingup_withginger
Soon, she found Beth. Beth opened her heart and home to a now silver-faced pup
Image credits: keepingup_withginger
Image credits: keepingup_withginger
“She is an old girl, but very puppy-like nowadays,” said Beth, revealing that Ginger’s life had finally begun
Image credits: keepingup_withginger
Both Ginger and Beth hope that their story will inspire others to take a chance on senior dogs. They too deserve a second chance
Image credits: keepingup_withginger
“I want to challenge more people to adopt the ‘unadoptable’ or long-term animal and give them a second chance to love and live,” Beth said.
Ginger has gotten her well-deserved happy ending with her beloved Beth. Sadly, a lot of overlooked dogs are still waiting at the shelters, ready to give their all to their person. And while adopting one might seem scary, Ginger’s story just proves that the adopter receives way more. For a small shelter fee and some expenses on bowls and beds, you can get the best friend in the world, a chance to improve someone’s life and heal a little wounded heart. I say it’s a good bargain.
What do you think of Ginger’s story? Or maybe you have a similar one to share?
Ginger’s story made many people believe in happy endings
