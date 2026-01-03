Lloyd: Bio And Career Highlights

Lloyd: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Lloyd

January 3, 1986

New Orleans, Louisiana, US

40 Years Old

Capricorn

Who Is Lloyd?

Lloyd Harlin Polite Jr. is an American R&B singer known for his distinctive smooth vocals and heartfelt lyrics, crafting a sound that blends soulful melodies with urban rhythms. His captivating emotional depth in performances draws a loyal audience.

He first gained widespread public attention with his 2004 debut single, “Southside,” featuring Ashanti, which became a top forty hit. The track established his presence, leading to immediate industry buzz and fan recognition.

Early Life and Education

Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, Lloyd Harlin Polite Jr. experienced early family change when his father passed away at age two. His mother, Robin Lewis Polite, later moved the family to Atlanta, Georgia.

In Atlanta, his passion for singing blossomed, and he attended the Avondale School of Performing Arts. This early artistic environment nurtured his talent, laying the groundwork for his future career in music.

Notable Relationships

Currently in a relationship with Dehea Abraham, Lloyd Harlin Polite Jr. has been a father to two children with her in recent years. Earlier in his career, he had public ties to Angela Simmons and Ciara.

He shares a son, River, and a daughter with Abraham, with whom he co-parents. Polite remains dedicated to his family, often sharing glimpses of their life away from the spotlight.

Career Highlights

After his start in N-Toon, Lloyd Harlin Polite Jr. launched his solo career with the debut album *Southside*, which delivered the hit single “Southside.” His follow-up album, *Street Love*, featured the chart-topping “You” with Lil Wayne.

Polite further expanded his reach through collaborations, notably on Young Money’s global hit “BedRock,” and also ventured into acting. His 2018 album *Tru* marked a return to independent releases, cementing his unique R&B sound.

Signature Quote

“For me, I feel like a player. I just want to kind of spark some kind of energy in the building.”

