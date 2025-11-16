Hey Pandas, What Is Your Most Recent Stupid Buy?

by

By stupid I mean it’s not very useful but you just “had to have it”. Show me all your poor monetary decisions!

#1 This Officially Licensed, Miniature Coleman Tent–Meant For Use With American Girls Dolls, But Which My Cat Is Now Using As An Hq To Plot World Domination.

Hey Pandas, What Is Your Most Recent Stupid Buy?

#2 Ducky Liberty Is Mine

Hey Pandas, What Is Your Most Recent Stupid Buy?

#3 Finger Puppet Hands. No Regrets.

Hey Pandas, What Is Your Most Recent Stupid Buy?

#4 This Sticker, But I Love It!

Hey Pandas, What Is Your Most Recent Stupid Buy?

#5 This Somewhat Ditzy Owl Pillow For 7.99€. It’s A Production Error, But Personally I Feel Like They Ought To Make Them This Way.

Hey Pandas, What Is Your Most Recent Stupid Buy?

#6 This Hat

Hey Pandas, What Is Your Most Recent Stupid Buy?

#7 Scratchy Is Mine Now

Hey Pandas, What Is Your Most Recent Stupid Buy?

#8 This Tiny Anomalocaris To Put On My Backpack, Its A Weird Prehistoric Creature I Like

Hey Pandas, What Is Your Most Recent Stupid Buy?

#9 The Pet Teepee Was 1/2 Price At Aldi. I Really Have No Room.for It, But Emma’s So Cute Modeling It!

Hey Pandas, What Is Your Most Recent Stupid Buy?

#10 Over Priced Beach Bracelet

Hey Pandas, What Is Your Most Recent Stupid Buy?

#11 Didn’t Buy It But… You Got To Feed It Every Hour Including Through The Night

Hey Pandas, What Is Your Most Recent Stupid Buy?

#12 Expensive And Not That Good

Hey Pandas, What Is Your Most Recent Stupid Buy?

#13 My Inner-Nerd Is Strong In The Force.

Hey Pandas, What Is Your Most Recent Stupid Buy?

#14 A Glass Pyramid. (Dont Mind The Art, Every Other Place Is Full With Clutter)

Hey Pandas, What Is Your Most Recent Stupid Buy?

#15 One Of These Gizmos — It’s Called A Stereo Viewer. Sort Of A 19th C. View-Master

Hey Pandas, What Is Your Most Recent Stupid Buy?

#16 Dinosaur Plushe For My Cat

Hey Pandas, What Is Your Most Recent Stupid Buy?

#17 Apple Green Slippers. I Didn’t Need New Slippers, But I Thought These Were Funny

Hey Pandas, What Is Your Most Recent Stupid Buy?

#18 I Bought 2 Of These Beach Towels For My Godsons 2 Boys. The Hedgehog Plushie Is Just For Me, I Couldn’t Resist!

Hey Pandas, What Is Your Most Recent Stupid Buy?

#19 A (Supposedly) Haunted Doll 👻

Hey Pandas, What Is Your Most Recent Stupid Buy?

#20 Sun And Moon Keychains I Actually Really Like Them Tho

Hey Pandas, What Is Your Most Recent Stupid Buy?

#21 Yes

Hey Pandas, What Is Your Most Recent Stupid Buy?

#22 Lol Jk I’m Underage. It Was A $9 Avocado Toast But I Ate It Too Fast For A Pic Lol

Hey Pandas, What Is Your Most Recent Stupid Buy?

#23 Another Bottle For The Home Bar. Do I Need It, No. But I Wanted It.

Hey Pandas, What Is Your Most Recent Stupid Buy?

#24 Buy One, Get Two Free. 0 Function.

Hey Pandas, What Is Your Most Recent Stupid Buy?

#25 Tp Storage Shelf In Bathroom

Hey Pandas, What Is Your Most Recent Stupid Buy?

#26 I Just Bought This Van & Can Sell Candy Again!

Hey Pandas, What Is Your Most Recent Stupid Buy?

#27 I Bought A 24 Inch Plush Eevee To Bring Into My Office And Put A Doom Slayer Helmet On It.

Hey Pandas, What Is Your Most Recent Stupid Buy?

#28 Tacky Or Not, Jeeps Are Sometimes Called “Boobie Bouncers”. Saw This Dash Statue In Some Random Tiktok And Knew I “Needed” It. Yes, They Bounce Whenever I Hit A Bump. Yes, I’m Fairly Ashamed Of Myself…

Hey Pandas, What Is Your Most Recent Stupid Buy?

#29 Willie Nelson Tickets. $165 In Total With Insurance For All Three Tickets. Each Ticket Was $47 And $8 For Insurance Per Ticket.

Hey Pandas, What Is Your Most Recent Stupid Buy?

#30 Halo 3… The Day The Servers Went Down :(

Hey Pandas, What Is Your Most Recent Stupid Buy?

#31 This Hannibal Lector Pop Vinyl I Don’t Need But Couldn’t Resist

Hey Pandas, What Is Your Most Recent Stupid Buy?

#32 Yes, You’re Read It Right. Cotton Candy Grapes!!! The Grapes Taste Exactly Like Cotton Candy!

Hey Pandas, What Is Your Most Recent Stupid Buy?

#33 Tiny Hat For Smaall Dog

Hey Pandas, What Is Your Most Recent Stupid Buy?

#34 This Jacket. It’s So Cheap But Literally The Comfiest Thing Ever.

Hey Pandas, What Is Your Most Recent Stupid Buy?

#35 Gel Heel Cups, “Adjusable” Was Very Limited, Had To Lengthen The Closing Bit Myself, How They Made It, Just Doesn’t Follow Your Foot At All ;p

Hey Pandas, What Is Your Most Recent Stupid Buy?

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Bering Sea Gold Season 9 Premiere: What We Learned
3 min read
Aug, 14, 2017
Chester Bennington’s Carpool Karaoke Episode Has Been Released, And It Shows The Face Of Depression
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
How Much Water Do You Eat?
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Tried Abstract Geometrical String Art And The Result Is Slightly Hypnotic
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Meet Little Maci – The New Two-Faced Kitten!
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
“AITA For Telling My Brother’s Fiancée That The Reason She Couldn’t Get A Degree Was Because Of Her Choice To Be A Mom?”
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.