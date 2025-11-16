Hey Pandas, What Is Your Most Recent Stupid Buy?

By stupid I mean it’s not very useful but you just “had to have it”. Show me all your poor monetary decisions!
#1 This Officially Licensed, Miniature Coleman Tent–Meant For Use With American Girls Dolls, But Which My Cat Is Now Using As An Hq To Plot World Domination.
#2 Ducky Liberty Is Mine
#3 Finger Puppet Hands. No Regrets.
#4 This Sticker, But I Love It!
#5 This Somewhat Ditzy Owl Pillow For 7.99€. It’s A Production Error, But Personally I Feel Like They Ought To Make Them This Way.
#6 This Hat
#7 Scratchy Is Mine Now
#8 This Tiny Anomalocaris To Put On My Backpack, Its A Weird Prehistoric Creature I Like
#9 The Pet Teepee Was 1/2 Price At Aldi. I Really Have No Room.for It, But Emma’s So Cute Modeling It!
#10 Over Priced Beach Bracelet
#11 Didn’t Buy It But… You Got To Feed It Every Hour Including Through The Night
#12 Expensive And Not That Good
#13 My Inner-Nerd Is Strong In The Force.
#14 A Glass Pyramid. (Dont Mind The Art, Every Other Place Is Full With Clutter)
#15 One Of These Gizmos — It’s Called A Stereo Viewer. Sort Of A 19th C. View-Master
#16 Dinosaur Plushe For My Cat
#17 Apple Green Slippers. I Didn’t Need New Slippers, But I Thought These Were Funny
#18 I Bought 2 Of These Beach Towels For My Godsons 2 Boys. The Hedgehog Plushie Is Just For Me, I Couldn’t Resist!
#19 A (Supposedly) Haunted Doll 👻
#20 Sun And Moon Keychains I Actually Really Like Them Tho
#21 Yes
#22 Lol Jk I’m Underage. It Was A $9 Avocado Toast But I Ate It Too Fast For A Pic Lol
#23 Another Bottle For The Home Bar. Do I Need It, No. But I Wanted It.
#24 Buy One, Get Two Free. 0 Function.
#25 Tp Storage Shelf In Bathroom
#26 I Just Bought This Van & Can Sell Candy Again!
#27 I Bought A 24 Inch Plush Eevee To Bring Into My Office And Put A Doom Slayer Helmet On It.
#28 Tacky Or Not, Jeeps Are Sometimes Called “Boobie Bouncers”. Saw This Dash Statue In Some Random Tiktok And Knew I “Needed” It. Yes, They Bounce Whenever I Hit A Bump. Yes, I’m Fairly Ashamed Of Myself…
#29 Willie Nelson Tickets. $165 In Total With Insurance For All Three Tickets. Each Ticket Was $47 And $8 For Insurance Per Ticket.
#30 Halo 3… The Day The Servers Went Down :(
#31 This Hannibal Lector Pop Vinyl I Don’t Need But Couldn’t Resist
#32 Yes, You’re Read It Right. Cotton Candy Grapes!!! The Grapes Taste Exactly Like Cotton Candy!
#33 Tiny Hat For Smaall Dog
#34 This Jacket. It’s So Cheap But Literally The Comfiest Thing Ever.
#35 Gel Heel Cups, “Adjusable” Was Very Limited, Had To Lengthen The Closing Bit Myself, How They Made It, Just Doesn’t Follow Your Foot At All ;p
