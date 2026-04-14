95 Of The Funniest Tumblr Posts That Totally Deserve To Be Seen Again

Justin Bieber’s performance at Coachella 2026 left many of us with all the nostalgic feels. We were teleported right back to a time when we were young, and wild and free. The 2000s brought us many things: Bieber Fever, YouTube and a bunch of other social networking platforms. Some grew with us, others seemed to slowly fade into the background.
But just like Bieber, Tumblr looks to be making a massive comeback. And just like Bieber, it’s doing things on its own terms. The chaotic, chronological, and non-filtered environment is exactly what’s appealing to many people nowadays. It’s gone from “obsolete” to popular again, almost overnight.
There are even online spaces dedicated to sharing the best posts from the platform. The Tumblr Showcase is one of them. It focuses on funny memes and has more than 50,000 followers laughing at a gallery of comedy gold. Bored Panda has put together the best posts from the page for you to scroll through when the other stuff gets too much.
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Guess whose back, back again… No, not Slim Shady and no, we aren’t talking about Justin Bieber either, although it’s clear he is.
Tumblr seems to be making a comeback as the gift that keeps on giving. It had a good run after being founded as a microblogging site in 2007. Users loved it because it was different: Not as many ads, you could stay anonymous, and of course, it allowed NSFW content.
But things took a tumble around 2013, after Yahoo acquired the platform for $1.1B. It banned content that wasn’t safe/suitable for work, and many netizens sought their kicks elsewhere.
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Fast Company has called Tumblr a “chaotic, cozy corner of the internet untouched by algorithmic gloss and influencer overload.” And it seems herein lies the secret to the platform’s sudden resurgence. Gen Z users are breathing new life into the site.
They made up 50% of Tumblr’s active monthly users and accounted for 60% of new sign-ups in 2025. While still dwarfed by giants like Instagram, TikTok and Facebook, Tumblr Tumblr is seeing growth. According to 2026 data from Demand Sage, it now hosts over 626.79 million blogs, marking an increase of over 100 million since 2024.
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For Digital Marketer Rahul Maheshwari, Tumblr has always been about creativity.
“It’s where I go to share original content like art, photography, short stories, poetry, and GIFs,” he explains. “Unlike other platforms that push for polished, influencer-style content, Tumblr remains a space for raw, authentic creativity.”
Maheshwari likens Tumblr to an online diary mixed with a gallery, explaining that he can share whatever he’s passionate about without the pressure of being ‘picture-perfect.’”
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“I already told Taimei ‘I’m truly sorry’! And you said you wouldn’t expose my affair publicly!!”
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