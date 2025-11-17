25 Facts About ‘Friends’ That The Show’s Fans May Have Never Heard Of Before

While it has been nearly 20 years now since the end of the hit TV show Friends, many folks remember it fondly and still keep rewatching it to this day. It was such an iconic phenomenon in entertainment that some still feel the cultural and social impact it had on everyone.
The show speaks volumes to entire generations, and what better way to celebrate it than with a list of some fun and interesting trivia and facts about the show, alongside a discussion on what the show’s legacy looks like today.
#1
Matthew Perry devoted his life to helping others get sober, including Hank Azaria, who played David on the show. He turned his former Malibu mansion into a sober living center, which ran until 2015.
Image source: aniston.jpg
#2
The cast made efforts to keep the ensemble format and not allow one member to dominate; they entered themselves in the same categories for awards & asked to appear together on magazine covers.
Image source: aniston.jpg
#3
Matt and Jen stayed on set for hours after filming the finale and were the last ones to leave (Jan 23rd, 2004).
Image source: aniston.jpg
#4
Phoebe was originally supposed to end up with David the scientist, but the writers liked Paul Rudd’s Mike so much that they changed who she ended up with.
Image source: aniston.jpg
#5
To create Joey’s iconic look wearing Chandler’s clothes, they took pieces from his wardrobe and cut them so they were flapped and looked like they were layered. All secured with Velcro at the back.
Image source: aniston.jpg
#6
While David initiated the main cast to collectively renegotiate their contracts to get equal pay, it was Courteney who suggested that the six of them should all give each other notes about what they could do to improve as actors.
Image source: aniston.jpg
#7
Matthew Perry assisted his friends and other actors to audition for Chandler, while he was stuck on LAX 2194, before auditioning himself.
Image source: aniston.jpg
#8
The girls were on strict diets during the show and worked out daily. Sadly, Lisa compared herself a lot to Jennifer and Courteney at the time and has said how “fittings we’re not fun”, as she struggled with body image.
Image source: aniston.jpg
#9
Matthew and Courteney were actually distant cousins whose relatives were married in England nearly 500 years ago. According to a family tree, they were 11th cousins
Image source: aniston.jpg
#10
The six friends never got back together in one room since 2004, except for once at a dinner party at Courteney’s house in Oct 2019.
Image source: aniston.jpg
#11
When the cast took a trip to Las Vegas, before the show started, director James Burrows gave them $200 each to gamble with in the casino. Matt LeBlanc lost it in seconds so he was given another $200.
Image source: aniston.jpg
#12
When viewers were concerned about Matthew’s appearance at the reunion, representatives for him clarified that he had an emergency dental surgery prior to filming.
Image source: aniston.jpg
#13
There’s a reason why Friends didn’t address 9/11. The writers thought it’s not a topical show and didn’t want to do ‘a very special episode’ of Friends where they’re all distressed about what happened, and trying to deal with it.
Image source: aniston.jpg
#14
Lisa had a hard time playing Phoebe up to season 3. She eventually went to ask Matt LeBlanc for advice, who reminded her that she was doing great and to take the pressure off.
Image source: aniston.jpg
#15
After year-long expectations that the ninth season would be the series’ last, NBC agreed to pay $10 million to Warner Bros. for the production of each tenth season episode.
Image source: aniston.jpg
#16
With her first paycheck from Friends, Jennifer bought a Mercedes that had been on sale for years, but it broke down after 2 drives.
Image source: aniston.jpg
#17
Tom Selleck was terrified to step onto the set of Friends at first. He said he was “scared to death” at the table read seeing how close all the other actors were, but “Courteney helped a lot.”
Image source: aniston.jpg
#18
Usually, live audiences consisted of 300 people, while in London, the scenes were shot in a studio with three audiences of 500 each, the show’s largest audiences throughout its run.
Image source: aniston.jpg
#19
The Pilot of Joey reveals that Rachel and Ross have remarried.
Image source: aniston.jpg
#20
Jennifer Aniston was the only main cast member who did not try the infamous Thanksgiving trifle, which was actually made of bananas and whipped cream.
Image source: aniston.jpg
#21
Rachel’s iconic yellow dress got so popular, that even years later the show’s designer regularly got requests from fans interested in purchasing the dress.
Image source: aniston.jpg
#22
Rachel’s name appears in 28 episode titles, the most of any of the friends, while Monica’s name appears in 8 titles, which is the least.
Image source: aniston.jpg
#23
David Schwimmer asked James Burrows to mentor him during the first season and was very eager to learn.
Image source: therealjamesburrows
#24
Auditions for the lead roles took place in NY and LA. The casting director shortlisted 1,000 actors down to 75. Those who received a callback read again in front of Crane, Kauffman and Bright. Last three/four selected actors for each role had to read for the president of Warner Bros. Television.
Image source: aniston.jpg
#25
Winona Ryder’s Friends cameo was met with some backlash. That episode reported one of the lowest viewership numbers the season with only 16.3 million audience members tuning in.
Image source: aniston.jpg
Follow Us