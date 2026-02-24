“She Knows Something”: Savannah Guthrie Announces Massive Reward For Mom, But People Suspect Her

Today show host Savannah Guthrie released a video imploring the public for help in finding her missing mother, Nancy, and directly addressing the elderly woman’s captor.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home outside Tucson, Arizona, 24 days ago.

Now, Savannah has announced a $1,000,000 reward for information that could lead to her mother’s return.

Her video sparked sympathetic comments wishing for her mother to come home safely, but also conspiracy theories alleging that Savannah was involved in the abduction.

Savannah Guthrie released an emotional video pleading for help in locating her missing 84-year-old mother, Nancy

The most recent information released by the FBI on the investigation included footage of a masked individual outside Nancy’s property, captured by her doorbell camera on the morning she was snatched from her home.

“We need to know where she is, we need her to come home,” a tearful Savannah said on Tuesday (February 24).

“We also know that she may be lost, she may already be gone. She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves, and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad, and with her beloved brother, Pierce, and with our daddy.”

The journalist said her family would eventually “accept” the reality that her 84-year-old mother had been executed, but they need to know what happened to her in order to get closure.

“We need to know where she is. We need her to come home. For that reason, we are offering a family reward of up to $1 million for any information that leads us to her recovery.”

Savannah acknowledged that her mother may be lifeless and said her family needs answers for closure

The 54-year-old then addressed Nancy’s abductor and potential accomplices, saying, “If you’ve been waiting and you haven’t been sure, let this be your sign to please come forward.

“Tell what you know and help us bring our beloved mom home so that we can either celebrate a glorious, miraculous homecoming or celebrate the beautiful, brave, noble and courageous life that she has lived. Please be the light in the dark.”

Savannah also announced that her family has donated $500,000 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

“Hopefully this will finally compel someone to come forward,” one fan expressed.

“I pray they find her alive. Poor sweet mama,” wrote another.

“God bless Mumma Guthrie. Wherever she is,” a third commented.

Some netizens circulated conspiracy theories surrounding Nancy’s disappearance

“I saw Savannah‘s interview with Virginia Giuffre today and realized that this is probably the cause of her mom being taken,” one netizen suggested, referencing one of the victims of s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“It’s too weird of a situation…. She’s not extremely wealthy and well-known unless you watch the news which means it’s probably someone close to them who did it and not some organized crime hang,” noted an additional person.

All members of the Guthrie family, including the victim’s three children and their spouses, have been cleared as potential suspects in the case, according to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen in Tucson on January 31 after a family member dropped her off at her home

Nancy was last seen when she was dropped off at her home outside Tucson on January 31 following dinner with family. She was reported missing the following day when she failed to show up at a friend’s home.

Authorities believe she did not wander off but was abducted, given that she has mobility issues and is cognitively sharp. Drops of her blood were also found on her front porch.

The 84-year-old takes daily medication that she needs to survive. The medication, along with her cellphone, wallet, keys, and car, were left behind by the abductor.

After searching her home, Sheriff Nanos said the crime scene was “very concerning” and “suspicious in nature,” and that investigators believe Nancy had been “harmed” in the process.

So far, no suspect has been identified by officials in Nancy’s disappearance.

Purported ransom notes have been sent to at least three media outlets, though they provided no proof of life. Investigators have not confirmed whether the notes are legitimate but have said they are “taking all tips and leads very seriously.”

Law enforcement stated that more than one person may be involved in the abduction

Nanos said the department is “not ruling out the possibility that more than one person may be involved” in the crime.

Law enforcement has released video and photos of the main suspect, a masked individual wearing gloves and a holstered weapon who was seen tampering with the victim’s doorbell camera.

Sources familiar with the investigation told ABC News that the intruder may have been at her front door earlier than February 1, the day of the abduction, as some of the images show the person without a backpack and others show them with one.

This could mean that the perpetrator approached Nancy’s door the first time and was scared off after noticing the camera. They may then have returned and placed branches in front of the lens before disconnecting the camera and abducting the victim.

If it is the same person and the footage was taken on different days, Jason Pack, a former FBI agent, said “it could indicate that the person was there surveilling the place before the abduction happened.”

“The fact that there was preparation and planning makes it more of a sophisticated type of criminal activity than someone just showing up,” he told ABC News.

Doorbell camera footage shows a masked individual wearing gloves outside Nancy’s property

Investigators have asked neighbors to check their home security systems for suspicious people and vehicles going back to January 1.

Nanos was more cautious about the possibility that the footage recovered by the doorbell camera shows the captor on different days, saying it is all “speculative” and that there is no evidence to suggest they were surveilling the residence before the crime.

“We cannot tell you it’s a different day,” he said. “We don’t know that. It’s still under investigation.”

Nanos told NBC News on Monday (February 22) that investigators are getting closer to identifying the shoes, pants, shirt and jacket worn by the individual captured on the doorbell camera.

Investigators are using genetic genealogy to identify the perpetrator

The sheriff also said investigators have turned to genetic genealogy, which combines DNA analysis with genealogical records and publicly available databases, to identify the perpetrator after finding DNA at Nancy’s home that did not match hers.

“The technology is moving so fast and in such a frenzy that they think some of this stuff will resolve itself just in a matter of weeks, months or maybe a year,” he said.

In addition to Savannah, Nancy also has a daughter, Annie, and a son, Camron, with her late husband Charles, who passed away when the TV personality was a teen.

Social media users reacted to Savannah Guthrie’s recent plea amid the investigation into her mother’s disappearance

