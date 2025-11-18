“Keep Sour Candies On Hand”: This Online Thread Shares 30 Cool Hacks For The Human Body

The human body can be equal parts amazing and infuriating. For every marathon someone runs, pushing the bounds of endurance, there is a morning where your back hurts because you opened a door too aggressively.
Someone asked “What’s a crazy body life hack everyone should know?” and people shared their best examples. So get comfortable as you read through, or perhaps get up and prepare to test some of these ideas, upvote the ones that work for you and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences below.
#1
Stretching. Every morning when waking up. My grandpa taught me. He’s 94 now and still does everything as if he’s 50. He’s even able to run. Of course it’s also genetics, but a life filled with stretches every morning definitely doesn’t make your body worse, even if it’s just for a couple of minutes every morning!
Image source: nigartmann, KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA / pexels (not the actual photo)
#2
“Vagus Nerve Trick” for calming yourself down. If you’re feeling super anxious or stressed, try splashing your face with cold water or holding an ice pack on your forehead and under your eyes for a few seconds. It activates your vagus nerve, which helps slow your heart rate and calm you down almost instantly. Thank me later.
Image source: ChiefGallantry, Mas Vathon / pexels (not the actual photo)
#3
If you get enough sleep, life is better.
Image source: discostud1515, Komang dewi / pexels (not the actual photo)
#4
If you’re sick and pounding lots of water be sure to salt it a tiny bit. Otherwise you flush your electrolytes and get even sicker. Learned this from the ER staff when I had to be treated with IVs during a lengthy sickness.
Image source: PeaceAlwaysAnOption, Lisa Fotios / pexels (not the actual photo)
#5
This is going to sound obvious but hear me out. 90% of my FREQUENT headaches went away when I started drinking more water. Crazy concept I know.
Image source: andretheseal47, Nataliya Vaitkevich / pexels (not the actual photo)
#6
If you think it would be at all challenging (a simple rule would be anyone over age 50), get fully on the floor and back up again every single day.
You really don’t want to fall and then realize that you can’t get yourself back up and to your phone for help. Practicing so that it isn’t terribly difficult ensures that you will still be able to do it even if you have a mild injury from the fall.
4E4ME:
Most people who are falling risks are that way because they are not strong in their core. Your (excellent) suggestion will help people keep their core strong.
Image source: PoetryOfLogicalIdeas, Yan Krukau / pexels (not the actual photo)
#7
If you are feeling gross brush your teeth and tongue. It’s amazing how much better you’ll feel with a clean mouth.
Image source: solipsisticcompass, Thirdman / pexels (not the actual photo)
#8
So I just recently read that if you cant sleep, just start thinking up a dream in your head, and out you go.
Some nights I have trouble sleeping, so I decided to give this a shot, thinking it was complete b******t.
But it works. That s**t is like “Cthulhu rose from the sea, so I grabbed my lingerie clad wife and kissed her deeply, ‘ill be back in no time, babe.’ I grab my helmet and head toward my modified F-22. I nod towards my wing man, call sign Beastman, who is a velociraptor, and we both climb into our zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz”.
Image source: Fappy_as_a_Clam, cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)
#9
To quickly relieve a cramping calf (usually happens while sleeping) stand on your feet. Feels counter intuitive, but standing up forces your leg muscles to stretch and stop the cramping.
Image source: mr-blister-fister, Jill Burrow / pexels (not the actual photo)
#10
One effective body hack for managing stress is the “5-5-5” method. When you feel overwhelmed, take a moment to ground yourself by identifying five things you can see, five things you can feel, and five sounds you can hear. This quick exercise helps redirect your focus to the present moment, making it easier to calm your mind and reduce anxiety. It’s simple and can be done anywhere!
Image source: Crafty-Bowl6718, Karolina Kaboompics / pexels (not the actual photo)
#11
If you’re prone to anxiety attacks, keep some really sour candies on hand. I normally take medication for anxiety attack onsets, but sometimes I forget to pack it. It works.
Image source: Otherwise-Tune5413, Karolina Kaboompics / pexels (not the actual photo)
#12
Okay, this sounds wild, but if you ever have a headache, try pinching the web between your thumb and index finger for a minute or two. It seriously helps relieve pain!
Image source: nonamegirlfriend, Mental Health America (MHA) / pexels (not the actual photo)
#13
Use your hand to dry off in the shower like a squeegee before you use the towel. You will dry much faster.
antelopeparty:
I saw this on another LPT post a couple weeks ago and have been doing it since. Genius. And every time I do it I’m just like damn, some stranger’s words during some mindless scrolling just changed my habits for life, wild
Image source: Actuaryba, Karolina Kaboompics / pexels (not the actual photo)
#14
The 20-20-20 rule for eye strain. Every 20 mins. look away from your screen, focus on something 20 feet away, do this for at least 20 secs.
Image source: DivineHeartMuse, Arina Krasnikova / pexels (not the actual photo)
#15
If you have a stuffy nose due to a cold or allergy, try doing push-ups, jumping jacks or any form of intense sudden activity. It’s near-instant relief.
I always get the exact mechanism wrong, but since stuffy noses happen due to swelling in the tissue of the nose, sudden activity promotes blood flow and drainage of mucus. It’s temporary, of course, but worth a try.
Image source: loxagos_snake, Karl Solano / pexels (not the actual photo)
#16
It took me an embarrassingly long time to realize if you have water stuck in your ear just tilt your head and open and close your jaw a couple of times. Should clear it out in a couple of seconds.
Image source: YungShootaCam, mali maeder / pexels (not the actual photo)
#17
One crazy body life hack everyone should know is how to instantly relax your body using deep breathing. It’s simple—just inhale deeply through your nose for four seconds, hold for seven, and exhale slowly for eight seconds. This technique can help reduce stress, lower your heart rate, and even help you fall asleep faster. It’s amazing how something as basic as breathing can have such a profound effect on your physical and mental well-being.
Image source: coreyandersonn, Vlada Karpovich / pexels (not the actual photo)
#18
If you need to cool down rapidly, put your wrists under cold water.
Image source: Sun_Tzu_knowledge, Ivan Samkov / pexels (not the actual photo)
#19
When you brush your teeth, close your eyes and stand on one foot. Alternate feet. Your balance will improve a lot.
Image source: theLaLiLuLeLol, Artur Stec / pexels (not the actual photo)
#20
Crying is a healthy and good thing to do when you’re sad. However, there are times when it’s really inconvenient to cry. In those situations, controlling your breath will control your tears. Take slow, deep breaths until you feel better if you’re in public. If you’re in private, singing works too. Anything to alter your breathing will nip those tears right in the ducts. Just be sure to let it out and have a good cry later, when you’ve got the time and space to do it.
Image source: punkinholler, cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)
#21
Drastically reduce or eliminate alcohol intake. Your body and mind will thank you – balanced hormones, stronger immune system, better sleep, weight loss, clearer skin.
Prior to this year I would drink on average 3-4 nights per week (1-3 drinks each of those nights). There weren’t any issues with dependence or abuse, but I grew to hate my relationship with alcohol. I’m happy to report that my physical and mental health have greatly improved in just a few months since I cut back to 1-2 drinks per month (if that).
Image source: suburban_legendd, picjumbo / pexels (not the actual photo)
#22
If you have lower back pain or sciatica try gluteus medius burnouts. Use a chair or table to steady yourself and raise one leg straight out to the side as high as you can and hold that until it feels like your hip is on fire and trying to cramp. Repeat on the other side. It sounds crazy but it can eliminate lower back pain instantly.
Image source: Evan_keir, Miriam Alonso / pexels (not the actual photo)
#23
This may sound really dumb and/or gross but get one of those big bags of pitted “dried plums” (AKA prunes) from Costco and eat 4 or 5 before bed with a big glass of water.
You’ll have a BM every morning, even if you ate a bunch of low-fiber s**t the day before, so you’ll feel better during the day and it’ll reduce your risk of colon cancer.
Image source: IStream2, Jonathan Borba / pexels (not the actual photo)
#24
Using your fingers to help with indigestion. If you press on the area between your pinky and ring finger for a minute, it can help ease bloating and discomfort. This spot is known as the small intestine point and it’s a simple way to find relief after a heavy meal, because you can do it anywhere.
Image source: StrongBadie, João Jesus / pexels (not the actual photo)
#25
Sleep with a pillow under your knees if you sleep flat on your back, trust me 🤠.
Helps align and straighten your spine, especially helpful if you work in trades. If you’re a side sleeper put a pillow between your knees and it’ll help a bunch.
Image source: syntheticgf, ArtHouse Studio / pexels (not the actual photo)
#26
Eating can interrupt the crying process. Your body has to focus on keeping a clear airway while you eat, so you aren’t able to cry as easily. It’s good for moments when you can’t cry despite feeling sad (e.g. at work) 🙃 I recommend Snickers bars!
Image source: cinemachick, Karolina Kaboompics / pexels (not the actual photo)
#27
If you are exhausted or feeling low that day, a 20-30 min power nap will recharge your energy for your afternoon. In Spanish culture this is called *siesta* or lunch nap, though it’s common in Asia and Middle East.
Image source: Simple-Noise-7762, cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)
#28
When you do pullups, try to imagine yourself pulling your elbows down, not pulling your body up. It’s a mental trick that can make them feel easier, because it forces you to use the muscles in your back more.
Image source: Signal-Risk-2572, Yaroslav Shuraev / pexels (not the actual photo)
#29
Scientists studying hiccups theorized that they are a leftover mechanism from when humans were fish and had gills. Simply remind yourself that you are not a fish and they will go away. Regardless of whether the reason is true or not, your brain will stop them. Try it next time. Say “I am not a fish, I don’t need to use this anymore” to yourself, and they will go away.
Image source: VioletRoseOfficial, luiisrtz / pexels (not the actual photo)
#30
Eating a small snack that includes complex carbohydrates before bed, like a banana or oatmeal, can help improve sleep quality. Carbs help your brain produce serotonin and melatonin, which regulate sleep.
I think that the best crazy body life hack because we need to sleep good !!
Image source: Conscious-Month3708, Polina Tankilevitch / pexels (not the actual photo)
