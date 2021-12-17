They say there’s a great woman behind every successful man, and it looks like well-known TV personality Dr. Oz is no exception. Dr. Oz’s wife, Lisa, has been by his side for more than 30 years and she has played a crucial role in his ability to have such a successful career. But while many people know her just for being Dr. Oz’s wife, there is so much more to Lisa than that. She is a highly intelligent and accomplished woman who has done lots of great things on her own. You may not be very familiar with her name now, but soon enough you’ll see why she’s been so important to Dr. Oz’s success and then some. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Lisa Oz.
1. She’s A Philadelphia Native
Unlike her husband who is originally from the midwest, Lisa was born and raised in Philadelphia. She came from a close-knit family and her father was a successful surgeon. He was part of the team of doctors who performed the first heart transplant in the United States.
2. She Was An Actress
Before Lisa was Dr. Oz’s wife, she was actually working in the entertainment industry. Lisa made her acting debut in 1976 in a movie called Drive-In. She continued to act sporadically during the 80s and 90s with her most recent acting role being in the 1993 movie Boxing Helena.
3. She Was A College Athlete
After graduating from high school, Lisa went on to attend Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania. However, academics weren’t the only thing she was focused on during her time there. She also became the captain of the tennis team. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find any additional information on her collegiate athletic career.
4. She Doesn’t Think Vaccines Are Safe
Since a vaccine for COVID-19 was released, there have been countless debates between people who believe that everyone should be vaccinated and those who don’t trust the science behind vaccines. Some may be surprised to find out that Lisa Oz is part of the latter group. During an interview with Naturally Savvy, Lisa said, “Where Mehmet and I really don’t agree is vaccines and GMO’s. I don’t understand why Europe has mandatory GMO labeling but we don’t and I also don’t think just because the healthcare industry says vaccines as safe that they are. I call it: Corporatocracy. Industry does not always have the best interest of its constituents at heart.”
5. She Believes In Energy Healing
Despite being the daughter and wife of a surgeon, Lisa still believes in what many people in the western world would consider non-traditional forms of medicine. She is a trained Reiki master and she enjoys practicing on her family and friends. For those who aren’t familiar with Reiki, it is a form of Japanese healing that involves energy being transferred through people’s palms.
6. She Loves Spending Time Outdoors
Just because Lisa is married to a millionaire doesn’t mean that she doesn’t know how to enjoy the simple things in life. Spending time out in nature is one of her favorite things to do. Whether going hiking or hanging out at the beach, she looks forward to spending beautiful days outdoors.
7. She Doesn’t Like Breakfast
Most of us grew up hearing that breakfast was the most important meal of the day, but that message never resonated with Lisa. She told Naturally Savvy, “I don’t love breakfast foods and when all four of my kids were living at home, three of the four of them inherited my anti-breakfast gene, so for most of their childhood we would have protein shakes for breakfast and call them ‘magic drinks’.”
8. She’s An Avid Traveler
Traveling is one of those things that many people don’t get to do nearly as often as they’d like. Lisa, however, has been fortunate to be in a position that has allowed her to travel very frequently over the years. In addition to visiting places all over the United States, she has also gotten the chance to travel to other parts of the world.
9. She’s A Published Author
Lisa Oz has written extensively on several topics over the years, and her work has reached millions of people. She has been on The New York Times Best Sellers List multiple times. One of her most well-known books is US: Transforming Ourselves and the Relationships that Matter Most.
10. She Was The One Who Suggested Dr. Oz Do Tv
Dr. Oz had a successful surgical career long before he became a TV personality, but being on TV has certainly taken him to a new level. What many people don’t realize is that Lisa was instrumental in Dr. Oz’s journey in the entertainment industry. It was her idea for him to do a show on preventative healthcare tips, and her connections to the industry helped bring the idea to life.