Lily Collins: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Lily Collins: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Lily Collins

March 18, 1989

Guildford, Surrey, England

37 Years Old

Pisces

Who Is Lily Collins?

Lily Jane Collins is a British-American actress known for her refined elegance and versatile performances. Her distinct ability to embody complex characters has captivated global audiences.

She first gained widespread recognition starring in the commercially successful film The Blind Side, which grossed over $250 million. Collins’ impactful debut performance highlighted her significant on-screen presence.

Early Life and Education

Lily Collins was born in Guildford, England, to musician Phil Collins and American Jill Tavelman. She moved to Los Angeles with her mother at age seven, following her parents’ divorce.

She graduated from Harvard-Westlake School and later attended the University of Southern California, where she studied broadcast journalism. Collins developed an early interest in writing, contributing to teen magazines.

Notable Relationships

Currently, Lily Collins is married to American film director Charlie McDowell; the couple tied the knot in September 2021. McDowell is the son of actors Malcolm McDowell and Mary Steenburgen.

Collins and McDowell welcomed their first child, a daughter named Tove, via surrogate in January 2025.

Career Highlights

Lily Collins’ starring role as Emily Cooper in the Netflix series Emily in Paris has garnered her widespread global acclaim and a Golden Globe nomination. She has anchored the show for multiple successful seasons.

Beyond acting, Collins launched her career as an author with her 2017 international bestseller Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me. The memoir explores personal experiences and empowers young women.

Signature Quote

“I’ve realized the quirky things that make you different are what make you beautiful.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
40 Must-See Photos From The Past
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Will “Family Guy” Eventually Outlast The Simpsons?
3 min read
Feb, 28, 2019
We Spent 5 Months In The Jungles Of South America, And Saw Some Crazy Things!
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Last Man Standing
Last Man Standing Review: “Trick or Treat” Turns Sour At The Baxter Party
3 min read
Oct, 22, 2016
7 Questions XO, Kitty Season 3 Must Answer
3 min read
Mar, 11, 2025
Ex-Cop’s Wife Shares Tips On What You Should Never Do When You Get Arrested
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025