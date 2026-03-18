Lily Collins: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Lily Collins
March 18, 1989
Guildford, Surrey, England
37 Years Old
Pisces
Who Is Lily Collins?
Lily Jane Collins is a British-American actress known for her refined elegance and versatile performances. Her distinct ability to embody complex characters has captivated global audiences.
She first gained widespread recognition starring in the commercially successful film The Blind Side, which grossed over $250 million. Collins’ impactful debut performance highlighted her significant on-screen presence.
Early Life and Education
Lily Collins was born in Guildford, England, to musician Phil Collins and American Jill Tavelman. She moved to Los Angeles with her mother at age seven, following her parents’ divorce.
She graduated from Harvard-Westlake School and later attended the University of Southern California, where she studied broadcast journalism. Collins developed an early interest in writing, contributing to teen magazines.
Notable Relationships
Currently, Lily Collins is married to American film director Charlie McDowell; the couple tied the knot in September 2021. McDowell is the son of actors Malcolm McDowell and Mary Steenburgen.
Collins and McDowell welcomed their first child, a daughter named Tove, via surrogate in January 2025.
Career Highlights
Lily Collins’ starring role as Emily Cooper in the Netflix series Emily in Paris has garnered her widespread global acclaim and a Golden Globe nomination. She has anchored the show for multiple successful seasons.
Beyond acting, Collins launched her career as an author with her 2017 international bestseller Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me. The memoir explores personal experiences and empowers young women.
Signature Quote
“I’ve realized the quirky things that make you different are what make you beautiful.”
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