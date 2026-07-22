Artist Made 26 Comics That Make Fun Of The Hype, Hustle, And Reality Of AI Startups

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‘Mid’ is a daily comic about Synthetica, an AI startup that raised far too much money and cannot stop pivoting. As the artist behind the series shared: “I started drawing it because I run a small AI company myself, and the strangest parts of this industry never make the news: the fundraising theater, the agents that almost work, the demos that die the second an investor looks at them.”

Chad, the main character of the series, is the CEO. He communicates entirely in buzzwords, bets the runway on whatever he read that morning, and cares about his team in ways that reliably make everything worse. The engineers keep the place running despite him. A new strip goes up most days.

Scroll down and explore a selection of the best comics by ‘Mid’, where, as the artist puts it: “Everything here is satire, but less of it is invented than you’d hope.”

More info: midcomic.com | Instagram | x.com

#1 Same AI

Artist Made 26 Comics That Make Fun Of The Hype, Hustle, And Reality Of AI Startups

Image source: mid.comics

Artist Made 26 Comics That Make Fun Of The Hype, Hustle, And Reality Of AI Startups

#2 He Died Doing What He Loved

Artist Made 26 Comics That Make Fun Of The Hype, Hustle, And Reality Of AI Startups

Image source: mid.comics

#3 Paternity Leave

Artist Made 26 Comics That Make Fun Of The Hype, Hustle, And Reality Of AI Startups

Image source: mid.comics

#4 Reference Check

Artist Made 26 Comics That Make Fun Of The Hype, Hustle, And Reality Of AI Startups

Image source: mid.comics

#5 Younger And Younger

Artist Made 26 Comics That Make Fun Of The Hype, Hustle, And Reality Of AI Startups

Image source: mid.comics

#6 In Confidence

Artist Made 26 Comics That Make Fun Of The Hype, Hustle, And Reality Of AI Startups

Image source: mid.comics

#7 The Pass

Artist Made 26 Comics That Make Fun Of The Hype, Hustle, And Reality Of AI Startups

Image source: mid.comics

#8 Days Since Last Pivot

Artist Made 26 Comics That Make Fun Of The Hype, Hustle, And Reality Of AI Startups

Image source: mid.comics

#9 Performance Review

Artist Made 26 Comics That Make Fun Of The Hype, Hustle, And Reality Of AI Startups

Image source: mid.comics

#10 Into Yc

Artist Made 26 Comics That Make Fun Of The Hype, Hustle, And Reality Of AI Startups

Image source: mid.comics

#11 A Balanced Diet

Artist Made 26 Comics That Make Fun Of The Hype, Hustle, And Reality Of AI Startups

Image source: mid.comics

#12 The One That Got Away

Artist Made 26 Comics That Make Fun Of The Hype, Hustle, And Reality Of AI Startups

Image source: mid.comics

#13 The Allegations Are True

Artist Made 26 Comics That Make Fun Of The Hype, Hustle, And Reality Of AI Startups

Image source: mid.comics

#14 The Moat

Artist Made 26 Comics That Make Fun Of The Hype, Hustle, And Reality Of AI Startups

Image source: mid.comics

#15 Total Confidence

Artist Made 26 Comics That Make Fun Of The Hype, Hustle, And Reality Of AI Startups

Image source: mid.comics

#16 The Raise

Artist Made 26 Comics That Make Fun Of The Hype, Hustle, And Reality Of AI Startups

Image source: mid.comics

#17 Bare Metal

Artist Made 26 Comics That Make Fun Of The Hype, Hustle, And Reality Of AI Startups

Image source: mid.comics

#18 Settling In

Artist Made 26 Comics That Make Fun Of The Hype, Hustle, And Reality Of AI Startups

Image source: mid.comics

#19 NYC Has Single Girls

Artist Made 26 Comics That Make Fun Of The Hype, Hustle, And Reality Of AI Startups

Image source: mid.comics

#20 Idiot Sandwich

Artist Made 26 Comics That Make Fun Of The Hype, Hustle, And Reality Of AI Startups

Image source: mid.comics

#21 The Speech

Artist Made 26 Comics That Make Fun Of The Hype, Hustle, And Reality Of AI Startups

Image source: mid.comics

#22 The Day Off

Artist Made 26 Comics That Make Fun Of The Hype, Hustle, And Reality Of AI Startups

Image source: mid.comics

#23 Jevons Paradox

Artist Made 26 Comics That Make Fun Of The Hype, Hustle, And Reality Of AI Startups

Image source: mid.comics

#24 Priorities

Artist Made 26 Comics That Make Fun Of The Hype, Hustle, And Reality Of AI Startups

Image source: mid.comics

#25 The Value Ladder

Artist Made 26 Comics That Make Fun Of The Hype, Hustle, And Reality Of AI Startups

Image source: mid.comics

#26 The Sales Expert

Artist Made 26 Comics That Make Fun Of The Hype, Hustle, And Reality Of AI Startups

Image source: mid.comics

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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