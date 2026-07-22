Artist Made 26 Comics That Make Fun Of The Hype, Hustle, And Reality Of AI Startups

‘Mid’ is a daily comic about Synthetica, an AI startup that raised far too much money and cannot stop pivoting. As the artist behind the series shared: “I started drawing it because I run a small AI company myself, and the strangest parts of this industry never make the news: the fundraising theater, the agents that almost work, the demos that die the second an investor looks at them.”
Chad, the main character of the series, is the CEO. He communicates entirely in buzzwords, bets the runway on whatever he read that morning, and cares about his team in ways that reliably make everything worse. The engineers keep the place running despite him. A new strip goes up most days.
Scroll down and explore a selection of the best comics by ‘Mid’, where, as the artist puts it: “Everything here is satire, but less of it is invented than you’d hope.”
More info: midcomic.com | Instagram | x.com
#1 Same AI
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#2 He Died Doing What He Loved
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#3 Paternity Leave
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#4 Reference Check
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#5 Younger And Younger
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#6 In Confidence
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#7 The Pass
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#8 Days Since Last Pivot
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#9 Performance Review
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#10 Into Yc
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#11 A Balanced Diet
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#12 The One That Got Away
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#13 The Allegations Are True
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#14 The Moat
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#15 Total Confidence
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#16 The Raise
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#17 Bare Metal
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#18 Settling In
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#19 NYC Has Single Girls
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#20 Idiot Sandwich
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#21 The Speech
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#22 The Day Off
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#23 Jevons Paradox
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#24 Priorities
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#25 The Value Ladder
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#26 The Sales Expert
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