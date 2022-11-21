Tulsa King: Center of the Universe-Recap

The initial episode of Tulsa King made this series appear as though it was going to be a great look at Stallone as something other than an action hero or retired boxer after so many years, and so far, it would appear that the story is still rolling along as it should be. But with the second episode now on Paramount+, it’s easier to say that this story might start to drag after a while, simply because Dwight, played by Stallone, is going to be doing mostly the same thing, which means he’ll be acting like a gangster in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and solidifying his power base in accordance with the orders he received from his superiors in New York. Given that Tulsa was a method to keep him out of the way, one might think that the mafia wouldn’t care what he was doing so many states away, but the fact that he punched a capo in the first episode has come back to haunt him as the feeling is that he’s only going to get so many chances before his former mob family will turn on him and take what he was given as a joke.
Dwight’s frustration at the way the world has moved forward is interesting, kind of.
One might need to be in their late 30s or older to really understand Dwight’s outlook when it comes to thinking about how much things have changed since the 90s. To a lot of people, that decade was a great deal simpler than what we have now. The days that people used cash to buy things aren’t completely gone, but our reliance upon credit and debit cards, and various other cards, feels like a simplified manner that can, unfortunately, be more than a little confusing at times. Dwight’s preference to pay in cash is one that a lot of people share, even if the simplicity of paying with a card is highly preferred by many people. Trying to explain this to someone who hasn’t been a part of society for so long might be kind of difficult, especially when it’s someone like Dwight, who isn’t accustomed to people questioning him that often.
It is true that the world has changed quite a bit in the last two decades.
Thinking about the world the way it was back in the 90s, as opposed to how it is now, does make a lot of sense when it comes to Dwight’s character. What was normal then isn’t normal now, and many things that occurred in the 90s aren’t accepted now since the minds of many people have changed, and the societal norms have been altered in a big way. That’s why someone like Dwight would find it a little difficult to navigate at this time since when he went to prison, it’s very likely that he had a good handle on the word and didn’t think twice about the things he said or did. But, as it’s already been shown, the world doesn’t wait for anyone, but it certainly backs down at times to those who are self-assured and know how to get what they want.
It’s easy to think that Dwight’s former family will turn on him eventually.
The punch that he delivered to one of the capos in the first episode feels like it’s going to keep coming back to him since one thing that’s usually been pushed in movies about the mafia, whether fictional or based upon a true story, is that one doesn’t touch a made man without suffering very serious consequences. While Dwight is a capo as well, it sounds as though the insult was too much to bear and is leaving the guy with more than a broken jaw since he demands that Dwight be killed. It can be said that Dwight isn’t intimidated and that the hierarchy is important to make sure that the organization doesn’t come crashing down thanks to one vendetta or another, but it also can be said that this one act will likely be seen to have long-lasting consequences throughout the season.
Dwight has a lot of personal issues to work through.
Stating that Dwight has a few issues is kind of an understatement since the guy went to prison for over two decades and lost pretty much everything, as his family left him and even his mob family appears to have little use for him. This is a rather harsh way to react since he did go to jail rather than betray his ‘family’ for a better deal. But the idea that his own daughter doesn’t want to talk to him is rather saddening, and to think that he might keep trying to reconnect is even sadder. This show is, at the moment, kind of interesting since’s telling a story of how a man who did what was right in his mind is now being punished for his good deed. Hopefully, it can elevate itself and maintain the feeling it’s already given, though.