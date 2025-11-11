179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

by

Cats are cute. Kids are cute. But when cats and kids get together to play, they are cuter than the sum of their parts. These photos that we collected (and, hopefully, the ones that you guys will submit as well) of children playing with cats are a perfect storm of cuteness.

Playing is important for both the cat’s development and the child’s, but it’s often good to supervise them – for both the child’s and the cat’s sake. Cats are used to playing with their claws and teeth bared. This may not be a problem when a kitten does it, but if not dissuaded, this behavior can continue into adulthood, when it becomes dangerous. Children, for their part, can often get excited and underestimate their own strength, either hurting the cat or provoking it to defend itself.

If you’ve got any cute pictures of kids playing with their cats, please add them to this list!

#1

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: Elena Shumilova

#2

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: Natasha Parfenova

#3

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: something-everything.com

#4

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: Svetlana Kvashina

#5

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: Slavina Bahchevanova

#6

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: Michiyo Clark

#7

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: Suzy Mead

#8

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: Valery Neumiarzhytski

#9

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: Elena Shumilova

#10

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: Alain Laboile

#11

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: Geoffrey Jones

#12

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: Magorzata Frohmberg

#13

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: Miss Gruviera

#14

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: Kris Oneal

#15

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: Zorie Huang

#16

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: Ana Rosenberg

#17

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: Izabela Urbaniak

#18

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: Ramune Golysenskiene

#19

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: Briken Voci

#20

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: Beth Mancuso

#21

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: Sheena Jibson

#22

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: Alessandro Bosio

#23

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: Beth Mancuso

#24

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: unknown

#25

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: Angelika Pfortsch

#26

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: Ausra Breiseth

#27

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#28

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: White Cat

#29

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: facebook.com

#30

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: Ana Rosenberg

#31

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: Simply By Suzy

#32

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: Emre Erdogan

#33

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: Sacha

#34

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: Alain Laboile

#35

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#36

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#37

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#38

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#39

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: Casper Cybuch

#40

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#41

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#42

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: Glovanna Del Bufalo

#43

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#44

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#45

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#46

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#47

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#48

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#49

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#50

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#51

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#52

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#53

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#54

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#55

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#56

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#57

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#58

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#59

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#60

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#61

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#62

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#63

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#64

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: Elena Yaschenko

#65

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#66

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#67

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#68

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#69

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#70

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: Zafer Guder

#71

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: Simona Reinyte

#72

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#73

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#74

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#75

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#76

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#77

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#78

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#79

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#80

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#81

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#82

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: (c)AncaBilt

#83

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#84

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: Manuel Lara

#85

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: Svetlana Batura

#86

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#87

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#88

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#89

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#90

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#91

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#92

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#93

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#94

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#95

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: Constanza Gallardo

#96

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#97

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#98

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#99

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#100

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: MyOriginalaWork…

#101

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#102

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#103

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#104

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#105

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#106

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#107

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#108

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#109

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#110

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#111

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#112

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#113

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#114

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: facebook.com

#115

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#116

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#117

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#118

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#119

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#120

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#121

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#122

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#123

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#124

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#125

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#126

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: boredpanda.com

#127

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#128

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#129

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#130

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#131

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#132

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#133

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#134

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#135

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#136

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#137

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#138

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#139

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#140

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#141

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#142

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#143

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#144

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#145

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#146

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#147

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#148

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#149

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: ThisismydaughterandhercatFizz

#150

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#151

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#152

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#153

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#154

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#155

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#156

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#157

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#158

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#159

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#160

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: flickr.com

#161

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#162

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#163

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#164

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#165

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#166

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#167

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#168

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#169

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#170

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#171

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: itismywork

#172

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#173

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#174

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#175

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: facebook.com

#176

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

#177

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Image source: facebook.com

#178

179 Heartwarming Photos Of Kids Playing With Their Cats

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
What the Show “Valor” Gets Wrong about the Special Forces
3 min read
Nov, 21, 2017
25 Historic Buildings That Were Nearly Lost Forever But Saved
3 min read
Aug, 25, 2025
prison break season 5
Was Putting Prison Break Back on the Air a Mistake?
3 min read
May, 10, 2019
“Not Today, Satan”: 52 Times Scammers Got A Taste Of Their Own Medicine
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2025
What is The Hold Up on The Lost Boys TV Series?
3 min read
Mar, 12, 2020
Crew Morrow Teases Will’s Return on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: ‘Expect Major Angst!’
3 min read
Aug, 1, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.