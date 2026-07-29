The 24 Dumbest Answers Ever On ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’

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Throw the first stone if you’ve never felt the itch to go on a quiz show. I know I have. After all, seeing questions you know the answer to and believing you could do it is almost a human rite of passage.

But there’s a reason many of us never step into the hot seat on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, and that’s because we don’t want to embarrass ourselves. Thankfully, there are people willing to do that for us for our own entertainment. So here’s a list of some of the funniest answers ever given on the show. But hey, one thing’s for sure: they’ve got guts.

#1 Is It?

The 24 Dumbest Answers Ever On &#8216;Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?&#8217;

Image source: ABC

The 24 Dumbest Answers Ever On ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’

#2 Failed The No-Brainer Question. He Didn’t Think Twice Before Saying “Final Answer”. The Look On His Face As He Realizes His Mistake Is Beyond Priceless

The 24 Dumbest Answers Ever On &#8216;Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?&#8217;

Image source: Kenny Triton

#3 Never Heard Of A Burger Ring

The 24 Dumbest Answers Ever On &#8216;Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?&#8217;

Image source: youtube

We’ve all seen Who Wants To Be A Millionaire on our screens. After all, the show has been around since 1998, and nearly every country has its own version. Yes, we mean it. In fact, the 1998 television hit holds the Guinness World Record for the most international versions of a quiz show, with more than 100 regional adaptations.

But Who Wants To Be A Millionaire is hardly the first quiz show of its kind. According to experts, the concept of a public quiz show dates back to the 1930s. Information Please is often credited as the first popular trivia radio show, where listeners could send in questions in an attempt to stump a panel of experts. It aired in 1938 and even had special celebrity guests participating- how fun.

#4 First Question Wrong

The 24 Dumbest Answers Ever On &#8216;Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?&#8217;

Image source: Letitia Antoine

#5 People Knew The Answer, And You Didn’t

The 24 Dumbest Answers Ever On &#8216;Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?&#8217;

Image source: ABC

Aside from the entertainment factor, there are plenty of psychological reasons why we’re so drawn to watching quiz shows and even playing along from the comfort of our own homes, like a sense of achievement and a competitive spirit. Perhaps the biggest one, however, is dopamine.

When you answer a question correctly, even before the contestant does, experts say your brain releases a small burst of dopamine, the brain’s reward chemical. It gives you a quick sense of validation with zero financial or social risk, along with all the satisfaction of feeling smart without having to answer questions in front of a live audience and potentially fail.

#6 He Eats Flan With Tortillas?

The 24 Dumbest Answers Ever On &#8216;Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?&#8217;

Image source: ABC

#7 Math Is Hard

The 24 Dumbest Answers Ever On &#8216;Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?&#8217;

Image source: Chad Mosher

#8 Record For The Biggest Ever Fail On Australia’s Millionaire Hot Seat

The 24 Dumbest Answers Ever On &#8216;Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?&#8217;

Image source: NOVA FM

#9 Dude, Are You Blind?

The 24 Dumbest Answers Ever On &#8216;Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?&#8217;

Image source: tyrese1018

As you can imagine, though, the cash prize is probably the biggest reason people sign up for the show. After all, who doesn’t want to be a millionaire? Well, as it turns out, in very few countries do contestants actually receive the million promised in the title. In fact, most international versions don’t award the equivalent of one million dollars at all.

In the U.S., for example, winners lose a significant portion of the $1 million prize to taxes. Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom, contestants receive the full £1 million because, under UK tax law, gambling and game show winnings are tax-free. In countries like Vietnam, however, the top prize is 150,000,000 Vietnamese đồng, which is roughly equivalent to just $6,000.

#10 Why Even Ask The Audience If You’re Going To Think You Know Better?

The 24 Dumbest Answers Ever On &#8216;Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?&#8217;

Image source: esternwin

#11 Got Water-Faced At The Bar

The 24 Dumbest Answers Ever On &#8216;Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?&#8217;

Image source: Mech

#12 She Even Had To Ask The Audience

The 24 Dumbest Answers Ever On &#8216;Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?&#8217;

Image source: ABC

Despite the show’s popularity and hefty cash prize, there have only been around 120 grand prize winners across all international versions of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire since 1998. Apparently, Japan has produced the most winners, with around 40 contestants taking home the show’s top prize.

And while some contestants choose not to rely on the available lifelines, studies suggest that asking the audience can be a huge advantage. The audience is estimated to be correct around 90–95% of the time. So if you ever get the chance to compete on the show, don’t be afraid to use those lifelines so you don’t make the same mistakes as the people in this list.

#13 The Face Of Defeat

The 24 Dumbest Answers Ever On &#8216;Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?&#8217;

Image source: Jean Arthur

#14 Yeah, Sure

The 24 Dumbest Answers Ever On &#8216;Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?&#8217;

Image source: ABC

#15 He Put In His Thumb, And Pulled Out A Plum

The 24 Dumbest Answers Ever On &#8216;Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?&#8217;

Image source: Jean Arthur

Of course, if you ever do end up going on the show, remember this: high stress can get in the way of giving the right answer. So while it’s funny to watch contestants miss obvious questions, experts say that extreme stress triggers the body’s fight-or-flight response. This floods the brain with stress hormones, making it harder for the prefrontal cortex to function properly.

So it makes sense that staying calm in the hot seat isn’t easy, especially when you know millions of people could be watching. At least I know I’d probably forget my own name. So, have you ever wanted to go on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? If so, tell us why!

#16 Robbing The Cave?

The 24 Dumbest Answers Ever On &#8216;Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?&#8217;

Image source: tyrese1018

#17 At Least He Knew

The 24 Dumbest Answers Ever On &#8216;Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?&#8217;

Image source: DarkBlade27

#18 Moulin Rouge Is More Than A Love Story, Apparently

The 24 Dumbest Answers Ever On &#8216;Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?&#8217;

Image source:  Jean Arthur

#19 At Least Paris Hilton Isn’t Out There Throwing Ink Sacks

The 24 Dumbest Answers Ever On &#8216;Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?&#8217;

Image source:  Jean Arthur

#20 Llamas Are Infamously Known For Loving Icy Weather

The 24 Dumbest Answers Ever On &#8216;Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?&#8217;

Image source:  Jean Arthur

#21 We’ve All Missed A Few Classes In First Grade, Right?

The 24 Dumbest Answers Ever On &#8216;Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?&#8217;

Image source: Thinh Nguyen

#22 Punctuation Is But A Suggestion

The 24 Dumbest Answers Ever On &#8216;Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?&#8217;

Image source: XxKnomeDemon1xX

#23 Maybe If You Put It Horizontally

The 24 Dumbest Answers Ever On &#8216;Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?&#8217;

Image source: XxKnomeDemon1xX

#24 Denny’s, At It Again

The 24 Dumbest Answers Ever On &#8216;Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?&#8217;

Image source: Kenton Makings

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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