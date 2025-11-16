50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

by

#1 The Color Purple By Alice Walker

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

#2 Some Girls Do By Jennifer Dugan

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

#3 Full Disclosure By Camryn Garrett

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

#4 I Wish You All The Best By Mason Deaver

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

#5 The Picture Of Dorian Gray By Oscar Wilde

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

#6 Cinderella & The Glass Ceiling By Ellen Haun And Laura Lane

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

#7 Red, White & Royal Blue By Casey Mcquiston

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

#8 Young Mungo By Douglas Stuart

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

#9 How To Be Ace By Rebecca Burgess

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

#10 Aristotle And Dante Discover The Secrets Of The Universe By Benjamin Alire Saenz

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

#11 Ash By Malinda Lo

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

#12 Something That May Shock And Discredit You By Daniel M. Lavery

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

#13 We Do What We Do In The Dark By Jennifer Hillier

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

#14 Tales Of The City By Armistead Maupin

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

#15 On Being Different: What It Means To Be A Homosexual

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

#16 Juliet Takes A Breath By Gabby Rivera

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

#17 If I Was Your Girl By Meredith Russo

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

#18 Stay Gold By Tobly Mcsmith

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

#19 Detransition, Baby By Torrey Peters

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

#20 The Price Of Salt By Patricia Highsmith

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

#21 The Tradition By Jericho Brown

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

#22 All The Things We Don’t Talk About By Amy Feltman

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

#23 With Teeth By Kristen Arnett

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

#24 Fun Home

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

#25 Sissy: A Coming-Of-Gender Story

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

#26 Burn It All Down By Nicolas Didomizio

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

#27 We Are Watching Eliza Bright By A.e. Osworth

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

#28 Under The Udala Trees By Chinelo Okparanta

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

#29 Burn The Page: A True Story Of Torching Doubts, Blazing Trails, And Igniting Change By Danica Roem

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

#30 The Hours By Michael Cunningham

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

#31 Hola Papi By John Paul Brammer

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

#32 Tomorrow Will Be Different: Love, Loss, And The Fight For Trans Equality By Sarah Mcbride

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

#33 Girlhood By Melissa Febos

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

#34 Here Comes The Sun By Nicole Dennis-Benn

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

#35 Over The Top: A Raw Journey To Self-Love By Jonathan Van Ness

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

#36 Exciting Times By Naoise Dolan

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

#37 Honey Girl By Morgan Rogers

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

#38 Stung With Love: Poems And Fragments By Sappho

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

#39 In Their Shoes By Jamie Windust

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

#40 Giovanni’s Room By James Baldwin

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

#41 Maurice By E.M. Forster

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

#42 City Of Night By John Rechy

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

#43 In The Dream House: A Memoir By Carmen Maria Machado

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

#44 Middlesex By Jeffrey Eugenides

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

#45 Dead Collections By Isaac Fellman

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

#46 The Gods Of Tango by Carolina de Robertis

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

#47 Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit By Jeanette Winterson

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

#48 Little Foxes Took Up Matches By Katya Kazbek

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

#49 Milk Fed

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

#50 Rubyfruit Jungle By Rita Mae Brown

50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Image source: amazon.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Sabrina Carpenter’s SNL Performance Slammed For ‘Disrespecful’ Cultural Appropriation
3 min read
Oct, 23, 2025
People Applaud This Waitress Who Stood Up For All The Staff And Shut Down Jerk Customer
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Madrid’s Crosswalks Turned Into Colorful Works Of Art By Bulgarian Artist
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Neil Patrick Harris And His Family Just Won Halloween After Unveiling Their 2020 Costumes
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
41 Intriguing “Today I Learned” Facts That Show How Little We Actually Know (New Facts)
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
35 Spot-On Answers To “What Do People Think Makes Them Look Cool, But Actually Makes Them Look Like A Douchebag?“, As Shared In This Online Group
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.