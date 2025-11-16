50 LGBTQ+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

#1 The Color Purple By Alice Walker
Image source: amazon.com
#2 Some Girls Do By Jennifer Dugan
Image source: amazon.com
#3 Full Disclosure By Camryn Garrett
Image source: amazon.com
#4 I Wish You All The Best By Mason Deaver
Image source: amazon.com
#5 The Picture Of Dorian Gray By Oscar Wilde
Image source: amazon.com
#6 Cinderella & The Glass Ceiling By Ellen Haun And Laura Lane
Image source: amazon.com
#7 Red, White & Royal Blue By Casey Mcquiston
Image source: amazon.com
#8 Young Mungo By Douglas Stuart
Image source: amazon.com
#9 How To Be Ace By Rebecca Burgess
Image source: amazon.com
#10 Aristotle And Dante Discover The Secrets Of The Universe By Benjamin Alire Saenz
Image source: amazon.com
#11 Ash By Malinda Lo
Image source: amazon.com
#12 Something That May Shock And Discredit You By Daniel M. Lavery
Image source: amazon.com
#13 We Do What We Do In The Dark By Jennifer Hillier
Image source: amazon.com
#14 Tales Of The City By Armistead Maupin
Image source: amazon.com
#15 On Being Different: What It Means To Be A Homosexual
Image source: amazon.com
#16 Juliet Takes A Breath By Gabby Rivera
Image source: amazon.com
#17 If I Was Your Girl By Meredith Russo
Image source: amazon.com
#18 Stay Gold By Tobly Mcsmith
Image source: amazon.com
#19 Detransition, Baby By Torrey Peters
Image source: amazon.com
#20 The Price Of Salt By Patricia Highsmith
Image source: amazon.com
#21 The Tradition By Jericho Brown
Image source: amazon.com
#22 All The Things We Don’t Talk About By Amy Feltman
Image source: amazon.com
#23 With Teeth By Kristen Arnett
Image source: amazon.com
#24 Fun Home
Image source: amazon.com
#25 Sissy: A Coming-Of-Gender Story
Image source: amazon.com
#26 Burn It All Down By Nicolas Didomizio
Image source: amazon.com
#27 We Are Watching Eliza Bright By A.e. Osworth
Image source: amazon.com
#28 Under The Udala Trees By Chinelo Okparanta
Image source: amazon.com
#29 Burn The Page: A True Story Of Torching Doubts, Blazing Trails, And Igniting Change By Danica Roem
Image source: amazon.com
#30 The Hours By Michael Cunningham
Image source: amazon.com
#31 Hola Papi By John Paul Brammer
Image source: amazon.com
#32 Tomorrow Will Be Different: Love, Loss, And The Fight For Trans Equality By Sarah Mcbride
Image source: amazon.com
#33 Girlhood By Melissa Febos
Image source: amazon.com
#34 Here Comes The Sun By Nicole Dennis-Benn
Image source: amazon.com
#35 Over The Top: A Raw Journey To Self-Love By Jonathan Van Ness
Image source: amazon.com
#36 Exciting Times By Naoise Dolan
Image source: amazon.com
#37 Honey Girl By Morgan Rogers
Image source: amazon.com
#38 Stung With Love: Poems And Fragments By Sappho
Image source: amazon.com
#39 In Their Shoes By Jamie Windust
Image source: amazon.com
#40 Giovanni’s Room By James Baldwin
Image source: amazon.com
#41 Maurice By E.M. Forster
Image source: amazon.com
#42 City Of Night By John Rechy
Image source: amazon.com
#43 In The Dream House: A Memoir By Carmen Maria Machado
Image source: amazon.com
#44 Middlesex By Jeffrey Eugenides
Image source: amazon.com
#45 Dead Collections By Isaac Fellman
Image source: amazon.com
#46 The Gods Of Tango by Carolina de Robertis
Image source: amazon.com
#47 Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit By Jeanette Winterson
Image source: amazon.com
#48 Little Foxes Took Up Matches By Katya Kazbek
Image source: amazon.com
#49 Milk Fed
Image source: amazon.com
#50 Rubyfruit Jungle By Rita Mae Brown
Image source: amazon.com
Follow Us