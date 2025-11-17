40 Times People Didn’t Take Letter Spacing Into Consideration And It Resulted In These Fails

by

Kerning is the process of adjusting the spacing between individual characters in a font. This is done to achieve a visually pleasing and balanced appearance of the text. But as with most things, every now and then, things can go wrong.

Put the symbols too close or too far from one another and you end up with awkward or humorous typography. For example, if a company wanted to make a poster advertising their “cleaning” services but made the spacing between the letters “c” and “l” too tight, it can create the word “dining” instead.

The funny part is that such mistakes are more common than we might think. And the Facebook group ‘The Real Crime Is That Kerning‘ has all the proof. Here are some of their finds.

#1 Fail

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Take Letter Spacing Into Consideration And It Resulted In These Fails

Image source: Grant Bright

#2 Finals

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Take Letter Spacing Into Consideration And It Resulted In These Fails

Image source: Alexis Rabinowitz

#3

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Take Letter Spacing Into Consideration And It Resulted In These Fails

Image source: Justin Cornelius

#4 We Are Open

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Take Letter Spacing Into Consideration And It Resulted In These Fails

Image source: I. Lee Tudela Williamson

#5

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Take Letter Spacing Into Consideration And It Resulted In These Fails

Image source: Erin Vierthaler

#6 Dishwasher

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Take Letter Spacing Into Consideration And It Resulted In These Fails

Image source: Salvatore Kalaka

#7 If You Go Hiking In The Bamboo Forest, You Better Check For Ticks

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Take Letter Spacing Into Consideration And It Resulted In These Fails

Image source: Laura Brooks

#8 In Nails I Trust

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Take Letter Spacing Into Consideration And It Resulted In These Fails

Image source: Antonio M. Rosario

#9 The Real Crime Is You Knew Darn Well What That Looked Like And Sent It To Print Anyway

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Take Letter Spacing Into Consideration And It Resulted In These Fails

Image source: Elise Payne

#10

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Take Letter Spacing Into Consideration And It Resulted In These Fails

Image source: Brendan Tompkins

#11 Apply At..???

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Take Letter Spacing Into Consideration And It Resulted In These Fails

Image source: Disa Giada

#12 Car Pets Are The Best Pets

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Take Letter Spacing Into Consideration And It Resulted In These Fails

Image source: Brendan Tompkins

#13

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Take Letter Spacing Into Consideration And It Resulted In These Fails

Image source: Trisha Bagby

#14 Good Job, Walmart. If You Could Just Schooch The “Gurt” A Little To The Left

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Take Letter Spacing Into Consideration And It Resulted In These Fails

Image source: John Paul Drummond

#15 Wot & Who?

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Take Letter Spacing Into Consideration And It Resulted In These Fails

Image source: John Lund

#16 Pudding Turkey!

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Take Letter Spacing Into Consideration And It Resulted In These Fails

Image source: FubsyShabaroon

#17 I Love Le Cher (French Department) vs. I Love Lécher (To Lick)

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Take Letter Spacing Into Consideration And It Resulted In These Fails

Image source: Damien Damien

#18 Shampoo

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Take Letter Spacing Into Consideration And It Resulted In These Fails

Image source: Alexis Rabinowitz

#19 W Hyy Yyyyy???

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Take Letter Spacing Into Consideration And It Resulted In These Fails

Image source: Joel White

#20 I Guess It’s More Font Choice, But The High School That My Girlfriend Teaches At Is Fort White High School, But All I See Is Fart White In Their Gym

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Take Letter Spacing Into Consideration And It Resulted In These Fails

Image source: Mike Stabile

#21 Some Are Neon The Kerning Thing

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Take Letter Spacing Into Consideration And It Resulted In These Fails

Image source: David Gugenheim

#22 Nope I’ll Get Mine Done Somewhere Else

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Take Letter Spacing Into Consideration And It Resulted In These Fails

Image source: Carl Mellesmoen

#23 He Is Trisen

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Take Letter Spacing Into Consideration And It Resulted In These Fails

Image source: Melissa Andrea Gutiérrez

#24 6nly Sod Gan Gugjmel

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Take Letter Spacing Into Consideration And It Resulted In These Fails

Image source: John Lund

#25 It’s Rush Because Go Time!

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Take Letter Spacing Into Consideration And It Resulted In These Fails

Image source: Radhika Rawat

#26 Finally Found One In The Wild!

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Take Letter Spacing Into Consideration And It Resulted In These Fails

Image source: Bradlee Slusser

#27 Amazing Pizza. Atrocious Kerning

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Take Letter Spacing Into Consideration And It Resulted In These Fails

Image source: Matthew Summey

#28 Cool Craft Bar In Richmond

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Take Letter Spacing Into Consideration And It Resulted In These Fails

Image source: Chris Mcdaris

#29 I Just Saw This In A Market In Georgia Today And Could Not Stop Laughing. You’re Welcome

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Take Letter Spacing Into Consideration And It Resulted In These Fails

Image source: Olajide Paris

#30 Finally Found Something

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Take Letter Spacing Into Consideration And It Resulted In These Fails

Image source: Joe Odekerken

#31 Please Don

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Take Letter Spacing Into Consideration And It Resulted In These Fails

Image source: Jenna Wasakoski

#32 Found In The Wild At Our Local O’charley’s

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Take Letter Spacing Into Consideration And It Resulted In These Fails

Image source: Alyson Taylor

#33 A While Ago I Was An Extra On The Last Of Us, And I Had To Wait To Share This

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Take Letter Spacing Into Consideration And It Resulted In These Fails

Image source: Spencer Stevens

#34

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Take Letter Spacing Into Consideration And It Resulted In These Fails

Image source: Andrew Shaw

#35 Today I Learned That Automotive Professionals Are Not Typesetting Professionals

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Take Letter Spacing Into Consideration And It Resulted In These Fails

Image source: Tom Bagel Donohue

#36 Love It!

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Take Letter Spacing Into Consideration And It Resulted In These Fails

Image source: Jack Harris

#37 Chips

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Take Letter Spacing Into Consideration And It Resulted In These Fails

Image source: Chris Weaver

#38 Saw In The Wild And Thought Of You All

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Take Letter Spacing Into Consideration And It Resulted In These Fails

Image source: Christina Elle

#39 Something I Hated Today

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Take Letter Spacing Into Consideration And It Resulted In These Fails

Image source: Nikki Kimberly

#40 The Closer You Look, The Worse It Gets

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Take Letter Spacing Into Consideration And It Resulted In These Fails

Image source: Aaron Duff

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
30 People Break Down The Historical Lies That Are Widely Accepted To This Day
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
NYT Connections Hints And Answers For 22-August-2025
3 min read
Aug, 21, 2025
Realtor Expects A Gift After Helping To Sell His Client’s House And Sends Him An Email Saying How “Shocked” He Was To Not Get One
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Three Ways Clone Wars Expanded the Star Wars Mythos
3 min read
Mar, 15, 2020
I Asked More Artists To Make Psas About Coronavirus And Here Are The Results
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
30 People Share Things In Job Descriptions That Instantly Scream “Toxic”
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.