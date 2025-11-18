Leopard Attacks People Who Teased And Lured It Out Of Woods, Caught On Video: “Serves Them Right”

A bunch of thrill-seekers in India learned the hard way that it’s best not to mess with Mother Nature—especially when that nature comes with claws and fangs.
What started as a casual picnic turned into a real-life horror show when the picnickers decided to lure a leopard closer.
They quickly realized that they weren’t ready for the impromptu encounter with the wild predator.
A viral video captured the group of picnickers visiting a forested area in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.
The group spotted a leopard lurking in the nearby woods and began calling out to it.
A group of picnickers in Madhya Pradesh, India, learned why teasing a wild animal is never a good idea
Image credits: Sourabh/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)
In the local language, the visitors were heard calling out to the wild cat and asking the animal to come closer towards them.
As if on cue, the big cat seemed to oblige their request and charged at them at full speed.
The group’s laughter quickly turned into terror as the predator bolted straight for them and jumped on a man. He then charged at other people in the group.
A total of three people were injured in the incident: two males, identified as Nitin Samdariya, 35, and Akash Kushwaha, 23, and a female, identified as Nandini Singh, 25.
Image credits: Víctor/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)
A few others also sustained injuries from the panicked rush to flee from the leopard.
“The woman sustained severe injuries as the leopard dug its claws into her head,” a local police official told the Times of India.
Social media users weren’t too kind as many agreed they shouldn’t have teased the animal.
“Clear instructions not to tease animals, now enjoy the bite,” one said while another quipped, “Serves them right..”
“Humans will never learn,” read a third comment.
A viral video shows the leopard bolting toward the group after they called out to it, causing panic and chaos
Image credits: Bertrand Godfroid/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)
“Why am I not feeling bad,” asked another.
“Aggression and teasing by people led to it,” said another. “Case should be booked against the persons.”
Animal attacks, such as the one seen in the below video, are “exceedingly rare,” according to Dr. Charles (Billy) Gunnels, Chair & Professor, Department of Biological Sciences.
“Most animal attacks are provoked, where the person harasses the animal before the attack. In these cases, the animal may attack to defend itself. While I did not see any evidence of provocation, this may still have occurred if someone in the audience threw an object or approached the animal off screen,” the animal behavior expert told Bored Panda.
Two men and one woman sustained injuries inflicted by the wild animal
Video credit: anuraag_niebpl
“On a rare occasion, animals will attack if they see the person as food. This tends to occur with the animal is starving or becomes too closely associated with people,” he added. “For example, wildlife that are feed on a regular basis will be known to attack a person. However, this is also very rare.”
Dr. Charles said the number of people in a group visiting wild areas could also trigger animal attacks. Hence, “we may be seeing some combination of a large group of people and harassment in the video. There appears to be a large group of people that stop and start making a lot of noise when they first see the leopard. Whether the animal attack because of the noise, the large group, or hunger, is unclear, however,” he said.
Alina Fisher, an award-winning scientist who is passionate about wildlife conservation and science communication, told Bored Panda that it’s always best for humans to maintain a “respectful distance” with wildlife.
Social media reactions were unsympathetic, with many blaming the picnickers for provoking the animal
Image credits: Sanju Pandita/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)
“Wildlife should always be admired from a distance. While they are beautiful and majestic, they are also fierce and unpredictable,” she said.
The research manager from University of Victoria, Environmental Studies explained that wild animals would respond differently when compared to domesticated animals.
“Unlike domesticated animals, which have had much of their aggression bred out, wild animals can respond unexpectedly, without regard for human safety. Their reactions aren’t due to any animosity toward humans—they simply perceive any potential danger the same way, whether it’s from humans or other wildlife,” she said. “That’s why it’s important not to approach or try to lure wildlife closer.
Professor David Favre, Michigan State University College of Law, said the “unpredictability” of large predators like leopards and bears is the main risk during such encounters.
Image credits: Christian B./stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)
“While neither specifically hunt humans, they will attack,” said the animal law expert. “A human cannot know the personality of a specific animal, or what triggers might set the animal off. First thing to do if there is an encounter is back away in hopes that the animal does not take notice of you. But, do not run as that may get the attention of the animal and then you look like prey. If the leopard does start to approach, then try to be as big and loud as possible.”
Alina also noted the perils of these wild animals associating humans with food.
“When animals associate humans with food, they become more daring in seeking out human food sources,” she continued. “This habituation can lead to dangerous situations where these animals, in trying to access easy meals, pose a threat to both people and their pets. In the end, these animals are often labeled as problematic and may be killed, which is particularly concerning for species like leopards, many of whose populations are endangered.”
“For everyone’s safety—both human and wildlife—it’s best to maintain a respectful distance,” the science communicator concluded.
Most netizens were team leopard, with one saying: “That kitty gave them what they asked for!”
Follow Us