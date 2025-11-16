Hey Pandas, What Was A Big Scandal/Rumor At Your School That Was True? (Closed)

by

A big scandal/rumor at your school that was true. All the details, all the tea.

#1

basicallyyyyyy apparently this very popular, very annoying boy in my class had fallen into this river and people thought he was faking it, cause he kept saying he was so brave and rescued himself. what actually happened was he fell into the river trying to do a tiktok, and some dogwalker had to save him. hilarious when people found a picture of him crying after falling in, and getting attacked by some ducks. he deserves it cause for like a year whenever he saw me hed say “hey midget”. thx for reading all of this if u did u are so cool and valid.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Khloe & Lamar Advance Review – TVOvermind
3 min read
Jun, 13, 2011
Five Things I Learned From My Catch-Playing Year
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I Create Motorcycles From Everyday Objects
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
30 Unnecessary Packaging Fails That Got Shamed Online
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Weeds
Weeds Sequel: A New Era of Legalization and the Return of Mary-Louise Parker
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2019
Boss Falls Flat On His Face After Telling Employee To Clock Out For Every Second Away From Register
3 min read
Sep, 3, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.