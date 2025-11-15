Hey Pandas, Have You Ever Had A Moment When You Thought You Were Going To Die? (Closed)

Do tell!
#1
I was pretty young, around 4 years old. At that age I was deathly allergic to mosquito bites, but we didn’t know. My family and I were getting ice cream at Abbot Farms, and a mosquito bit me right between the eyes. In the span of 5 minutes my entire face was swollen up like a beach ball and my lips were turning blue. My parents rushed me to the hospital and by the time they used the Epi-Pen I had stopped breathing. Nowadays I’m hypersensitive to bites but not like I used to be.
#2
Okay so I know this is ridiculous, but where I live we have this really aggressive wild turkey. One day I was walking home from school and it saw me and started making gobbling noises. This was before I knew it was mean so I made a little gobbling sound back at it. Then the turkey started walking toward me so I walked away but it kept chasing me. So this turkey chased me all the way to my house and I was so scared I thought I would die.
#3
I was young and ironically enough I choked on a lifesaver and my dad had to perform the Heimlich to save me. It was very scary and I was banned from hard candy until I was older.
#4
I once choked with a big ice cube i thought i was going to die
#5
I once almost drowned. I was pretty young and couldn’t swim, so when the ground started sloping downward really steeply, I wasn’t ready and fell. It took some time but eventually I got to the surface.
#6
My first anxiety attack. I was alone in my room. I really don’t want to say what it was about because I’m not a person who likes people to know that sort of thing.
#7
I live somewhere were in the summer bugs….. are a problem, I had a cockroach climb up my leg once.
#8
I had a panic attack. My chest started hurting real bad, and I almost blacked out, and I thought I’ll die from a heart attack or something. Everything was fine after that.
#9
I was snow tubing with my friend and my hat flew off partway down the slope and when I went back up to get it I almost got mauled by another tube.
#10
I was driving in the middle of the street on a motorcycle when I almost crashed into a car I new! I turned as hard as I could (big mistake) and it threw me off onto a piece of broken concrete. I was bleeding and I destroyed my helmet.
#11
In hospital for a severe ED with a nurse sat beside my bed, and experienced sleep paralysis for the first time – basically being conscious but you can’t move. I was fighting to move, scream, do anything, and I just thought that was the end as I left my body behind. Reality is I woke up with a jolt and the after I’d told them about what happened, the nurse took me down for a cig.
#12
I went into hypothermic shock while on a family trip to Magoon lake. I was swimming after I fell out of a kayak. I was never scared like that before
#13
I almost died this weekend because I was stubborn and lazy.
I (48f) have had so many medical emergencies and have been diagnosed with so many diseases that I have become stubborn and lazy about taking my medications regularly. I was diagnosed with gastroparesis (paralyzed stomach) about 9 years ago. Because gastroparesis affects the digestive system, I am underweight and malnourished. I eat what I can and throw up what I shouldn’t. I am nauseous all the time. I have chronic epigastric pain and am on a couple opioids, including an implanted pain med pump. In case you didn’t know, opioids slow down the digestive system. I can go weeks without having a bowel movement. When it gets that bad, I will usually cramp from the constipation and only feel better when my bowels flush it all down the toilet.
This past weekend started off with the familiar cramping, but quickly escalated into pain and cramps that rivaled childbirth. After 4 hours of not passing any stool, I finally asked my husband to take me to the emergency room. I used to work there, so I do everything I can to avoid going in. This time I had no choice. I assumed I just needed an industrial laxative to help me through the night. How wrong I was.
After a quick CT scan, we not only discovered that I had an extra foot of looping large intestine, but that it was adhered to my bladder mesh from a previous prolapse. We learned that I had 5 baseball-sized fecal impactions that had been accumulating over the past few months. We also discovered that I had sepsis. The bacteria in my blood was so high that they were surprised I was still up and moving with only a low grade fever. Other than my typical symptoms and the cramps, I had not been feeling ill at all before last Friday. That all changed once I arrived at the hospital. I quickly became sicker than I had ever been in my life. The kicker… all of this could have been avoided if I just would have continued to take 4 doses of Miralax everyday as prescribed. I was stubborn and thought I could handle it on my own. Apparently not. I didn’t want the hassle of mixing and drinking 8oz of liquid 4 times a day that might cause me to puke. I could have died last weekend and that scares me to death.
#14
This is like my story, but it’s my father’s. One day, he jumped off a pontoon boat into a lake, and also went into hypothermic shock. He almost didn’t make it, like me, but made it just in time. We both thought we were going to die when we went into hypothermic shock.
#15
When my mom got yelled at by my hockey coach. She looked so mad that I thought she was about to explode!!!
#16
i was riding my bike when a car was inches from hitting me
#17
Once i was 3, or 4 maybe and I was playing a dentist game with my sis and my sis went to grab somthing( oh and u may not know but i am VERY clumbsy) anyway i got up on the side of the chair ( it was a rocking chair) And feel just barely landing on my head. We went to the ER and i broke my coller bone in half so ya. Also once i cut my tonge in half with scissors I was 5 or 6
Follow Us