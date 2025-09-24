“Kaomojis Aren’t Cultural Appropriation”: People Share 73 Opinions That Are Way Too Woke

In many situations, being woke can be a great thing. You should definitely call out your uncle for making the same offensive jokes that he could barely get away with thirty years ago. And it’s a good idea to gently explain to your grandmother that she misgendered your partner, even if it’s hard for her to grasp the nuances of gender identity.
But we all know that it’s possible to have too much of a good thing, and apparently, that includes being woke. Leftists on TikTok have recently been sharing the most extreme progressive takes they’ve ever heard, so we’ve gathered the wildest ones down below. We are certainly all for diversity, inclusion and equity, but maybe we don’t need to overthink every single thing we say and do for fear of being canceled. Enjoy scrolling through this list, and be sure to upvote the responses that you agree were a bit too woke!
“Abolish The Police” like they got problems sure…. but we still need police
“Walkable cities are fatphobic”
People excusing every single bad behavior as a “trauma response”
The Sydney Sweeney ad. It was a play on words genes vs jeans. I truly don’t think it was ever meant to be harmful or advertising eugenics
hairdressers asking for consent to touch their clients hair…
Someone once said that wanting to lose weight is fatphobic. No im not joking.
Wanting a healthy child is ableist. God forbid I don’t want them to struggle
“we shouldn’t have prisons” is a bit too woke for me
got called ableist because i said constantly being late to everything was disrespectful to other people
That shaving is automatically male centric and can’t be entirely for personal reasons
Dont know if its “too woke” but someone told 15 y/o me that i was racist because i didnt like rap music in a comment section. i uninstalled tiktok for 3 years after that.
Raising the age of consent to 25. It will NOT deter creeps, 25 would just become the new “barely legal” and it would open the doors for people in their 20’s to get with teenagers. Not to mention you’d extend the time that people are trapped in abusive situations, especially for child marriage victims considering you have to be a legal adult to obtain a divorce and domestic violence shelters can’t house minors. The list of faults go on and on.
that a woman wanting to shave is anti-feminism… like what?
That telling people to not drink alcohol while pregnant was ableist bc you should love your child regardless if they’re disabled. That’s true but you shouldn’t put your child at risk for a completely preventable disability
A girl yelled at me for “shaming teen moms” because I said it was weird that someone I knew was PLANNING to have their SECOND kid at 17
The body positivity trend shifted from saying people could be comfortable in their bodies to actively encouraging obesity just because we don’t want to hurt someone’s feelings.
I got called racist for saying that kaomojis aren’t cultural appropriation
The people who say misandry isn’t real
That Anne Frank had white privilege
“Not liking/listening to rap is racist”
ppl who claim that cheating is the same as SA
that aborting a fetus who has a fatal birth defect and therefore will only live a few hours in absolute agony is eugenics and ableist. i’m not talking about things like down syndrome, but conditions like anencephaly.
“You don’t owe people anything!” Yes, you do if you want to keep your friendships and relationships
I still don’t get why are we cancelling people over tweets made DECADES aho(especially when they were teenagers). never heard of maturation?
a teacher of mine once said pacifiers s3ggsualize babies
someone said white people can’t “yall” because it’s aave. i try to be as sensitive as i can be but ive been saying yall since i learned how to talk. im from georgia
Saying “having children you can’t afford is wrong” is eugenics?? hello???
“i’m a trans man who’s a lesbian” i fear i’m not woke enough..
that parents choosing to do genetic testing before having a child is eugenics
Dressing feminine is regressive but dressing masculine is internalized misogyny
asking your newborn for consent to change their diaper
That I shouldn’t listen to songs by black artists, specifically songs about discrimination and racism bc that means I’m “getting off” on a black person struggles???????????
That homeless people that can barely feed themselves shouldnt be having children was eugenics
Polyamory
Cancelling celebs because they don’t speak about world issues
Being anti AI is ableist because it “makes art accessible”
dating someone a year younger is grooming cause you shouldn’t date someone who could be your brother age wise
“children havjng dream jobs is so dystopian”
That being anti AI is classist
that we NEED celebrities to speak out on every issue instead of actually elected officials…
I argued that aborting fetuses with severe disabilities that alter their quality and length of life isn’t wrong, and was told I was an ableist, eugenicist, and comparable to Hitler. This also came from someone on the left.
That wanting to be in a monogamous relationship (as opposed to polygamy) was “performing romantic colonialism and capitalism”
that it’s ableist to say you’re hoping for a healthy baby
that white folks using reaction gifs of famous black people was”digital blackface” (I had used the James Harden eyeroll gif)
maybe this isn’t woke at all but any terms like “birthing person, chestfeeding, or pregnant person” always seemed kinda odd to me ??
People trying to shame pregnant women for deciding to keep the baby and trying to bully them into getting abortions. They forget that being pro-choice means that you get to CHOOSE whether or not you should get an abortion. Meaning, it can go BOTH ways.
modern day cancel culture. people change, ruining peoples life for something small that was 10 years ago is just unnecessary.
“it’s offensive to say ‘hey guys’ to people without knowing their gender” bruh
Im pregnant, expecting a girl, told a lady that I was expecting a girl and she called me ignorant for just assuming she’s going to want to be adressed as a girl..
I got called a colonizer for being Jewish. (No member of my family has ever lived in Israel, and I’ve never travelled there.) By a white girl. In CANADA. She looked so proud of herself. Babe, the call is coming from inside the house.
i once had someone tell me that having a child is inherently unethical because most of life is suffering and that having a child is to condemn them to suffer. i then had to point out to her that most of life is not suffering and that she needs to be treated for depression.
Cancel culture is COMPLETELY going out of hand
That Sabrina Carpenter was the fall of feminism….
Being againts ALL types of AI. Its more than just generative AI. Literally Siri, the Tiktok algorithm, MINECRAFT WORLD BUILDING is AI.
Not voting for Kamala bc she wasn’t pro Palestine. Like okay so trump is the better option? Bffr we live in a two party system and not voting for the better political party just allows the other a better chance to win
encouraging me to tolerate disrespect cuz “they have autism and DID and they could get triggered if you confronted them”
The “Its not my job to educate you” crowd is a little too woke for me. Sure everyone should broaden their knowledge on their own time but if you make a statement you should be able to back it up
i saw a woman say the patriarchy “haulted human evolution by allowing genetically inferior men to have children” and i’m like i kind of get it but it also kind of sounds like eugenics
Misandry, wanting your child to be healthy is ableist, doctors telling you you’re weight is unhealthy is “fatphobic”
Voting third party because “both leading parties are bad”
“Nobody owes you education or information” … then how is anyone going to learn? Isn’t that the point of being left…? To educate each other and learn?
That adoption was unethical and exploitative because the parents have a “savior complex” and that we shouldn’t expect having access to children to be a “universal right” based on a family’s socioeconomic status. Meaning why are we assessing their economic worthiness when determining if they could adopt. After that conversation I had to plug out, go outside, feel the sun, breathe fresh air and touch grass.
those people who genuinely believe you’re a terrible person if you consume “problematic” media and that only the good, healthy and pure media should be made. it’s a conservative take wrapped in a woke bow
i was called fatphobic while working out because i want to lose weight and thats anti-fat. idc im still gonna try and lose weight
“i’m not gonna vote because both candidates are bad “ CLEARLY ONE IS WORSE
That every kid belongs with their bio parents and that should always be the priority to reunite them
Anytime someone mentions Christianity people say “DoNt sHoVe YoUr ReLiGioN On mE” but when people mention any other religion it’s praised
i always understand cancelling certain brands/stores (elf, target, amazon, etc) because of their political stance or who they collab with but shaming others for still shopping or buying those brands is wild to me
“TW food” “TW time spent with my dad” “TW cat” WHAT IS HAPPENING
the social acceptance of gingers and left handed people
“People can apologize all they want and that’s cool but they still did it and they can never truly become a better person no matter what they do”
I’m a special needs aide and y’all need to stop demonizing sugar. Yes giving your kid excessive sugar is awful for their behavior but low blood sugar is also awful for their behavior – stop forcing diet culture on your children!!!!
that the planet is more important than humanity. like yeah its important to recycle but cmon now.
