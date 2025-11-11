CATable: Shared Table Lets Cats Play While Humans Work

As cute and cuddly as cats are, they can be disruptive when they want to hang out and you need to work. With the help of Chinese architect and furniture designer Ruan Hao and his new CATable, which he designed for Hangzhou and Hong Kong-based architecture firm LYCS, busy humans and bored cats may finally be able to coexist peacefully.
On its surface, the table design looks fairly normal. Below its plain wooden surface, however, is what the creators describe as a “paradise for cats.” The thick table has a network of smooth wooden tunnels that are just the right size for your pet cat to creep and crawl through.
Perhaps most annoying is their propensity to sit on your keyboard (or lap) when you’re trying to work, which LYCS and Hao totally get “Putting away the cat from your laptop was like a sentimental ritual of temporary farewell.” They also understand that cats love tight crawl spaces, showing it with their clever design, which WE totally get – “A proper sized hole could be so irresistible to cats. Their curiosity would be greatly satisfied through repetitively exploring the unknown path behind the hole.”
There’s a ton of designers out there who are in the business of creating brilliant products and pieces of cat furniture that help us live more comfortably together with our pet animals.
Source: lycs-arc.com (via: mymodernmet)
Follow Us