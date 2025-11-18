10 Best Cat Litter Boxes To Buy In 2024

You’ll often face a similar dilemma when choosing a suitable litter box for your cat. Each cat has different needs and preferences — if your neighbor’s cat likes a particular litter box, it doesn’t mean your cat will also like it. Some cats might even refuse to do business because they dislike the color of the box. So, how do you make the right choice before spending a fortune to keep your feline happy?
Our team tirelessly searched through dozens of litter boxes online, picking only the top options based on their features and customer reviews. Whether you’re on a tight working schedule and need a self-cleaning litter box or have a sweet little friend who demands lots of privacy, you’ll find the box to suit your needs on this list.
This post may include affiliate links.
Our Top Picks
Best Overall: SAVIC SV0200WMG Nestor Jumbo
Best Jumbo: Petmate Basic Hooded Cat Litter Pan
Best Basic Litter Box: Petmate Basic Litter Box
Best Open Litter Box: Petmate Hi-Back Open Box
Best Covered Litter Box: Petmate Booda Dome Cat Litter Box
Best Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box: PetSafe ScoopFree Complete
Best Overall
Savic Nestor Jumbo Hooded Cat Litter Box
Material: Plastic | Dimensions: 26.2 x 19.1 x 18.3 inches | Scoop Included: No
What We Like:
What We Don’t Like:
The best part about the Savic hooded litter box is that it’s modern and offers ample space for your furry friend — the best litter box for 2 cats or large breeds like Main Coon.
The tray has a raised back to prevent leakage, ensuring a clean space that cats will love. You can easily remove the soiled cat litter without removing the litter box’s top part. And if you’re worried about unpleasant odors, a replaceable carbon filter is included to prevent and absorb any odors.
Best Jumbo
Petmate Basic Hooded Cat Litter Pan
Material: Durable plastic | Dimensions: 18.8 x 15.2 x 14 inches | Scoop Included: No
What We Like:
What We Don’t Like:
The Petmate Basic Hooded Cat Litter Pan is a versatile litter box with essential features to keep your cat happy and healthy. Its lowered entry point and easy access make it an excellent choice for cats of all ages, including those suffering from arthritis.
The high walls of the hooded box keep all the waste inside, while the replaceable carbon filter absorbs odors to keep your home fresh. The dual swing door also provides extra privacy.
Tip: We recommend using a litter catcher mat to keep the litter area clean and tidy.
Best Basic Litter Box
Petmate Basic Litter Box
Material: Durable plastic | Dimensions: 22.05 x 16.6 x 6.5 inches | Scoop Included: No
What We Like:
What We Don’t Like:
If you are looking for a simple litter box design for your cat, Petmate Basic Litter Box might be the best choice. Some cats become claustrophobic when peeing in covered cat litter boxes, so this is an excellent pick if that’s the case with your feline companion.
The Petmate litter box comes in various sizes, ranging from small to jumbo, and boasts superior structural stability and strength. Its unique design pattern makes it more resilient and dependable, outlasting traditional litter boxes.
Best Open Litter Box
Petmate Hi-Back Open Box
Material: Plastic | Dimensions: 23.08 x 18.8 x 12.1 inches | Scoop Included: No
What We Like:
What We Don’t Like:
The Petmate Hi-Back Open Box has high walls to help keep your floors clean. The low entry will also help cats with arthritis or mobility issues. The litter box is also very wide, allowing your cat to move freely.
Most plastic litter boxes crack over time, but the Petmate box has a reinforced bottom built to withstand heavy weights and keep the pan from tipping. The plastic material is also non-stick and easy to clean.
Best Covered Litter Boxes
Arm & Hammer Large Basic Hooded Pan
Material: Plastic | Dimensions: / | Scoop Included: No
What We Like:
What We Don’t Like:
Arm & Hammer Hooded Litter Box is an excellent option if your feline friend gets frightened in enclosed spaces. Unlike other litter boxes with doors that may make your pet feel claustrophobic, this one has an open design that ensures your furry pal will feel comfortable and safe.
While it’s not a self-cleaning litter box, its polished plastic construction makes cleaning a breeze. With high walls, litter won’t scatter, keeping things clean and hygienic. Plus, it has built-in antimicrobial protection to help prevent infections. Remember: you will still need to do a deep clean occasionally.
Moderna Cats In Love Hooded Pan
Material: Premium quality plastic | Dimensions: 22.6 x 17.6 x 16.8 inches | Scoop Included: Yes
What We Like:
What We Don’t Like:
The Moderna Cats In Love Hooded Pan is a portable litter box with an easy-to-use carry handle. This handle makes it more convenient to move the box around before it’s thoroughly cleaned.
Cats are known for their love of privacy, and this litter box has a translucent door that helps them feel more at ease. It convinces them they can do their business without someone staring at them while letting enough light at the same time.
Moderna litter box comes with a scoop and charcoal filter, which help reduce odor. It also has two solid latching locks for added security.
Petmate Booda Dome Cat Litter Box
Material: Plastic | Dimensions: 22.5 x 22.5 x 19 inches | Scoop Included: No
What We Like:
What We Don’t Like:
The Petmate Booda Dome Cat Litter Box is a smart choice for any cat owner. Its ribbed entrance design catches litter from your cat’s paws, ensuring your floors stay clean. The box is also hooded, providing your feline friend with much-needed privacy.
Thanks to its semi-enclosed structure, this litter box can contain litter scatter and spray. Additionally, it is 50% larger than the average litter box, meaning your cat will have more space to do its business.
One of the best features of this litter box is its charcoal filter. This filter ensures that unpleasant odors are kept at bay, making the product even more attractive.
Van Ness Enclosed Sifting Cat Litter Pan
Material: Polypropylene | Dimensions: 21.5 x 17.5 x 19 inches | Scoop Included: No
What We Like:
What We Don’t Like:
The Van Ness Enclosed Sifting Cat Litter Pan is ideal for a household with multiple cats or larger breed felines.
This litter box stands out from the rest, boasting class-leading odor control thanks to its replaceable Zeolite air filters. Additionally, it eliminates litter scatter. Remember: it is still essential to clean the litter box regularly.
Arm & Hammer Rimmed Cat Litter Box
Material: Plastic | Dimensions: 18.7 x 15.5 x 10.6 inches | Scoop Included: No
What We Like:
What We Don’t Like:
The Arm & Hammer Rimmed Cat Litter Box is an excellent choice for pet owners who want to keep their homes odor-free. Designed with sustainability in mind, it has built-in Microban protection to reduce bad smells.
This versatile pan can accommodate many types of cat litter, including crystal, pellets, clumping, and pine litter. Its high rim design minimizes litter scatter and keeps the litter where it belongs. It also has a low front that makes it easy for your furry friend to access the box.
Best Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box
PetSafe ScoopFree Complete Plus Self-Cleaning Litter Box
Material: Plastic | Dimensions: 27.56 x 19.1 x 6.25 inches | Scoop Included: No
What We Like:
What We Don’t Like:
The PetSafe ScoopFree Complete Plus Self-Cleaning Litter Box is a hassle-free solution for cat owners. You won’t have to scoop, clean, or refill the litter box for a couple of weeks. The litter box functions best with crystal litter that can absorb urine and dehydrate solid waste, giving you five times better odor control than traditional litter boxes.
This litter box is fully automated, so you no longer have to worry about litter particles. The cleaning process is automatic and starts when the cat exits the box, which is detected by the safety sensors. The litter box also features a health counter that tracks the frequency of urination.
Follow Us