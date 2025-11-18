LE SSERAFIM Making Wishes Come True In NYC!

Last week, K-pop superstars LE SSERAFIM illuminated the iconic Empire State Building in a special ceremony celebrating their latest release, CRAZY, and their partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
In a heartwarming moment, the group granted their first-ever wish to Grace, a devoted fan from Ohio who is battling an autoimmune disorder. Grace’s dream of meeting her idols became a reality at the lighting ceremony.
Huh Yunjin, one of the group’s members, shared the special meaning behind the event’s lighting color: “It’s so so special to be lighting up the skyline with a color that’s so dear to us. To introduce the color, it’s Fearless Blue or officially Pantone 7453C. It’s a light blue that symbolizes the highest temperature of a burning star. It represents passion, independence, strength, hope, and dreams, which I think also brings more meaning to our collaboration with the Make-A-Wish Foundation today.”
The Empire State Building, famous for lighting up in recognition of significant causes and celebrations, served as the perfect backdrop for this meaningful event. Towering over Midtown Manhattan, the landmark is known for being a beacon of hope and inspiration, aligning with the theme of LE SSERAFIM’s work with Make-A-Wish.
The collaboration between LE SSERAFIM and the Make-A-Wish Foundation not only brought to life a fan’s dream from Ohio but also reinforced the foundation’s mission to create joyful, memorable experiences for children facing serious health challenges.
