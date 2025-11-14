I Use Photography To Transform Everyday Scenes Into Dreamlike Images (59 Pics)

I am a photographer from Cyprus, I studied interior design, journalism, and photography.
Since 2011, I have showcased group exhibitions in galleries around the world, such as the Papenhuder57 Gallery Germany, Parliamentarioum (Brussels), European Parliament (Strasbourg), Öffentliche Versicherung Braunschweig, Germany.
I have been nominated with distinctions such as European Parliament photographic awards and with Sony World Photography Awards.
My portfolio includes street photography, portraits of ordinary people, digital art, architecture, minimal, still life, etc. I like to work with minimal lines and shapes.
Colors and patterns are also major components of my visual style, most of which I use to integrate digital art techniques into my photography. And for those that I rendered in monochrome; imagination allowed me to transform everyday scenes into dream-like images.
More info: helenageorgiou.net | Instagram
