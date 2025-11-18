“My Dietitian Recommended It”: 30 Delicious Foods That Are Actually Good For You

Food may be fuel, but I’m a firm believer that we also deserve to enjoy it. And when there are dozens of delicious fruits and vegetables available, there’s no need to compromise your health for a tasty treat!
Redditors have recently been sharing examples of foods that are so delicious they can’t believe they’re healthy, so we’ve gathered their mouthwatering replies below. From ripe, juicy berries to fresh, flavorful guacamole, this list definitely proves that healthy and delicious aren’t mutually exclusive. Keep reading to find a conversation with Miranda Galati, MHSc, RD, Dietitian and Owner of Real Life Nutritionist, and be sure to upvote the foods that you can’t get enough of either!
#1
I just want to point out how lucky we are that spice has a negligible amount of calories.
Image source: Raiderboy105, Shantanu Pal/Pexels
#2
All the berries.
Image source: Paula75brsp, Angele J/Pexels
#3
Perfectly ripe cherries.
Image source: barneyrubbble, Engin Akyurt/Pexels
#4
I’ll go with an unpopular choice here
I can eat olives from the tin like they’re a snack, they taste so incredible to me.
Image source: Salvador7a, Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels
#5
Artichokes steamed with lemons and garlic cloves. Eat ten with clarified butter.
Edit: I meant eaten, not eat ten but I sure can eat 10 🤣.
Image source: Alpaca_Stampede, KAJU style/Pexels
#6
Grilled corn.
Image source: TiaNightingale, Leonardo Aquino/Pexels
#7
Garlic.
Image source: Careful-Cod-4124, Isabella Mendes/Pexels
#8
Tea.
Image source: Abject-Mine2399, Julia Sakelli/Pexels
#9
Juicy peaches. .
Image source: Traditional-Hat-952, Mark Stebnicki/Pexels
#10
Cold water.
Image source: mentallymental, Pixabay/Pexels
#11
Mangos 🤤.
Image source: applejax994, Pixabay/Pexels
#12
Mushrooms!
Image source: migliors
#13
Roasted zucchini with parmesan. I have to make it last when cooking dinner, because I end up eating them all off of the baking sheet otherwise and then I have none for my dinner.
Image source: IllyriaGodKing, Alesia Kozik/Pexels
#14
Popcorn is actually relatively healthy if you’re not drowning it in butter and salt. My *dietitian* actually recommended it as a snack item.
Image source: Lunavixen15, Lisa Fotios/Pexels
#15
Pineapple.
Image source: Toxicity246, Karolina Kaboompics/Pexels
#16
Tzatziki sauce. It’s yogurt! With cucumber! And no sugar added of course. I definitely eat at least a 1/2 cup at a time.
Image source: Kittyvonfroofroo, Snappr/Pexels
#17
Hummus.
Image source: Fatbeard2024
#18
Banana with peanut butter. Salt, good fats, potassium, solid caloric density, and it’s f*****g delicious.
Image source: crlarkin, Karolina Kaboompics/Pexels
#19
Beans and Rice. Like if you know how to make it, you can still add unhealthy things and you’re still eating like tons of fiber, vitamins, antioxidants, etc.
Image source: Cold-Tie1419, Zi’s Food&NatureArt/Pexels
#20
Fresh tomato slices with a sprinkle of salt ♥️.
Image source: BoomBoomMeow1986
#21
Air-fried chickpeas. Season with salt and pepper or go fancy with popcorn seasoning. .
Image source: Eurymedion, Kyle Killam/Pexels
#22
Fresh sugar snap peas.
Image source: Silent_Visit1537, Karolina Kaboompics/Pexels
#23
Scrolled all day! Could not find pistachios anywhere! I am obsessed!
Image source: OmegaPrecept
#24
Miso soup.
Image source: Outside_Prune_4478, Valeria Boltneva/Pexels
#25
Raspberries are always amazing.
Image source: Silly-Information144
#26
Dark chocolate, hands down!
Image source: prettyamylyng
#27
Pomegranates. It’s like eating candy.
Image source: unfeatheredbards, thiago japyassu/Pexels
#28
Brussels sprouts, it’s so good when cooked and seasoned well and it’s surprisingly healthy too.
Image source: strawberrydreamm
#29
Cottage cheese with honey and strawberries. It’s SO divine.
Image source: FantasticTurnover509, Antoni Shkraba/Pexels
#30
Is Caprese salad healthy? I don’t really care if it’s not.
Image source: Stunning_Let8309, Vincenzo Iorio/Pexels
