“My Dietitian Recommended It”: 30 Delicious Foods That Are Actually Good For You

by

Food may be fuel, but I’m a firm believer that we also deserve to enjoy it. And when there are dozens of delicious fruits and vegetables available, there’s no need to compromise your health for a tasty treat!

Redditors have recently been sharing examples of foods that are so delicious they can’t believe they’re healthy, so we’ve gathered their mouthwatering replies below. From ripe, juicy berries to fresh, flavorful guacamole, this list definitely proves that healthy and delicious aren’t mutually exclusive. Keep reading to find a conversation with Miranda Galati, MHSc, RD, Dietitian and Owner of Real Life Nutritionist, and be sure to upvote the foods that you can’t get enough of either!

#1

I just want to point out how lucky we are that spice has a negligible amount of calories.

“My Dietitian Recommended It”: 30 Delicious Foods That Are Actually Good For You

Image source: Raiderboy105, Shantanu Pal/Pexels

#2

All the berries.

“My Dietitian Recommended It”: 30 Delicious Foods That Are Actually Good For You

Image source: Paula75brsp, Angele J/Pexels

#3

Perfectly ripe cherries.

“My Dietitian Recommended It”: 30 Delicious Foods That Are Actually Good For You

Image source: barneyrubbble, Engin Akyurt/Pexels

#4

I’ll go with an unpopular choice here

I can eat olives from the tin like they’re a snack, they taste so incredible to me.

“My Dietitian Recommended It”: 30 Delicious Foods That Are Actually Good For You

Image source: Salvador7a, Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

#5

Artichokes steamed with lemons and garlic cloves. Eat ten with clarified butter.

Edit: I meant eaten, not eat ten but I sure can eat 10 🤣.

“My Dietitian Recommended It”: 30 Delicious Foods That Are Actually Good For You

Image source: Alpaca_Stampede, KAJU style/Pexels

#6

Grilled corn.

“My Dietitian Recommended It”: 30 Delicious Foods That Are Actually Good For You

Image source: TiaNightingale, Leonardo Aquino/Pexels

#7

Garlic.

“My Dietitian Recommended It”: 30 Delicious Foods That Are Actually Good For You

Image source: Careful-Cod-4124, Isabella Mendes/Pexels

#8

Tea.

“My Dietitian Recommended It”: 30 Delicious Foods That Are Actually Good For You

Image source: Abject-Mine2399, Julia Sakelli/Pexels

#9

Juicy peaches. .

“My Dietitian Recommended It”: 30 Delicious Foods That Are Actually Good For You

Image source: Traditional-Hat-952, Mark Stebnicki/Pexels

#10

Cold water.

“My Dietitian Recommended It”: 30 Delicious Foods That Are Actually Good For You

Image source: mentallymental, Pixabay/Pexels

#11

Mangos 🤤.

“My Dietitian Recommended It”: 30 Delicious Foods That Are Actually Good For You

Image source: applejax994, Pixabay/Pexels

#12

Mushrooms!

Image source: migliors

#13

Roasted zucchini with parmesan. I have to make it last when cooking dinner, because I end up eating them all off of the baking sheet otherwise and then I have none for my dinner.

“My Dietitian Recommended It”: 30 Delicious Foods That Are Actually Good For You

Image source: IllyriaGodKing, Alesia Kozik/Pexels

#14

Popcorn is actually relatively healthy if you’re not drowning it in butter and salt. My *dietitian* actually recommended it as a snack item.

“My Dietitian Recommended It”: 30 Delicious Foods That Are Actually Good For You

Image source: Lunavixen15, Lisa Fotios/Pexels

#15

Pineapple.

“My Dietitian Recommended It”: 30 Delicious Foods That Are Actually Good For You

Image source: Toxicity246, Karolina Kaboompics/Pexels

#16

Tzatziki sauce. It’s yogurt! With cucumber! And no sugar added of course. I definitely eat at least a 1/2 cup at a time.

“My Dietitian Recommended It”: 30 Delicious Foods That Are Actually Good For You

Image source: Kittyvonfroofroo, Snappr/Pexels

#17

Hummus.

Image source: Fatbeard2024

#18

Banana with peanut butter. Salt, good fats, potassium, solid caloric density, and it’s f*****g delicious.

“My Dietitian Recommended It”: 30 Delicious Foods That Are Actually Good For You

Image source: crlarkin, Karolina Kaboompics/Pexels

#19

Beans and Rice. Like if you know how to make it, you can still add unhealthy things and you’re still eating like tons of fiber, vitamins, antioxidants, etc.

“My Dietitian Recommended It”: 30 Delicious Foods That Are Actually Good For You

Image source: Cold-Tie1419, Zi’s Food&NatureArt/Pexels

#20

Fresh tomato slices with a sprinkle of salt ♥️.

Image source: BoomBoomMeow1986

#21

Air-fried chickpeas. Season with salt and pepper or go fancy with popcorn seasoning. .

“My Dietitian Recommended It”: 30 Delicious Foods That Are Actually Good For You

Image source: Eurymedion, Kyle Killam/Pexels

#22

Fresh sugar snap peas.

“My Dietitian Recommended It”: 30 Delicious Foods That Are Actually Good For You

Image source: Silent_Visit1537, Karolina Kaboompics/Pexels

#23

Scrolled all day! Could not find pistachios anywhere! I am obsessed!

Image source: OmegaPrecept

#24

Miso soup.

“My Dietitian Recommended It”: 30 Delicious Foods That Are Actually Good For You

Image source: Outside_Prune_4478, Valeria Boltneva/Pexels

#25

Raspberries are always amazing.

Image source: Silly-Information144

#26

Dark chocolate, hands down!

Image source: prettyamylyng

#27

Pomegranates. It’s like eating candy.

“My Dietitian Recommended It”: 30 Delicious Foods That Are Actually Good For You

Image source: unfeatheredbards, thiago japyassu/Pexels

#28

Brussels sprouts, it’s so good when cooked and seasoned well and it’s surprisingly healthy too.

Image source: strawberrydreamm

#29

Cottage cheese with honey and strawberries. It’s SO divine.

“My Dietitian Recommended It”: 30 Delicious Foods That Are Actually Good For You

Image source: FantasticTurnover509, Antoni Shkraba/Pexels

#30

Is Caprese salad healthy? I don’t really care if it’s not.

“My Dietitian Recommended It”: 30 Delicious Foods That Are Actually Good For You

Image source: Stunning_Let8309, Vincenzo Iorio/Pexels

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
There’s A Square You Can’t See Or Enter In Kaunas, Lithuania
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Chef Points Out What’s Wrong With The Food Industry In America By Simply Comparing 2 Pics
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
My Scary Decorations: Bony Is A Gamer
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
The Shocking Amount of Money Sig Hansen has Made from “Deadliest Catch”
3 min read
Aug, 28, 2021
40 Cats That Forgot To Put Their Tongue Back In And Had The Derpiest Faces On Them
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Exciting Turns and Dramatic Decisions on General Hospital This Week
3 min read
Aug, 15, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.