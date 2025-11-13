50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

by

You don’t have to qualify for the Beard and Mustache Championships to know what an epic facial hair transformation feels like. Women have pounds of make-up, eyelashes, and brow equipment as ammunition for a new look, but for most men, all they have is their beard. However, after looking at the following list you will probably agree that that’s all they need.

In this before-and-after photo compilation, men undergo subtle or dramatic beard trims that turn some of them into unrecognizable versions of themselves. Who knew that a couple of snips could turn your average joe into a GQ front page ready model. Scroll down below to see some amazing transformations and don’t forget to upvote your favs!

#1 My Barber Is A Goddamn Hero

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: WalterWhiteBoy16

#2 Homeless Man’s Unbelievable Transformation Into “Hipster”

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: Salva Garcia

#3 Decided I Was Ready For Little Change

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: harrisonviz

#4 Had To Clean It Up A Lil Bit After Eight Months

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: THE_MANRUH

#5 Trimmed My 4 Year Beard Down For Work. Left 4 Years And Right My New Trim

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: gnarledout

#6 I Promised My Stylist A Good Before And After

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: CdrAmerica

#7 Before And After

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: YOUNOTCOOKING

#8 Some People Don’t Appreciate The Work Involved In A Neat And Tidy Beard! Here Is A Before And After My 15 Minute Daily “Grooming” Routine

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: bearded_vooligan

#9 Long(Ish) Vs. Short

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: CLG123COMEATME

#10 Yesterday I Decided To Clean Up My Two Year Beard

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: BigMacMcCoy

#11 Epic Haircut And Beard Transformation

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: victory_barber

#12 Big Change!

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: lowells_barbershop

#13 Nick Got A Makeover Today

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: the_boulevard_barber_shop

#14 My Boyfriend Let Me Try Trimming His Beard And It Actually Turned Out Alright

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: puremusic82

#15 Before And After Haircut And Beard Trim

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: adamcalderone

#16 3 Year Beard To 3 Year Stache

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: ocman21

#17 This Man Spent Years Perfecting His Beard-Beautifying Regime — Until One Day When It All Became Too Much

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: Tej Swatch

#18 I Cut My Hair And Beard

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: filt

#19 Got A Haircut And Trim From The Art Of Shaving. I Went From Charles Manson To Dapper Manson

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: mudxorz

#20 Before And After

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: moneeca

#21 Hair Trim And Prosthesis

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: bebelatino_thebarber

#22 Last Month I Turned 40 And Got A Haircut And Beard Trim

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: blankbaby

#23 It Was About Time For A Trim And A Haircut. Loving The Results (Before + After Pic)

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: Cythero-CyberToke

#24 Figured My Demi-Yeard (And Hair) Needed Some Serious TLC

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: imgur.com

#25 Beard Transformation

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: gentlemensshop

#26 Before And After

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: Greizen_bregen

#27 My Before & After A Trim. Sorely Needed, Immensly Pleased!

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: kadaarn

#28 I Just Took A 15 Minute Challenge

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: gazraa

#29 Subtle Transformation

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: gentlemensshop

#30 Just A Little Beard Trim On My Dad

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: theupdobabe

#31 Getting Married Tomorrow. Decided To Clean It Up A Bit

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: haryson24

#32 Before And After – Beard Trim

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: PerilousPringles

#33 Before & After

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: austin_thomas_1119

#34 Huge Transformation

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: legionnairebarber

#35 You Can Make More Of Yourself! Think About It, Beardo

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: beardworlds

#36 It’s Spring. Time To Tidy Things Up A Bit

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: kevin_posted_this

#37 Rip Beard – Before And After

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: EricTheKing88

#38 The Progression Of My Self-Trim Yesterday. Which Version Looks Best?

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: John_Mason

#39 Got A Trim And A Haircut Today. Here Is 13 Months + Trim. Think He Did A Pretty Good Job

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: BrandoSoft

#40 From Santa… To A Ball Head. I Honestly Think The One On The Left Is Way Too Long, But It Happened

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: david_simo88

#41 1st Beard Attempt Before I Knew About Beard Care. 2nd Attempt After I Learned How To Care For My Beard

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: Bringdpayne

#42 Before And After

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: 12VFanatic

#43 Cleaned Up Nice At The Barber. But Don’t Worry, It’ll Be Back In A Month Or Two

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: MikeAwkener

#44 This Guys Beard Was Epic! A Nice Little Before And After I Did At Work Today

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: Careb

#45 He Needed A Trim

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: bud_lebarbare

#46 Before And After? I Got This

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: archaeoholic

#47 It’s Not Tuesday, But It Sure Is A Transformation!

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: beauty_by_joan

#48 My First Beard Cut In 3 Years. It Wasn’t Growing Anymore And Was Getting Lots Of Split Ends So

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: TMIBeard

#49 Beard Trim

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: lowells_barbershop

#50 Just A Trim

50 Amazing Transformations That Show The Difference Between A Well Maintained Beard Vs. Neglected One

Image source: barber_taq

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Man Dresses Puppy ‘Son’ in Matching Outfits, And Now It’s Hard To Say Who Is Who
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
“Me Vs Her”: Guy Chooses Daughter’s Lies Over Pregnant Fiancée, Regrets It After Truth Comes Out
3 min read
Aug, 5, 2025
204 Perfectly Timed Photos That Will Mess With Your Head
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
OK, We Have to Watch Mario Lopez Playing Colonel Sanders
3 min read
Dec, 10, 2020
Spelling Bee Hints, Answers For 15-October-2025
3 min read
Oct, 15, 2025
John Lithgow is Coming Back to Dexter as the Trinity Killer
3 min read
Jul, 2, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.