Kristen Bell Ruthlessly Condemned By Experts Over “Triggering” Post And Behavior Amid Backlash

by

Several experts in domestic violence prevention weighed in on the heated debate surrounding Kristen Bell’s disturbing 12th wedding anniversary post with Dax Shepard. In the caption, Bell shared a dark confession made by her 50-year-old husband, which was quickly slammed online for being “tone-deaf” and “insensitive.” “Celebrities would be better off to leave their social media to their PR people,” one user wrote. 

Domestic violence experts shared their opinions on Kristen Bell’s controversial anniversary post

Image credits: Robert Kamau / Getty Images

Image credits: kristenanniebell / Instagram

The words raised alarms, especially since October is recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and an intense backlash soon followed. The controversy escalated to the point where the Veronica Mars alum had to restrict her comment section, not only on the Instagram post but also across other platforms. “Not funny at all. What kind of man says that to his wife? Oh wait, I know exactly what kind. Get out now, Kristen!” exclaimed one netizen. 

The 45-year-old actress joked about domestic violence during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Image credits: kristenanniebell / Instagram

Image credits: kristenanniebell / Instagram

Image credits: kristenanniebell / Instagram

“What might seem like a joke to one person can feel like a dismissal or minimization of real suffering to another. Let’s not forget that about 1 in 3 female homicide victims is ki**ed by an intimate partner.” The lawyer, who has worked closely with DV survivors for years, firmly stated that Bell’s caption was “far from a casual joke.” “When high-profile individuals downplay intimate partner violence, it sends a signal that fame or influence allows someone to avoid the social and legal consequences of ab**e.”

Experts accused “high-profile” stars like Kristen of normalizing serious crimes against women

Image credits: kristenanniebell / Instagram

Image credits: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Pollack added, “If survivors feel society doesn’t take ab**e seriously, they can be less incentivized to escape their ab**er.” Meanwhile, Hollywood Crisis Management Expert Eric Schiffer shared advice for Kristen on how to manage this career-blundering moment and recover. “Silence here reads brutally ugly, Kristen needs to own it then move forward. Let people know she trivialized ab**e and apologize. I’d also tie the apology to a donation link and hotline info and let action carry the headline.”

The Good Place star has not yet addressed the controversy, and experts have echoed that her silence is “brutally ugly” in this situation

Image credits: Netflix

Meanwhile, author and advocate Melody Gross feels the scandal is a “learning opportunity” for both Kristen and Dax. “My recommendation is for Bell and her husband to only respond to the backlash after they’ve done the work to truly understand the impact of her words.” Therapist Soula Hareas also shed light on the negative impact Kristen’s recent words could have on today’s youth.

Experts advised Kristen to take “responsibility” and “apologize” for her actions if she wants to salvage her career

Image credits: kristenanniebell / Instagram

Image credits: Red Carpet Report on Mingle Media TV / Flickr

Kristen discussed the challenges she has faced in her relationship with Shepard despite being together for almost two decades

Image credits: kristenanniebell / Instagram

Image credits: kristenanniebell / Instagram

“It just meant we did have to have a lot of patience for each other to figure out what the compromises would be, and a general understanding that we’re probably going to have different viewpoints on almost everything, and figure out a respectful way to have those discussions.” Citing Kristen’s silence on the domestic violence controversy, one user commented after her interview, “The longer she waits to apologize, the more her career will not be recoverable.”

“What on Earth compelled her to say that? Bit tone-deaf! And a pathetic thing to share,” expressed one disappointed user

