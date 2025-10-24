Woman Goes Viral After She Removes Nose Ring Because Men Tell Her She Looks “Like A Democrat”

A woman on TikTok has removed her nose ring after “men” said it made her look like a “Democrat.”
The video maker filmed herself extricating the septum accessory in a bid to be more appealing to the opposite gender—and went viral for the result.
She has since also changed her hair, triggering a tide of approval on TikTok.
But dissent seems to be creeping in, with netizens calling her out for sacrificing her “marks of individuality” for the sake of what others think.
The woman, posting under the handle WishyWashy, opted to listen to what followers in her feed said instead of her mother
The woman, posting under the handle WishyWashy, believes that men do not like her.
In an October 22 post, she recounted a conversation she’d had with her mother during which she spoke of these concerns.
She claimed that her mother had told her that she was indeed pretty and that it was not that men found her repulsive, but that they were intimidated by her.
But Wishywashy was not convinced.
She opted instead to listen to the comments in her feed.
The conversation in the thread quickly turned political
“You’re not a bit ugly. Guys who don’t like the bull ring don’t want to argue and guys who do like it are “too busy” protesting or playing video games.”
Said protesting demographic was seen as a reference to the seven million protesters who took to the streets on October 18 to vent their dissent at the current (Republican) administration and thus was broadly accepted as a Democratic movement.
This comment sprouted a thread of its own with 23 responses, many of which devolved into political sparring.
The general sentiment in the comment section was that nose rings were synonymous with Democratic women
“I feel like you’re already irritated by me, and we haven’t met,” wrote one netizen in response to the woman’s complaints.
“Because the nose ring makes her look like a Democrat and Democrats are annoying,” wrote another in response.
“Judging by these comments,” wrote another, “you ended up on the conservative side of TikTok.”
Taking a cue from the sentiment in the thread, a netizen observed that WishyWashy had landed on conservative TikTok
“Your piercing is fine,” the commenter empathized, “and you’re not ugly.”
The same commenter pointed to another aspect of WishyWashy’s life as a reason for her struggles in finding a life partner.
“It’s just going to be rough finding someone as a single mom.”
WishyWashy decided to ignore this, too.
Someone told her that the nose ring made her “look like a Democrat”
In another video posted on the same day, the TikToker homed in on the “look like a Democrat” comment.
“So I am taking it out,” she said of the septum ring, claiming at that point the decision was purely experimental.
“I just wanna see,” she said into the camera, and removed the accessory, noting, “ I have a feeling I will not be able to put it back in.”
“Oh […] I like it,” she exclaimed of the end result.
WishyWashy was up at six the next morning to see how the internet felt about her new look
It turns out that her followers were just as pleased with what they saw.
“The second you took it out I could actually pay attention to how pretty your nose is and how it really fits your face so nicely,” came a comment, bearing the general sentiment.
“The septum piercing really distracts from how pretty you actually are.”
“Yes. It’s absolutely better without. You are gorgeous,” echoed another.
WishyWashy was up at six the next morning to check on the internet’s opinion and found that yes, the public approved.
Critics, on the other hand, have called out WishyWashy for letting the public dictate to her
But the anti nose ring support was not without criticism.
“Don’t take out your piercing. You probably got it for yourself and shouldn’t let people that couldn’t care less make you change what you like,” came a response in the same thread.
“Letting others influence your own personal opinion of yourself is insane. I love myself and couldn’t anyone change my mind about it. I LOVE MYSELF TOO MUCH,” wrote one person, along with a picture of her pierced face.
With the nose ring out of the way, netizens took issue with the tattoo on her chest
Some bold entities, like conservative writer George Behizy have boldly judged nose rings and tattoos as “the worst things” a woman could have
A person who reposted the video on X opted for a catch-all judgement when they wrote:
“Nose rings and tattoos are some of the worst things women ever got into.”
“Let’s hope she stops tattooing her beautiful skin,” remarked another in response to a repost.
One netizens thinks removing the nose ring has changed WishyWashy’s demeanor
