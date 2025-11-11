Kris Jenner’s 70th Birthday Bash Guest List Stuns Fans After They Noticed Who Attended

by

If anyone has doubts about the Kardashians’ influence, they only need to look at the A-list guest list from Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party.

The family matriarch and “momager” to her five daughters celebrated the milestone last weekend, surrounded by some of the most famous faces in the world, including tech moguls, Hollywood royalty, and even actual royalty.

The James Bond-themed party took place at the $165 million Beverly Hills mansion owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Kris Jenner celebrated her 70th birthday with a lavish James Bond–themed party

Kris Jenner&#8217;s 70th Birthday Bash Guest List Stuns Fans After They Noticed Who Attended

Image credits: krisjenner

Guests arrived in dazzling outfits to celebrate the reality star’s seventh decade, and they reportedly partied so hard that the police were called multiple times throughout the night.

The lavish celebration  was thrown by Kris’ six children: Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner. Of course, she was also joined by her longtime partner, Corey Gamble.

Kris Jenner&#8217;s 70th Birthday Bash Guest List Stuns Fans After They Noticed Who Attended

Image credits: krisjenner

Among the A-list guests at the soirée were Paris Hilton, Naomi Watts, Tommy Hilfiger, Hailey Bieber, and Snoop Dogg.

However, there were a few attendees whose presence surprised people on social media, sparking a wave of reactions about their unexpected connection to the Kardashians.

The party took place at Jeff Bezos’ $165 million Beverly Hills estate

One of them was British singer-songwriter Adele, who turned heads in a floor-length black lace gown.

“The way she acts so pretentious in her interviews yet she is friends with *drum rollsssss* Kardashians!!???” one person wrote in a post that received nearly 40,000 likes.

“Adele at kris jenner’s party is not the crossover I expected,” someone else admitted.

Kris Jenner&#8217;s 70th Birthday Bash Guest List Stuns Fans After They Noticed Who Attended

Image credits: krisjenner

“I think everyone is friends w the kardashians at this point & tbh you gotta hand it to them how they’ve successfully infiltrated every fiber of hollywood,” stated another user.

Another unexpected appearance came from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The couple, who stepped down as working royals and moved to California in 2020, typically do not attend major Hollywood events like the Oscars, Golden Globes, or the Met Gala.

The glitzy event was attended by many high-profile figures, including celebrities, tech billionaires, and royalty

“It’s funny how they go from wanting a private life to being seen at the most public events and airing their life on tv shows…” wrote one user.

“So Kris Jenner really can pull any string in this entire planet,” joked someone else.

Kris Jenner&#8217;s 70th Birthday Bash Guest List Stuns Fans After They Noticed Who Attended

Image credits: ad3lex

Meghan opted for an elegant black gown, while Harry wore a classic tuxedo.

The Duke also sported a red poppy for Remembrance Sunday, which honors British service members who have lost their lives in combat.

Kris Jenner&#8217;s 70th Birthday Bash Guest List Stuns Fans After They Noticed Who Attended

Image credits: KatattackTruth

On social media, Kris posted a photo of herself posing inside the glitzy event with Mariah Carey, who wore a cream bodycon dress with shimmery detailing.

“Mariah looks GORGEOUS. Queen of Christmas,” said one fan.

“The amount of natural diamonds in this picture is BLINDING!!” another user noted.

An insider described the event as “over the top” and “glamorous”

Kris Jenner&#8217;s 70th Birthday Bash Guest List Stuns Fans After They Noticed Who Attended

Image credits: krisjenner

Justin Bieber was also at the birthday bash and made headlines after he was photographed with a white powder stain on his black pants.

The 70th birthday celebration, which featured a surprise performance by Bruno Mars, drew other tech moguls in addition to the host.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates were among those who attended to honor the matriarch.

Kris Jenner&#8217;s 70th Birthday Bash Guest List Stuns Fans After They Noticed Who Attended

Image credits: itsCarisa1

Kris Jenner&#8217;s 70th Birthday Bash Guest List Stuns Fans After They Noticed Who Attended

Image credits: krisjenner

But that wasn’t all. Singer Stevie Wonder and TV icons Oprah Winfrey and Martha Stewart were also on the star-studded guest list.

The party, which took place on Saturday (November 8), led to multiple noise complaints due to loud music levels and disturbances throughout the night, as per TMZ.

Officers reportedly spoke with the event’s security team and issued a warning. They later returned after learning that fake hedges placed outside the property were blocking the street without a permit.

The decorations were subsequently removed.

The celebration reportedly led to multiple noise complaints, prompting a police warning

Kris Jenner&#8217;s 70th Birthday Bash Guest List Stuns Fans After They Noticed Who Attended

Image credits: krisjenner

Jeff Bezos’ $165 million mansion, built by Jack Warner in the 1930s, set a record for the most expensive house sale in California history when he bought it in 2020.

His wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, is a close friend of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, with the family attending her and Jeff’s wedding in Venice last summer.

For her big night, Kris wore a strapless red Givenchy gown with ruffles and a train. She completed the ensemble with sheer black gloves and diamond drop earrings.

Kris Jenner&#8217;s 70th Birthday Bash Guest List Stuns Fans After They Noticed Who Attended

Image credits: ALMZ11_

Kris Jenner&#8217;s 70th Birthday Bash Guest List Stuns Fans After They Noticed Who Attended

Image credits: _TerryBradshaw

Kris Jenner&#8217;s 70th Birthday Bash Guest List Stuns Fans After They Noticed Who Attended

Image credits: krisjenner

“It was a total Old Hollywood glam,” a source close to the businesswoman told People. “Everyone was talking about how amazing she looked.”

Despite the family sharing much of their lives on their Hulu reality show The Kardashians, the insider revealed that the party was kept private and will not appear on the series.

Kris Jenner&#8217;s 70th Birthday Bash Guest List Stuns Fans After They Noticed Who Attended

Image credits: PrincessPTSD123

The event was kept private and will not appear on the family’s reality show

Kris Jenner&#8217;s 70th Birthday Bash Guest List Stuns Fans After They Noticed Who Attended

Image credits: krisjenner

“There were no TV cameras filming,” they said. “It was just all about celebrating Kris. And it was everything you’d expect from Kris: over-the-top, glamorous and full of love from her family. It was obvious that she had the best night.”

The themed decorations included poker chips with Kris’ face on them and lighters emblazoned with “KRIS0070.”

Kris Jenner&#8217;s 70th Birthday Bash Guest List Stuns Fans After They Noticed Who Attended

Image credits: krisjenner

“Magical night celebrating my 70th birthday with beautiful family and friends,” Kris captioned photos from the special celebration on social media.

The famous momager recently spoke to Vogue about her milestone birthday and the much-discussed facelift she underwent ahead of turning 70.

“I want to be the best version of myself. Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself,” she said.

The momager called her 70th birthday celebration a “magical night”

Kris Jenner&#8217;s 70th Birthday Bash Guest List Stuns Fans After They Noticed Who Attended

Image credits: krisjenner

“If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully – meaning you don’t want to do anything – then don’t do anything. But for me, this is ageing gracefully. It’s my version.”

Kris Jenner&#8217;s 70th Birthday Bash Guest List Stuns Fans After They Noticed Who Attended

Image credits: cantleavethegc

Kris Jenner&#8217;s 70th Birthday Bash Guest List Stuns Fans After They Noticed Who Attended

Image credits: krisjenner

The star added that she doesn’t know “what 70 is supposed to feel like,” but that she’s doing her best to keep herself happy and healthy.

“My blessing is my family. If I can be a part of their lives in the best way possible, then I’m thrilled.”

People reacted to the unexpected guests who attended Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash

Kris Jenner&#8217;s 70th Birthday Bash Guest List Stuns Fans After They Noticed Who Attended

Image credits: StarR85787

Kris Jenner&#8217;s 70th Birthday Bash Guest List Stuns Fans After They Noticed Who Attended

Image credits: therihprint

Kris Jenner&#8217;s 70th Birthday Bash Guest List Stuns Fans After They Noticed Who Attended

Image credits: KissMyMahogany

Kris Jenner&#8217;s 70th Birthday Bash Guest List Stuns Fans After They Noticed Who Attended

Image credits: anthony_MB75

Kris Jenner&#8217;s 70th Birthday Bash Guest List Stuns Fans After They Noticed Who Attended

Image credits: CHAARMM__

Kris Jenner&#8217;s 70th Birthday Bash Guest List Stuns Fans After They Noticed Who Attended

Image credits: ladidaix

Kris Jenner&#8217;s 70th Birthday Bash Guest List Stuns Fans After They Noticed Who Attended

Image credits: alibomaye

Kris Jenner&#8217;s 70th Birthday Bash Guest List Stuns Fans After They Noticed Who Attended

Image credits: pastelETH

Kris Jenner&#8217;s 70th Birthday Bash Guest List Stuns Fans After They Noticed Who Attended

Image credits: MaryJ_K

Kris Jenner&#8217;s 70th Birthday Bash Guest List Stuns Fans After They Noticed Who Attended

Image credits: Emolclause

Kris Jenner&#8217;s 70th Birthday Bash Guest List Stuns Fans After They Noticed Who Attended

Image credits: ShayFabs

Kris Jenner&#8217;s 70th Birthday Bash Guest List Stuns Fans After They Noticed Who Attended

Image credits: Blondie9780

Kris Jenner&#8217;s 70th Birthday Bash Guest List Stuns Fans After They Noticed Who Attended

Image credits: IzTheTruth

Kris Jenner&#8217;s 70th Birthday Bash Guest List Stuns Fans After They Noticed Who Attended

Image credits: bri_anax

Kris Jenner&#8217;s 70th Birthday Bash Guest List Stuns Fans After They Noticed Who Attended

Image credits: BbbrooksKelly

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
True Blood 7.07 Review: “May Be the Last Time”
3 min read
Aug, 4, 2014
Is the Show “You” Actually Based on a True Story?
3 min read
Jan, 1, 2020
Ruby Rose Batwoman Tease
Is This the Real Reason Ruby Rose Quit Batwoman?
3 min read
May, 24, 2020
The Rick and Daryl Bromance is Still Slated to Happen, Apparently
3 min read
Dec, 19, 2022
Sense8
Sense8 Season 1 Episode 2 Review: “I Am Also A We”
3 min read
Jun, 18, 2015
Caillou
Caillou’s Cancellation: A Symptom of Cancel Culture Run Amok?
3 min read
Jan, 8, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.