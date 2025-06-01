Kourtney Kardashian Calls Traditional Schooling Outdated, Khloé Agrees

Reality TV star and media personality, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, has expressed her opinions on traditional schooling. She was speaking about some of her controversial ideas when she stated as an example, that going to school was outdated.
Khloé Kardashian released a new episode of her podcast Khloé in Wonder Land, on May 21, 2025. In this episode, she featured her sister, Kourtney, and shared their best and worst memories together. During their conversation, Kourtney mentioned a time when she, Khloé and Kim Kardashian were in a feud which she attributed to her putting up new boundaries, a result of her therapy sessions. She further explained that beginning therapy made her question a lot of the ways of the Kardashians. When asked by Khloé if she only pushed back on their lifestyle because she felt that way or because she wanted to be different, Kourtney responded in the words:
“No, I think living authentically is not conforming to whatever it is. For me, there’s so many ways. There’s ways we function as a family that…it’s like if someone does the same thing every day. Like I do it with everything, it’s not about our family. Like, let’s say the school system. I’ll think, ‘Why do kids fucking go to school?’ Truly. It’s so dated.”
Still on Khloé’s podcast, Kourtney shared her experience blending her family with Travis Barker’s. She confirmed that being a stepmom to his three children was difficult initially, but is now something she has come to love.
Thanks to her marriage to Barker, Kourtney is now stepmom of three — Landon, Alabama, and Atiana. The reality TV star admitted that she assumed that her initial friendship with Barker and his children would pave the way for a seamless transition to blending their families. However, this was not entirely the case. She recalled thinking, “this is really hard, blending families.” Khloé concurred that kids would always want to know their role despite prior history and were prone to testing boundaries.
Kourtney then recounted her current relationship with the children. She proclaimed that she loved her role as a stepmom. She believed that her initial friendship with the kids coupled with the moment they stayed apart for a year and a half, during the early years of their marriage, helped. She mentioned that even without having to discipline them, she gave advice and tried to be a role model to them. “I feel like in the best way, I can be there to be supportive,” she continued, “or really in any way that they want me to be for as much or as little as they want.”
