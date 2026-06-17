KJ Apa: Bio And Career Highlights

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KJ Apa: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

KJ Apa

June 17, 1997

Auckland, New Zealand

29 Years Old

Gemini

KJ Apa: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is KJ Apa?

Keneti James Fitzgerald Apa is a New Zealander actor and musician with a distinctive, energetic screen presence. He has earned a reputation for tackling diverse roles across film and television. His performances often showcase a blend of raw talent and charismatic appeal.

He first burst into the public eye starring as Archie Andrews in The CW’s hit drama Riverdale, a role that gained him global recognition. The series became a cultural phenomenon, quickly making Apa a household name. Apa’s portrayal solidified his heartthrob status.

Early Life and Education

Family ties run deep for Keneti James Fitzgerald Apa, who was born and raised in Auckland, New Zealand. His father, Keneti Apa, is a Samoan matai, or chief, deeply connecting him to his paternal heritage.

He attended King’s College in Auckland, where he began playing guitar at a young age, showcasing an early passion for music that would later intertwine with his acting career.

Notable Relationships

A significant public relationship for Keneti James Fitzgerald Apa was with French model Clara Berry; the couple began dating in 2020. Their romance often garnered media attention following their initial confirmation.

Apa and Berry welcomed their son, Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, in September 2021, and Clara Berry confirmed their separation in February 2024. They are reportedly co-parenting their child.

Career Highlights

Keneti James Fitzgerald Apa achieved widespread fame as the titular character Archie Andrews in the long-running Riverdale series. The CW drama, a darker take on Archie Comics, ran for seven seasons and established Apa as a prominent young actor.

Beyond television, Apa has expanded his film career, notably starring as Christian singer-songwriter Jeremy Camp in the biographical romantic drama I Still Believe. He also independently released his debut indie folk-rock album, Clocks, in 2021.

Signature Quote

“I never saw myself being an actor. I always saw myself being more of a musician.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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