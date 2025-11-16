Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Most Painful Skin Art (Closed)

A place for us to show our painful tattoos. What was the most painful one that you got?
#1 Hey Pandas Get Ya Most Painful Tattoo Out And Where Was It
#2 The Bingo Wing Was Not Happy
#3 My Stomach
Was it worth it? No. It hurt.
#4 My Least Painful
Didn’t feel a thing.
#5 Don’t Be Like Me And Do Both Sides
Pain, pain, pain.
#6 The Ribs I Suggest A No Go
This was the most painful tattoo I’ve had in my life.
#7 I’m Inked On My Calf, Ankle, Hip, Back, And Forearm As Well, But These Cute Little Ones On My Fingers Are The Ones That Hurt
