Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Most Painful Skin Art (Closed)

by

A place for us to show our painful tattoos. What was the most painful one that you got? 

#1 Hey Pandas Get Ya Most Painful Tattoo Out And Where Was It

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Most Painful Skin Art (Closed)

#2 The Bingo Wing Was Not Happy

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Most Painful Skin Art (Closed)

#3 My Stomach

Was it worth it? No. It hurt.

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Most Painful Skin Art (Closed)

#4 My Least Painful

Didn’t feel a thing.

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Most Painful Skin Art (Closed)

#5 Don’t Be Like Me And Do Both Sides

Pain, pain, pain.

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Most Painful Skin Art (Closed)

#6 The Ribs I Suggest A No Go

This was the most painful tattoo I’ve had in my life.

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Most Painful Skin Art (Closed)

#7 I’m Inked On My Calf, Ankle, Hip, Back, And Forearm As Well, But These Cute Little Ones On My Fingers Are The Ones That Hurt

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Most Painful Skin Art (Closed)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Biggest Pet Peeve? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Iceberg Drawings by Zaria Forman Fulfill Late Mother’s Dream And Raise Awareness On Climate Change
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Boardwalk Empire 1.09 “Belle Femme” Review
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2010
This Reporter Went On Air Wearing Only A Suit Coat And No Pants, Not Realizing Everyone Could See His Legs
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
We Created Fake Instagram Accounts For 7 Of The Most Influential Figures In History To See What They Would Look Like As Modern-Day Influencers
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Pair Each Literal Translation With What It Means In These 28 Literal Funny Translated Terms
3 min read
Aug, 8, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.