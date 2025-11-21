Nikki Bella: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Nikki Bella: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Nikki Bella

November 21, 1983

San Diego, California, US

42 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Nikki Bella?

Nikki Bella is an American professional wrestler and television personality, renowned for her “Fearless” persona and groundbreaking contributions to women’s wrestling. She, alongside her twin sister Brie, reshaped the WWE landscape.

Her breakout moment arrived when she secured the WWE Divas Championship, holding it for a record-breaking 301 days. This historic reign solidified her as a dominant force and a pivotal figure in the Divas Revolution, attracting a devoted fan base known as the “Bella Army.”

Early Life and Education

Born Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace in San Diego, California, Nikki Bella grew up on a farm in Scottsdale, Arizona, with her twin sister Brie and brother JJ Garcia. Their parents, Jon Garcia and Kathy Colace, fostered a strong family orientation.

She attended Chaparral High School and later Grossmont College, where her early athleticism was evident through her passion for soccer. This competitive spirit foreshadowed her future success in professional wrestling.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Nikki Bella’s public life, most notably her engagement to fellow WWE superstar John Cena from 2017 to 2018. She later entered a relationship with her Dancing with the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev, marrying him in 2022.

Bella shares a son, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, with her ex-husband Artem Chigvintsev, with whom she finalized her divorce in late 2024 or early 2025. She is currently enjoying life as a single mother.

Career Highlights

Nikki Bella’s professional wrestling career is defined by her impactful presence in the WWE women’s division. She achieved a record-setting 301-day reign as WWE Divas Champion, a significant milestone that elevated her status within the company. She is also a two-time WWE Divas Champion.

Beyond the ring, Bella launched into mainstream entertainment, starring in the successful reality television series Total Divas and its spin-off Total Bellas. These shows offered fans an inside look at her life and further expanded her brand.

She and her twin sister Brie were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021, recognizing their trailblazing influence on women’s wrestling and cementing their legacy as iconic figures in the sport.

Signature Quote

“Believing in yourself and having confidence gives you outer strength.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Bombshell Revelation In Marilyn Monroe Autopsy As Coroner Reveals Suspicious Finding 60 Years Later
3 min read
Aug, 6, 2025
Check Out The First Trailer for Netflix’s Superhero Series “Jupiter’s Legacy”
3 min read
Feb, 26, 2021
a still from squid game
Why Squid Game Season 2 Shouldn’t Try To One Up The Games
3 min read
Feb, 23, 2023
Jono Brown And Tiegan Rudge: What Happened To The Dating Naked UK Season 1 Winners
3 min read
Oct, 23, 2025
“I Am Not Doing That”: Babysitter Leaves Parents In A Pickle After Refusing Their 1 Rule
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
50 Memes That Dog Owners May Find Funny And Relatable
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025