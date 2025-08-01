James Van Der Beek Breaks Silence On Difficult Moment With Kids During His Cancer Journey

James Van Der Beek moved his fans to tears after sharing how he navigated one of the most difficult conversations a parent can face—telling his children he has cancer.
The 48-year-old Dawson’s Creek star appeared on the Today show yesterday (July 30), where he recounted informing his six children of his stage 3 colorectal cancer diagnosis. Van Der Beek first revealed his condition publicly in November 2024, months after initially receiving the news himself.
“I’m far from an expert, but our approach was just to be as honest as possible—honest to the degree of their understanding, right?” he explained.
“Because they know. They know Dad’s in pain.”
Actor James Van Der Beek shared how he navigated the difficult task of informing his children of his cancer diagnosis
Image credits: JC Olivera/GA/Getty Images
The actor shares daughters Olivia, 14, Annabel, 11, Emilia, 9, Gwendolyn, 6, and sons Joshua, 13, and Jeremiah, 2, with his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek.
The actor admitted that one of the hardest parts was letting go of the instinct to protect by omission—because his kids already felt it. “So by not telling them, I think you’re confusing them even more,” he said.
Image credits: TODAY
He then urged other parents in similar trenches to lean into that uncomfortable trust, warning them that hiding the truth from children in the name of shielding them only distorts what they’re already sensing.
“When you tell them what you’re doing, and you tell them the approach, they can see it and they can feel it,” he continued. “Your journey is their journey.”
Image credits: vanderjames
What surprised him most was how quickly they showed up. The children didn’t recoil or retreat; they moved toward him in small, tangible, and heartwarming ways.
“I have kids making me tea. ‘Dad, what do you need?’” he said.
“There’s been a lot of beauty that’s come out of it,” he added, even as he made clear the price of the experience.
The actor said the diagnosis caught him by surprise, as he was in great shape and had no family history of cancer
The actor first disclosed his diagnosis last year in an exclusive interview with People Magazine, where he reflected on the moment doctors delivered the news. He had no family history of cancer and believed his healthy lifestyle would have kept him in the clear.
Image credits: vanderjames
“I’d always associated cancer with age and with unhealthy, sedentary lifestyles,” he told the outlet in November 2024. “But I was in amazing cardiovascular shape. I tried to eat healthy—or as far as I knew at the time.”
Image credits: vanderjames
Hearing the diagnosis for the first time, he admitted, was like being hit with a tidal wave. “I went into shock,” Van Der Beek said.
He also described the overwhelming mental toll the illness had taken. “The trickiest thing is there are so many unknowns with cancer,” he explained. “You think, ‘How do I fix this? Is this healing me? Is this hurting me? Is this working? Is it coming back?’”
“As someone who likes answers,” he added, “not knowing is one of the hardest things.”
Van Der Beek took the chance to remind audiences not to underestimate the illness and to get screened on time
Despite the uncertainty, Van Der Beek has consistently expressed gratitude for the support he’s received from his wife and children, who have remained by his side throughout the treatment process.
“I’ve really been so blessed with my wife and kids,” he said in November. “I’ve got a lot to live for, and it’s a beautiful life.”
Image credits: vanderjames
Now, eight months into his journey, the actor said his current condition is stable and optimistic.
“Today, I’m feeling great, yeah,” he said on July 30. “It’s been a journey. There are just so many ups and downs and so many unknowns. Cancer is—I call it a full-time job.”
Image credits: vanderjames
The actor recently appeared at the May 14 premiere of Overcompensating, a Prime Video comedy series in which he plays a fictionalized version of himself. Fans noted how healthy he looked on the red carpet, and Van Der Beek confirmed his health has been improving.
But he’s not just focused on his own healing. He also took the time during the interview to urge others to take preventive action.
“I would love to save everybody from this journey,” he repeated. “Get screened.”
“Praying for him.” Fans took to social media to wish the actor a swift recovery
