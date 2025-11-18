Hey Pandas, What Practices Should Be Followed Daily To Prevent Eye Problems?

The purpose of asking this question is to gain some information about the simple practices in our daily lives to prevent eye problems.
#1
Limit your screen time. Staring at the same close distance, with a bright backlight will eventually cause eye strain. Same goes with reading.
When you are reading take short intervals to look at something else for a moment.
If you find bright lights blinding, wear sunglasses in those situations. I don’t buy that sunglasses cause weakness in eyes.
Wear sunglasses in winter to prevent snow blindness.
Read with good light.
Pay attention to changes in your eyesight. It’s inevitable as we age.
Go to the optometrist yearly.
#2
Don’t read or use your phone/tablet while lying in bed. This creates an unusual, unhealthy angle to which your eyes are forced to adapt to.
Moreover, if one eye is weaker (this happens frequently, and we are not aware of it because initially the differences are very small), the other eye makes an extra effort to compensate and hep the weaker one. In time (and this could mean just a few years), the better eye gets tired, and eyesight deteriorates. This is easily corrected with the right lens. That’s why an optometrist/ optician is our best friend.
