43 Pics Of Adorable Kitties Who Have Questions And Are Demanding Answers

#1 Peter Often Forgets About Hind Legs

Image source: trikem

#2 Extra Points For Style!⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Image source: Marbedar

#3 Lord Fusco Blesses You ✋

Image source: protopigeon

Let’s face it: if cats could talk, we’d probably never hear the end of their questions, and probably more than a few complaints, too. They’re already enigmas shrouded in mystery wrapped in a puzzle, so it could be fascinating to hear what was on their mind… or a living nightmare with us wishing for the sake of everything holy that they’d shut up.

A dedicated online community has been steadily gathering pics of all kinds of kitties that look just like they’re asking questions and, when we stumbled upon it, we just had to share with you. Not only are they adorably cute, they’re also purrfectly playful, so we had a feeling that fans of felines might enjoy the opposite of doomscrolling for a change.

#4 She Has 2 Questions!

Image source: Business-Benefit7042

#5 Seen By My Girlfriend In A Cat Cafe

Image source: Legitimate-Camp-9640

#6 Question For The People

Image source: Possible-Pool-6806

According to Catster, cats were first domesticated in the Near East around 9,500 years ago. Archaeological evidence from a Neolithic site in Cyprus, dating to approximately 7500–7200 BC, includes the burial of an African wildcat alongside a human, suggesting a close relationship between humans and cats at that time.

Genetic studies indicate that all domestic cats descend from the Middle Eastern wildcat, Felis sylvestris lybica. These wildcats were attracted to early human settlements by the abundance of rodents, leading to a mutually beneficial relationship that eventually resulted in domestication and, ultimately, billions of cat memes

#7 Hot Sauce Has A Question

Image source: Cindytyne_NZ

#8 Kitty Has A Question

Image source: johncraft2003

#9 Where Is My Snack?

Image source: GArockcrawler

Arguably the world’s most famous cat photographer, Walter Chandoha, dedicated decades of his life to capturing kitties in all their glory. Chandoha published over 30 books, perhaps most notably an archive of his work spanning 1942-2018. Well worth checking out if cats are even remotely your favorite creature.

“I relished the challenge of mak­ing photographs of cats and quickly saw the potential of attempting to capture their naturally expressive personalities,” Chandoha wrote in the book’s foreword. “The photo­graphic possibilities and challenges seemed endless.”

#10 Mommy, Can I Have Another Treat?

Image source: pinkcessdoll

#11 Excuse Me, Sir, Why Was I Shaved?

Image source: reddit.com

#12 Skitty Appears To Have Forgotten Her Question

Image source: Alchemical_Hysteria

So then, who exactly is the world’s most photogenic catto? According to reliable sources, that title goes to Smoothie, a petite British longhair owned by Dutch citizen Arvid Van Boekel. At the time of writing, Smoothie had over 2 million fans on Instagram, and she’s celebrated for her golden fur (she’s even been dubbed the Queen of Fluff) and striking emerald-green eyes. Smoothie’s not the only cat in the spotlight though. 

Celebrity pets like Lil Bub, Maru, Grumpy Cat, and Monty are perfect examples of cats going viral and absolutely coining it with their own lines of merchandise fans can’t resist. There’s even a New York Cat Film Festival dedicated to displaying the best cat cinema of the year while simultaneously supporting cat charities wherever they tour.

#13 Mom I Have Question

Image source: saarco

#14 Maze Has One Polite Inquiry, If You Have The Time

Image source: Secure-Intention-854

#15 Tux Is Really Hoping His Question Can Get Answered Because He’s Been Raising His Toe Beans For A Hot Minute And Is Getting Impatient!

Image source: Prestigious_Set3630

Well, there you have it. There can simply be no arguing the fact that cats will forever remain the internet’s favorite animal. If they could talk, what do you reckon they’d say first? We’re guessing something like, “This food is lacking flair… and the service around here is frankly atrocious.”

What do you think of the kitties asking questions in this list? Have you ever caught your cat begging to have their questions answered? Upvote your favorites and feel free to leave a comment if you can’t resist the cuteness!

#16 Excuse Me, Do You Know The Muffin Man?

Image source: saratonin22

#17 The Dark Void Would Like To Ask A Quick Question

Image source: TeaBreezy

#18 Archie Has Many Questions

Image source: IncomprehensibleHare

#19 Excuse Me

Image source: LRRPC

#20 Was Told My Kitty’s Pic Belongs Here!

Image source: twosixteen81

#21 “Why Is One Of My Beans A Different Color?”

Image source: MichaelEmouse

#22 Do I Barge In When You’re Cleaning Yourself?

Image source: benwhill

#23 Multiple Questions!

Image source: MJBooth55

#24 The Entire Class Has Questions; Guy On The Left’s Question Is Especially Urgent

Image source: Elrond_Hubble

#25 Kitty Has A Question – Where Are We Going?

Image source: DrBraveMoon

#26 He Has An Aggressive Blep And Urgent Question

Image source: pinkwasabii

#27 I Volunteer Myself For The World

Image source: ClassyandSofty

#28 Do You Have To Get Up And Get The Laundry??

Image source: RevolutionaryBuy2526

#29 But Will You Answer?

Image source: loukd

#30 A Confused Question

Image source: Spiritual-Control390

#31 Toad 🐸

Image source: Fast_Passenger3411

#32 Put Your Hand Up If You’re Adorable ❤️

Image source: LunaRaven8787

#33 Has Two Question

Image source: ParkingTicket8049

#34 Kitty Has A Pointed Question

Image source: Ambitious_Common_153

#35 She Had To Think On It

Image source: SplatDragon00

#36 Yes?

Image source: MsWhichIsIt

#37 I Wake Up Today And This Is The First Thing I See

Image source: Least-Sheepherder-27

#38 I May Have Assembled Him Incorrectly…

Image source: Idoitallforcats

#39 Beanie Has A Question!

Image source: reddit.com

#40 Lotus The Pallas’s Cat Has A Question

Image source: mesyeti_

#41 Mlem

Image source: alasw0eisme

#42 Small Kitty Wants To Know If His Chin Smudge Is Acceptable

Image source: dieselengine9

#43 Always With The Questions, This Cat!

Image source: rossinskifam

