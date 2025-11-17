Kintsugi Beauty: Celebrating The Beauty Of Scars And Imperfections In Photography

In a world increasingly driven by image-consciousness and ideals of physical perfection, embracing flaws and imperfections has become a profound act of self-love and acceptance. As Halloween approaches, there is a growing trend of people using makeup and prosthetics to mimic scars and disfigurements as part of their costumes. This not only perpetuates stigmatization but also trivializes the very real and often painful experiences of those with scars. In response, I created Kintsugi Beauty by photographing Phyllida Swift, CEO of Face Equality International.
More info: samebutdifferentcic.org.uk
