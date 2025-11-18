50 Funny Work Memes To Take Your Mind Off Of Emails And Deadlines For Just A Moment

A wise man once said that folks should take as many bathroom breaks as they possibly can so that companies would be paying them for pretty much pooping all the time and not actually getting work done.

That wise man was I Prevail vocalist Eric Vanlerberghe, for those wondering.

But you gotta admit—that is some pure anti-work sentiment right there. Absolutely in line with scrolling through work memes, like the ones you can witness on Corporate Bish, an Instagram Page that provides a spot-on representation of how many of us feel about and experience work.

#1 Not Gone Stress This Precious Mind

#2 Guess I’m Expecting Too Much

#3 They Lied On Their Resume Too

#4 They Gone Learn Today

#5 Respectfully, Tf Else

#6 Gotta Calm Down I Guess

#7 Lucky For Me, I’m Already A Kween!

#8 I Didn’t See Nothing

#9 Professional Here

#10 I Surprise Myself

#11 Save Your Receipts Y’all

#12 Harassment If You Ask Me

#13 The Commute Is So Worth It

#14 Make It Stop

#15 Nor Am I In The Mood To Debate With The Boss

#16 I Got 50 Emails Of Nonsense Hitting My Inbox

#17 All I Know Is It Ain’t Friday!

#18 I Can’t Wait

#19 I Can Resend It, If You Like

#20 Today’s Deadlines Are Now A Tuesday Problem

#21 Thanks A Lot, Chicken Lips

#22 So Rude

#23 I Take It Back, Not What I Meant

#24 I Said What I Said

#25 Going To Start Sacrificing Food And Shelter

#26 Who Else??

#27 It’s A Part Time Job

#28 That’s Wonderful, Martha

#29 So Rude

#30 Fun Times

#31 That Wasn’t Me…

#32 Lord Whyyyy, Nooo

#33 If It Doesn’t Concern Me, Don’t Invite Me

#34 “Thanks Me, You’re A Star”

#35 Didn’t Know If I 100% Wanted It, But I Woulda Liked To Have The Option To Decline

#36 Follow Me For More Work Hacks

#37 Stressed Office Stuff Sums It Up

#38 Living The Dream Don’t You Know

#39 Great, Why Don’t You Call Me And Write Me A Letter Too

#40 None Of My Business

#41 Down For Whatever

#42 Yep, Have Some Feedback That No One Will Ever Look At Or Do Anything About

#43 8:00 Sharp

#44 Please Check Your Email Before Bothering Me With Your Nonsense

#45 I Said I Have An Appointment. I Didn’t Say I Was Going To It

#46 Today Could Be The Day

#47 I Take It Back

#48 Star Employee

#49 Glad I Can Be A Part Of This Very Important Work

#50 I Was Sick And Tired Of My Old Hair

Patrick Penrose
