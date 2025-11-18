30 Comics Exaggerating Modern-Day Issues That Highlight Their Absurdity By Domien Delforge (New Pics)

If anyone is a master of straightforward and bold humor disguised as innocent drawings, it’s Domien Delforge.
Domien is a Belgian artist famous for exaggerating modern-day issues by highlighting their absurdity. His art serves as a mirror to society, reflecting the contradictions of our everyday lives with a humorous touch. In an interview with Bored Panda, Domien shared how he navigates the fine line between humor and potential controversy.
“I feel there really isn’t a line that shouldn’t be crossed. In my opinion, anything can be a subject to make a cartoon about. I’m surprised most by the conservative reactions to my drawings. A lot of young people who feel women are created with the sole purpose of serving men and cooking dinner comment on my page. I always knew we were far from equality, that’s why I use this subject a lot, but still, I’m always surprised by the immense amount of haters on posts about equality and human rights,” wrote Domien.
More info: Instagram | studiostoutpoep.com | Facebook
#1
Image source: studio_stoutpoep
#2
Image source: studio_stoutpoep
#3
Image source: studio_stoutpoep
#4
Image source: studio_stoutpoep
#5
Image source: studio_stoutpoep
#6
Image source: studio_stoutpoep
#7
Image source: studio_stoutpoep
#8
Image source: studio_stoutpoep
#9
Image source: studio_stoutpoep
#10
Image source: studio_stoutpoep
#11
Image source: studio_stoutpoep
#12
Image source: studio_stoutpoep
#13
Image source: studio_stoutpoep
#14
Image source: studio_stoutpoep
#15
Image source: studio_stoutpoep
#16
Image source: studio_stoutpoep
#17
Image source: studio_stoutpoep
#18
Image source: studio_stoutpoep
#19
Image source: studio_stoutpoep
#20
Image source: studio_stoutpoep
#21
Image source: studio_stoutpoep
#22
Image source: studio_stoutpoep
#23
Image source: studio_stoutpoep
#24
Image source: studio_stoutpoep
#25
Image source: studio_stoutpoep
#26
Image source: studio_stoutpoep
#27
Image source: studio_stoutpoep
#28
Image source: studio_stoutpoep
#29
Image source: studio_stoutpoep
#30
Image source: studio_stoutpoep
Follow Us