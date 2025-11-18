30 Comics Exaggerating Modern-Day Issues That Highlight Their Absurdity By Domien Delforge (New Pics)

by

If anyone is a master of straightforward and bold humor disguised as innocent drawings, it’s Domien Delforge.

Domien is a Belgian artist famous for exaggerating modern-day issues by highlighting their absurdity. His art serves as a mirror to society, reflecting the contradictions of our everyday lives with a humorous touch. In an interview with Bored Panda, Domien shared how he navigates the fine line between humor and potential controversy.

“I feel there really isn’t a line that shouldn’t be crossed. In my opinion, anything can be a subject to make a cartoon about. I’m surprised most by the conservative reactions to my drawings. A lot of young people who feel women are created with the sole purpose of serving men and cooking dinner comment on my page. I always knew we were far from equality, that’s why I use this subject a lot, but still, I’m always surprised by the immense amount of haters on posts about equality and human rights,” wrote Domien.

More info: Instagram | studiostoutpoep.com | Facebook

#1

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#2

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#3

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#4

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#5

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#6

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#7

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#8

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#9

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#10

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#11

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#12

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#13

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#14

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#15

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#16

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#17

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#18

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#19

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#20

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#21

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#22

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#23

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#24

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#25

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#26

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#27

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#28

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#29

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#30

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

Patrick Penrose
