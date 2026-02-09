Kim Kardashian Slammed After Fans Notice Disturbing Development With North West’s Recent Piercings

“Unbelievable negligence,” that was the phrase echoing across social media this week after fans noticed what appeared to be a concerning development in North West’s latest photos: visibly inflamed finger piercings that many believe are infected.
The 12 year old, who has become a frequent presence on TikTok and Instagram through accounts managed with her mother Kim Kardashian, who many are now criticizing for allegedly being irresponsible with her daughter’s exposure.
Ever since making her social media debut in November 2021 despite her father Kanye West’s objections, North has frequently made headlines for debuting controversial looks that feature dyed hair, piercings, veneers, faux facial tattoos, and extravagant fashion.
“Already letting her kid do dangerous activities. Mother of the year Kim Kardashian!” a user wrote.
Photos about North West’s inflamed finger piercings went viral as users discussed Kim’s parenting
Image credits: kimkardashian/Instagram
The controversy began after a close up image circulated showing multiple metal piercings across North’s fingers and hand. Two of the piercings in particular appeared red and irritated, immediately raising alarms among viewers familiar with body modification.
Image credits: kimandnorth/TikTok
“These are probably the hardest piercings to keep clean because of how dirty your hands can get,” a viewer argued. “A 12 year old should not have finger piercings.”
“There is literally no reputable piercer who would do this piercing, let alone on a child,” another stated.
Image credits: northwest/Instagram
Several commenters initially assumed the piercings were fake, arguing that reputable piercers generally refuse doing these procedures on minors. That theory collapsed once the inflammation became harder to ignore.
“Not only did Kim sign off on her doing this but she must have taken her to some shady, sh**ty piercer to do it. It’s just unbelievable negligence to me as someone who’s been researching, getting, and healing piercings for years.”
Others expressed concern that North herself may not even understand something is wrong.
“She probably doesn’t even realize they’re a problem or infected. I’m sure they’re sore, but at her age she probably just thinks it’s supposed to feel like that,” a commenter wrote.
“I hope there’s somebody who can help her with it.”
Users argued that no reputable piercer would agree to perform body modifications on a 12 year old
Image credits: northwest/Instagram
Multiple users with piercing experience pointed out that the jewelry appeared to be curved barbells rather than staples, a choice believed to have higher rejection rates.
“Surface piercings basically always reject at some point. It’s not something a child should get because it is basically guaranteed to leave a scar,” a user explained.
Image credits: northwest/Instagram
Others shared their personal anecdotes of getting similar piercings when close to North’s age.
“My dumbass got a hand piercing when I was younger, it’s really so hard to keep clean and safe,” a viewer shared. “My finger blew up and I had to remove it.”
Image credits: northwest/Instagram
“I had the web of my hand pierced when I was about 15 and it was honestly one of the dumbest things I’ve ever done,” another added. “It hurt so much and got so infected.”
“I had the web of my hand pierced when I was about 15 and it was honestly one of the dumbest things I’ve ever done,” another added. “It hurt so much and got so infected.”
Others were even harsher, arguing that a 12-year-old getting body modifications, no matter how small, is crossing the line.
“What’s happening with North is criminal,” a netizen said. “There’s a reason that reputable piercing shops have a rule of 18 and over.”
Kim has defended North’s fashion as social media use as a “fun” way for her to express herself
Image credits: northwest/Instagram
Beyond the medical concerns, the backlash widened into a broader indictment of Kardashian’s parenting and North’s increasingly provocative online presence.
“A 12 year old with visibly infected hand piercings being shown off online is not self expression. That’s a kid in pain. Infections hurt. They need care. A parent is supposed to step in, not treat it like part of the aesthetic,” a user argued.
“This is all being flaunted as part of a sick, twisted branding experiment, with the brand pushing a troubled, unparented pre-teen North onto the public. I’m sure Kim thinks this is edgy parenting, but all I see is negligence.”
Kardashian, however, has consistently rejected that interpretation.
For instance, during an October appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Kardashian said her daughter is largely unfazed by criticism.
“She’s really mature in one sense where she’ll be like, ‘Mom, I saw this, and I don’t really care that they don’t like my blue hair or this or that,’” she said.
Kardashian has also described watching North develop her own style as “so much fun,” insisting that her daughter is simply expressing herself and discovering what she likes.
Image credits: kimkardashian/Instagram
Several commenters framed North’s look as rebellion within the Kardashian ecosystem.
“She has to rebel from her mother’s glam bombshell look, so North will do alt and baggy fashion,” one wrote, while another added, “That’s why she’s suddenly all over Instagram and TikTok ‘expressing’ herself.”
“This isn’t fun. This is neglect,” one commenter responded. “Kim is a bad mother. Full stop.”
“That’s going to scar her hands,” a viewer said
Follow Us