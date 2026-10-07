Kim Kardashian Shares Jack O’ Lantern Of Kylie And Timothée And Everyone Is Calling Out Awkward Detail

Kim Kardashian is throwing herself into the Halloween spirit, and of course, members of the KarJenner family were involved.
Ahead of The Kardashians returning to screens on October 8, Kim enjoyed some Halloween thrills by sharing images of her family’s faces on pumpkins.
Netizens, however, found something off about one of the pumpkins. “Whoever made these pumpkins probably hates Kylie and Timothèe,” one commented online.
Kim Kardashian is throwing herself into the Halloween spirit, and of course, members of the KarJenner family were involved
Sharing pictures and videos online, Kim Kardashian shared moments from her time at the “Night of the Jack: Immersive Halloween Experience” in Calabasas, California, on Sunday, October 4.
The venue included a one-mile trail, studded with lights, pumpkins, and mazes that visitors could make their way through.
The pumpkin displays included tributes to celebrities, including couples from the KarJenner clan.
The 45-year-old shared one photo of a pumpkin featuring her sister, Kylie Jenner, with her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.
The couple were first romantically linked in April 2023 and made their first red carpet appearance together in May 2025.
Her pictures also featured a pumpkin display of her sister, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, and her husband, Travis Barker, who legally married in May 2022 and later celebrated that same month with an extravagant wedding in Italy.
The pumpkins featured portraits of Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, and Travis Barker
Kim’s own love story with Lewis Hamilton also got a spot in the Halloween display.
First linked in February, the SKIMS founder and the F1 star are “very happy” with their relationship, a source told People in June.
Lewis has even met her four children, North West, 13, Saint West, 10, Chicago West, 8, and Psalm West, 7, whom she shares with ex-husband and rapper Kanye West.
Given that Kim is very “protective” about her kids and “selective” about who is around them, the source added: “The fact that Lewis has spent time with the kids reflects how much she trusts him.”
After sharing the pumpkin snaps, netizens found it amusing that Kim would share the picture with Kylie’s name misspelled.
“That says Kyle…” one pointed out.
Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images
“They’re missing a letter,” said another.
“Timothée & Kyle — Call Me By Your Name sequel?” another joked, making a reference to Timothée Chalamet’s 2017 film Call Me by Your Name.
Another claimed Kim was “desperate” by sharing the pictures.
“When you have too much money and nothing else to do,” said another.
One claimed Kim was being “desperate” by sharing the pictures
“Who needs enemies with sisters like these,” one commented online.
Back in 2023, Kylie spoke about how her mind keeps changing when it comes to her favorite sibling.
“Right now” it’s Kim, she told Vanity Fair Italy at the time.
“Kim has changed so much recently,” she continued. “We are very connected, she is always the first sister I call when I need something. We have been going through a lot of similar experiences lately.”
Kylie spoke about her favorite siblings and what she’s learned from her older sisters
The Kylie Cosmetics mogul had no qualms about saying Kendall was the sister she had the least in common with.
“You know what they say, though? Opposites attract. And that’s how it works with us,” she added.
She went on to share little bites of information regarding what she has learned from her older sisters.
“Khloé taught me tenderness and the ability to forgive; Kendall, the importance of friendship and unconditional love; Kourtney, the value of health and the need to not be superficial,” said the youngest sibling of the KarJenner clan.
“Kim, strength, and the ability to always tell yourself that you can do it, come what may,” she added. “Kim is really strong, really resilient.”
Kylie crowned one important family member with the title of being the “strongest woman” she knows
Coming to her mom, Kylie crowned Kris Jenner with the title of the “strongest woman” she knows.
She said Kris instilled in them the idea that they could “do something great” right from an early age.
“I don’t know how she does it, but she always manages to be perfect, perfect in every moment,” she added.
“These people are so fascinating,” one commented on the pumpkins, “I’m crying”
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