Kim Kardashian Reveals Stunning Number Of Nannies She Employs To Care For Her 4 Kids

Kim Kardashian opened up about her four children and her life as a mother in a recent interview, sharing some of the routines and help she had at home that kept her family life running.
The reality star shares North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7, with her ex-husband Kanye West.
North was born in 2013, followed by Saint in 2015, Chicago in 2018, and Psalm in 2019.
With four children at different stages of childhood, Kardashian had plenty to juggle alongside her businesses, acting work, and legal studies.
Kim Kardashian shared the number of nannies she employed to care for her four kids
In an interview with The Times published on October 3, Kardashian revealed that five nannies helped care for her four children.
She explained that one nanny was always on rotation when North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm were staying with her.
Despite that help, Kardashian said she stayed involved in some of the most routine parts of her children’s lives.
She made sure she took them to and from school. She also sat down with them for family dinner every night.
“I think I am an intermediate-strict parent,” Kardashian said. “I’m extremely patient and loving. I still have a kid sleep in my bed when they want. I read books with the kids every night.”
Kardashian had also spoken openly about the harder side of raising four children
During a 2024 appearance on the What’s in the Winkler podcast, she admitted that she sometimes felt “alone” while raising her kids, even though she had several nannies and other forms of support.
She acknowledged that she had “great support systems,” but said that did not make the exhausting moments disappear.
Kardashian described nights when her children slept in her bed and were “kicking” and “crying.”
She also explained why she rarely discussed those struggles.
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“People will always jump to the, ‘Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help,’” she said.
Kardashian nevertheless maintained that she was “basically raising four kids by [herself].”
At the same time, her professional life had remained packed. She had continued building her businesses, studying law and taking on acting projects while raising her family.
She launched SKIMS in 2019 after beginning her legal studies through California’s Law Office Study Program in 2018.
She later added acting to her growing list of work, joining Ryan Murphy’s All’s Fair as Allura Grant in 2025.
Since their divorce, Kardashian and West have experienced a complicated co-parenting relationship
The former couple had married in 2014 and finalized their divorce in November 2022. They agreed to joint physical and legal custody of their four children.
Although Kardashian did not discuss her current relationship with West in the interview, she said they had better communication when it came to their children’s projects.
That was especially true for North, who had begun pursuing music.
“That is something that her dad and I have better communication about,” Kardashian said. “We make sure we’re aligned and that she’s in projects that we both approve.”
West had also spoken about being protective of the North in the past.
“I want to learn what my daughter has to say, what she learns. I just want to learn how she learns in this world,” he said in 2016.
“I’m extremely protective,” he added.
Kardashian had shared plenty of stories about her children’s personalities over the years, particularly North’s
Kardashian’s eldest daughter, North, had developed a reputation for being outspoken, even when talking to her famous mother.
Kardashian once recalled North criticizing her minimalist home.
“Your house is so ugly, it’s all white! Who lives like this?” North reportedly told her.
Kardashian also joked that North could intimidate her more than politicians.
The teenager had already started developing her own interests, including fashion and music. She landed her first solo magazine cover in 2023 and said she wanted to “own Yeezy and SKIMS” one day.
North also made headlines at Paris Fashion Week in 2022 when she held up a handwritten “Stop” sign toward photographers taking her picture.
Kardashian later explained that her daughter had become tired of being photographed and wanted the attention directed toward the fashion show instead.
Meanwhile, Saint, Kardashian and West’s second child, had developed a strong interest in sports.
Kardashian had taken him to football and soccer events, including an Arsenal match in London and Lionel Messi’s first game at DRV PNK Stadium.
In 2023, she revealed that she had hired a “manny” for Saint and Psalm.
“My household and even our family is very female-dominated,” Kardashian explained. “I really wanted a male around that would be picking them up and taking them to sports.”
Chicago was born via surrogate in 2018 after Kardashian’s previous high-risk pregnancies. Kardashian had described her daughter as her “independent baby girl twin” and “the ultimate princess.”
Psalm, the youngest, was born via surrogate in 2019.
Kardashian had previously called him “the sweetest baby ever” and said his arrival helped bring his older siblings closer together.
“Everyone loves each other. Everyone is helpful. And everyone loves him. Like, obsessed with him,” she said.
While Kardashian had embraced life as a mother of four, she had also admitted that she did not want to keep expanding her family
During a 2023 episode of The Kardashians, she spoke with Kris Jenner about having more children.
“I think I’m done,” Kardashian said, adding that four kids was “a lot.”
By then, her four children were already growing into distinct personalities and interests, with Kardashian sharing different glimpses of their lives over the years.
Her latest comments also showed that she had continued to make room for hands-on parenting despite her demanding schedule and the extensive help available to her.
Besides motherhood, Kardashian also opened up about why she stayed single for years
Kardashian’s interview was not only about motherhood.
She also reflected on her romantic life and revealed that she had spent five years single because she wanted time to heal from her past relationships.
That period allowed her to focus on her children and the projects she cared about without feeling pressure to find someone new.
“That felt great. I could focus on my kids and projects that I really wanted to be involved with,” she said. “I really felt no rush. Like, I really didn’t feel empty.”
“I felt like I needed my time. I wanted to completely heal and just work on myself. I wasn’t ready to open up. I really wasn’t even thinking about it.”
She had previously talked about becoming comfortable with being single after her difficult divorce from West.
“You get really comfortable being single, and the thought of you sharing a bed or your TV shows with someone else becomes less and less appealing because you get set in your ways,” Kardashian said on “The Kardashians.”
She also said, “It’s OK to close down a bit and focus on the things that I want in life.”
Still, she had not stopped believing in love.
“I’m the biggest hopeless romantic,” Kardashian said, adding that “when the right person comes along I’ll be so ready and everything will be fine.”
Her five-year break from dating eventually ended when she entered a relationship with Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton. The pair had since been seen together at the Super Bowl, in Japan, and at Coachella.
“Why would anyone be surprised,” wrote one commenter
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