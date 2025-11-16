Hey Pandas, Aita For Hiding My Sexuality From My Parents? (Closed)

I (14f) have been “out” to my parents for three months after they looked through my phone and found out about my girlfriend. They said I should have told them about it. What would they have even done? I wasn’t ready and I’m still not, but regardless, they know. My mom doesn’t think I’m really bi and just pretending because it’s a “fad”.
I had come out to my gay uncle (my mom’s brother) a few weeks before my parents found out, and he was obviously very excited to have someone in the family who is also gay. I knew I could trust him not to tell anyone but my mom was furious when she found out I had told my uncle first. I never got to have a coming out moment. It was all forced.
AITA for hiding it from my parents?
