Old Habits Die Hard: Kim Kardashian Still Sells Items From Closet, But Latest Piece Sparks Fury

Has Kim Kardashian gone back to her first hustle? The socialite is famous for leveraging her knack for fashion and entrepreneurship into a lucrative venture, selling off her wealthy friends’ designer items on eBay after organizing their closets. However, a recent controversy over a nearly $70,000 ‘dirty’ Hermès Birkin handbag listing has made fans question Kim’s motives.
Before rising to super fame, Kim had created a profitable part-time gig for herself where she would clear out and organize her rich friends’ closets, more notably, Paris Hilton’s closet.
When her affluent mates would throw or donate their unwanted expensive clothes, the reality TV star would sell them on eBay.
In a 2015 interview with Variety, Kim opened up about how she first got into making a living from selling designer pieces, revealing that it all started when her late father, famous lawyer Robert Kardashian, let her buy multiple pairs of designer shoes as she attempted to turn a profit.
Kim Kardashian sparked controversy after listing a nearly $70,000 ‘dirty’ Hermès Birkin for sale
At the time, Kim said: “I discovered eBay, and I loved shopping.
“I had to be on a budget. I didn’t have credit cards.
“How do I figure out how to make this a business? I remember I bought these Manolo Blahnik shoes that were $700.
“[My dad] let me buy five pairs. I had to pay him back, plus interest.
“I sold every pair on eBay for $2,500. I became so obsessed with seeing that return. I would sell off the things I wouldn’t be wearing.”
Pre-fame, Kim established a lucrative side hustle organizing closets, notably for Paris Hilton
Fast forward to April 2021, when the mother-of-four officially reached billionaire status. This was confirmed by Forbes magazine, attributing Kim’s wealth primarily to her successful businesses, including KKW Beauty and SKIMS, as well as other investments and ventures.
And despite reaching the astonishing fortune, the 43-year-old media personality has seemingly not completely let go of her early financial endeavor before becoming the superstar that she is today.
Kim and her family debuted Kardashian Kloset in October 2019, a website dedicated to selling their unwanted designer goods. The website is officially described as “a luxury designer clothing resale site that brings the fashionable and fun clothing from the famous Kardashian-Jenner family closets to yours.”
According to Kardashian Kloset, each article listed for sale has been “hand-selected by each family member,” and the goal is “to share a part of the Kardashian-Jenner family lifestyle by offering you the opportunity to own one-of-a-kind items.”
Kim and her family debuted Kardashian Kloset in October 2019, a website dedicated to selling their unwanted designer goods
The website features a variety of categories, including clothing, accessories, and other fashion items. Moreover, customers can browse through different sections dedicated to each family member, such as Kim, her sisters, and her mom, Kris Jenner. Additionally, there is a section specifically for children’s clothing worn by the Kardashian-Jenner children.
But one recent listing has particularly caught the eyes of fans, and not in a good way. Kim has been called out for selling an apparent worn-out Hermès Birkin bag for $69,995.00.
The price range for Hermès Birkin bags can vary widely depending on factors such as size, material, color, and condition. Generally, the cheapest Hermès Birkin bags might start at around $10,000 to $12,000 for smaller or more basic models in less expensive materials like canvas or Epsom leather.
However, for larger sizes, exotic skins, or special editions, prices can soar well into the six figures or even higher. So far, the record for the most expensive Hermès Birkin bag sold at auction was set in 2021 for a staggering $500,000 for the exclusive Himalaya Birkin model.
Kim was called out for selling an apparent worn-out Hermès Birkin bag for $69,995.00
Taking to a Reddit forum, one angered user commented on Kim’s listed Birkin: “Kim’s dirty Birkin. Can be yours for only $70k!” before adding: “Seriously, how desperate are they for money?
“And why does no one find it strange that these ‘billionaires’ are selling their second-hand clothes?”
Another Redditor asked: “This is so embarrassing. Why don’t they get it restored by H before selling it?” To which somebody else replied: “Or even just spend thirty seconds wiping it with a wet cloth.”
An additional person wrote: “The hardware is all scuffed and dull, the edges are worn and slightly frayed, and it’s discolored from makeup/tanner.
“Just wow. Anyone who buys this from them is an idiot, they can’t even be bothered to restore it or have it stored properly.”
A separate individual chimed in: “The nerve to list at that price with all of the discoloration in the handles and wear & tear on the bottom and lower corners.”
The bag in question is still available to buy for $69,995 and doesn’t include the $14.95 for shipping, as indicated on the website.
“Seriously Kim get yourself some cleaner and clean it up first!” a reader commented
