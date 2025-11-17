Photographer Surprises Passersby By Taking Beautiful Pictures Of Them, Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Meet Volodymyr, a talented photographer from Ukraine who has a unique way of capturing the beauty of everyday life. He takes his camera to the streets and photographs passersby. But there’s more: once Volodymyr captures the perfect shot, he quickly prints it using his instant printer and surprises the people he photographed by giving them their pictures as a special gift. Imagine the joy and slight confusion on their faces when they receive a photograph of themselves out of the blue. Well, actually, you don’t have to imagine that, because Volodymyr captures their reactions too!
Although originally from Ukraine, Volodymyr has made the Czech Republic his home. He finds inspiration in the diversity of people he comes across. “Street photography is a fascinating genre that allows you to capture authentic moments of everyday life. It offers a unique opportunity to observe and document the world around us, capturing candid expressions, interesting characters, and the vibrant energy of urban environments,” the photographer told Bored Panda.
Scroll down to see the captivating photographs and the genuine reactions they elicit.
More info: Instagram | printographer1.gumroad.com
