Hey Pandas, Share Your Scariest Experience (Closed)

by

Share your most horrifying experiences with fellow Pandas.

#1

I was actually asleep but “paralyzed”. I could see my husband reading in bed but couldn’t move. I thought I was making noise for help, but apparently no noise was coming out. I can’t remember how it ended, it was about 10 years ago.

#2

When I was seven, I was swimming at a local hotel swimming pool. I decided it would we cool to show mom (bio) that I could swim. I jumped in a little too far to the left (the deep end) and started to inhale water. She stood there in shock for a minute until my uncle (bio) saved me. I was only in there for a bout a minute but it felt like hours. I can still remember the blue water and splashing and trying to scream. Terrifying

#3

One time I saw something weird in my room But I can’t remember it it was like 5 years ago

#4

I had a panic attack at an orchestra concert and the guy next to me was deadnaming me. So, y’know, typical orchestra concert.

#5

Going toe-to-toe with passive-aggressive, gaslighting, judgmental, justification, or other emotional vampire behavior…. has been the absolute most terrifying stuff I’ve ever faced, and continues to be….

