Kids See Step-Mom’s True Face, Decide To Show Dad Exactly Who She Is

Watching someone you love stay in a relationship with someone you can’t stand is painful. You know that they deserve so much better, but you have to bite your tongue and at least pretend to be happy for them. The heart wants what the heart wants, after all.
But when a pair of twins finally had enough evidence to prove that their stepmom is a terrible, toxic person, they were thrilled to get revenge. Below, you’ll find the full story that one of the twins posted on Reddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers left them.
These twins have never been a fan of their stepmother
YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)
But after finding out how terribly she treats their father, they became determined to teach her a lesson
Ladanifer (not the actual photo)
GeorgeRudy (not the actual photo)
kenishirotie (not the actual photo)
JuiceFlair (not the actual photo)
It’s common for stepparents to feel resentment towards their stepchildren
Many people have a complicated relationship with their father. In fact, in the United States, a quarter of kids grow up in a household without their dad. Meanwhile, it’s extremely common nowadays for people to grow up in blended families. Pew Research Center reports that 42% of adults in the US have at least one step relative, and 18% have a living stepparent.
But just because it’s common for families to include a stepfather or stepmother doesn’t mean that everyone gets along perfectly. In fact, Step Family Solutions notes that it’s actually common for stepparents to resent their stepchildren.
This often happens because stepparents have to put in all of the work of being a parent (packing lunches, driving the children around, attending sporting events, etc.) without receiving the benefits of being the child’s actual mother or father. The stepparent might not receive any love or affection from the child; sometimes, they might even be treated with hostility.
It’s also common for stepparents to feel jealous of their stepchildren, as they will always be their spouse’s top priority. No matter how much their spouse loves them, they will always love their kids more, which can be a tough pill to swallow.
If a stepparent is struggling with these feelings, it’s important for them to acknowledge them and then move on. It’s not healthy to ruminate on jealousy or resentment, as it will only make it worse.
It’s important to be able to spot the signs of domestic violence in a relationship
In this particular story, however, it seems like the stepmother had much bigger issues than simply feeling a bit envious. As the twins gathered more information, it became clear that their stepmother was extremely toxic and even dangerous.
If you’re worried that someone you love is being treated that way by their partner, ManKind notes that, first, it’s important to be able to spot the signs of a man who is a victim. For example, he may seem afraid or anxious to please his partner, go along with everything his partner says, have very low self-esteem, and receive frequent, harassing phone calls from his partner.
However, if you know that his relationship is dangerous, don’t wait for him to come to you for help. Ask if something is wrong, and don’t hesitate to express concern. Listen to what he has to say, and validate him.
Support his decisions, and encourage him to seek professional help or call the police. Reassure him that he is not alone, and show him examples of other men who have escaped similar situations.
Domestic violence is something that should never be taken lightly, and it can have devastating, lifelong impacts on a person. If you know that someone you love is in an unsafe situation, don’t be scared to speak up.
We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think that the twins handled this drama well? Feel free to weigh in. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda discussing similar themes, we recommend reading this one next.
Readers had plenty to say about the saga, and some were split on whether or not this counts as pro-revenge
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