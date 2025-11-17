‘Lost In History’: 50 Photos That Might Change How You See The Past (New Pics)

It’s not just dusty old books that lend us insights into the past. Photography can be an incredible tool when helping us understand the context of modern history, from fashion and style trends to the technological and architectural quirks of the time.
The ‘Lost in History’ Instagram page is a project that is dedicated to showcasing rare modern historical photos. We’ve collected some of the most impactful ones to share with you, Pandas. The odds are that these images will give you a fresh new perspective on our recent past. You’ll find them as you scroll down.
#1
You’re A 19 Year Old Kid. You Are Critically Wounded And Dying In The Jungle Somewhere In The Central Highlands Of Viet Nam . Its November 14, 1965 . Lz (Landing Zone) X-Ray. Your Unit Is Outnumbered 8-1 And The Enemy Fire Is So Intense From 100 Yards Away, That Your Co (Commanding Officer) Has Ordered The Medevac Helicopters To Stop Coming In. You’re Lying There, Listening To The Enemy Machine Guns And You Know You’re Not Getting Out. Your Family Is Half Way Around The World, 12,000 Miles Away, And You’ll Never See Them Again. As The World Starts To Fade In And Out, You Know This Is The Day. Then – Over The Machine Gun Noise – You Faintly Hear That Sound Of A Helicopter. You Look Up To See A Huey Coming In. But.. It Doesn’t Seem Real Because No Medevac Markings Are On It. Captain Ed Freeman Is Coming In For You. He’s Not Medevac So It’s Not His Job, But He Heard The Radio Call And Decided He’s Flying His Huey Down Into The Machine Gun Fire Anyway. Even After The Medevacs Were Ordered Not To Come. He’s Coming Anyway. And He Drops It In And Sits There In The Machine Gun Fire, As They Load 3 Of You At A Time On Board. Then He Flies You Up And Out Through The Gunfire To The Doctors And Nurses And Safety. And, He Kept Coming Back!! 13 More Times!! Until All The Wounded Were Out. No One Knew Until The Mission Was Over That The Captain Had Been Hit 4 Times In The Legs And Left Arm. He Took 29 Of You And Your Buddies Out That Day. Some Would Not Have Made It Without The Captain And His Huey. Medal Of Honor Recipient, Captain Ed Freeman, United States Army, Died At The Age Of 80, In Boise, Idaho. I Bet You Didn’t Hear About This Hero’s Passing, Medal Of Honor Winner Captain Ed Freeman
Image source: lostinhistorypics
#2 A Victorian Couple Trying Not To Laugh While Getting Their Portraits Done, 1890s
Image source: lostinhistorypics
#3
In 1922, A Group Of Scientists Went To The Toronto General Hospital Where Diabetic Children Were Kept In Wards, Often 50 Or More At A Time. Most Of Them Were Comatose And Dying From Diabetic Keto-Acidosis. Others Were Being Treated By Being Placed On An Extremely Strict Diet, Which Inevitably LED To Starvation. These Children Were Essentially In Their Death Beds, Awaiting What Was At That Time, Certain Death. The Scientists Moved Swiftly And Proceeded To Inject The Children With A New Purified Extract Of Insulin. As They Began To Inject The Last Comatose Child, The First One To Be Injected Began To Wake Up. Then One By One, All The Children Awoke From Their Diabetic Comas. A Room That Was Full Of Death And Gloom, Suddenly Became A Place Of Joy And Hope. In The Early 1920s, Frederick Banting And Charles Best Discovered Insulin Under John Macleod At The University Of Toronto. With The Help Of James Collip, Insulin Was Purified, Making It Available To Successfully Treat Diabetes. Both Banting And Macleod Earned Nobel Prizes For Their Work In 1923. In The Same Year, Banting, Collip, And Best Decided To Sell The Insulin Patent To The University Of Toronto For $1. Banting Famously Went On To Say, “Insulin Does Not Belong To Me, It Belongs To The World.”
Image source: lostinhistorypics
#4
During Military Training In Ww2, Gilbert Bradley Was In Love And Exchanged Hundreds Of Letters With His Sweetheart Who Would Only Sign The Letters With The Initial “G”. 70 Years Later, When The Letters Were Transcribed, It Was Discovered That G Actually Stood For Gordon. Gilbert Had Been In Love With A Man. They Had To Keep Their Relationship A Secret Because Homosexuality Was Illegal At The Time And A Soldier Could Get Even Get Shot For Engaging In Homosexual Behavior. In One Of Their Letters Contained The Lines: “Wouldn’t It Be Wonderful If All Our Letters Could Be Published In The Future In A More Enlightened Time. Then All The World Could See How In Love We Are.”
Image source: lostinhistorypics
#5 Married Couple Mildred And Richard Loving Answer Questions At A Press Conference The Day After The Us Supreme Court Ruled In Their Favor In Loving V. Virginia. June 13, 1967
Image source: lostinhistorypics
#6 Members Of The Owls, A Black Women’s Softball Team In The 1930s
Image source: lostinhistorypics
#7 Us Athlete Jesse Owens Salutes During The Presentation Of His Gold Medal For The Long Jump After Defeating Nazi Germany’s Lutz Long During The 1936 Summer Olympics In Berlin
Image source: lostinhistorypics
#8 Cats That Sailed On Ships Until The Mid-20th Century To Catch Rodents Had Passports Signed With Their Paw Prints
Image source: lostinhistorypics
#9 “There’s No Hogwarts Without You, Hagrid.” Rest In Peace Robbie Coltrane, Thank You For Being Part Of Something So Special
Image source: lostinhistorypics
#10 Insane To Think Charles Darwin And Steve Irwin Both Owned The Same Turtoise
Image source: lostinhistorypics
#11 A Little Boy Has A Surprise For His Girlfriend.. :)
Image source: lostinhistorypics
#12 1938
Image source: lostinhistorypics
#13 Cheri, A Great Dane Puppy, In Deep Sleep Moments After Stealing 5 Lbs Of Ham Off The Kitchen Counter, 1953
Image source: lostinhistorypics
#14 Life Magazine, July 25, 1949
Image source: lostinhistorypics
#15 1953: Cairo Mary, A Bouncer At Shanghai Reds (5th And Beacon In San Pedro) Escorts A Customer To The Door
Image source: lostinhistorypics
#16 Sharpshooter, Annie Oakley Shooting Over Her Shoulder Using A Hand Mirror, 1899
Image source: lostinhistorypics
#17 A Girl And Her Kitten, 1931
Image source: lostinhistorypics
#18 Marilyn Monroe, 1939
Image source: lostinhistorypics
#19 Film Actress Fay Webb With Her Pet Goose, Which Is Wearing An Attractive Pair Of Glasses, 1925
Image source: lostinhistorypics
#20 Carrie Fisher On Vacation In Europe, 1971
Image source: lostinhistorypics
#21 The Picture Is More Than 80 Years Old And The Quality Grainy But The Scene Is Incredibly Significant In The History Of The British Monarchy. For This Is The First Moment Princess Elizabeth Met Her Future Husband. When King George Vi Visited Dartmouth College In 1939, A Promising Cadet Called Philip Was Assigned To Entertain His Daughters. The 18-Year-Old Obviously Made A Lasting Impression On The 13-Year-Old Elizabeth. The Extraordinary Photograph, Discovered In Archives, Shows The First Meeting Between The Future Monarch And Her Husband-To-Be, Over A Game Of Croquet. The Picture Was Unearthed While Researching Prince Philip
Image source: lostinhistorypics
#22 The Teeniest Tiniest Stylist. 1950s
Image source: lostinhistorypics
#23 Mailman N. Sorenson Poses With His Heavy Christmas Deliveries In Chicago, 1929
Image source: lostinhistorypics
#24 Letter From John Steinbeck To Marilyn Monroe
Image source: lostinhistorypics
#25 This Photo—taken At The Turn Of The Century—shows Jack Daniel (In The White Hat) Seated Next To George Green, The Son Of Nathan “Nearest” Green Who Was The First Black Master Distiller In America
Image source: lostinhistorypics
#26 Engineer Karen Leadlay Working On The Analog Computers In The Space Division Of General Dynamics, 1964
Image source: lostinhistorypics
#27 The Futuro Was A Prefabricated House Built Between The Late 1960’s And 1970’s. Fewer Than A Hundred Were Made
Image source: lostinhistorypics
#28 Boy With His Boar, 1930
Image source: lostinhistorypics
#29 USA, Nevada, 1977. Wild Horses
Image source: lostinhistorypics
#30 An Ad From The 1930’s
Image source: lostinhistorypics
#31 Good Morning By The Daily Mirror, England, April 4, 1944
Image source: lostinhistorypics
#32 Cleaning Women Washing A Crucifix, 1938
Image source: lostinhistorypics
#33 This Session Was To Be The Last One Between Marilyn Monroe By Andre De Dienes, Even Though He Asked To Take Photos Of Her Several Years Later. Marilyn Suffered From Insomnia Throughout Her Adult Life. One Night Yet Again In 1953 When She Couldn’t Sleep She Called Andre De Dienes Who Came And Took These Poignant Photos
Image source: lostinhistorypics
#34 A V-Shaped Bed Invented In 1932, Supporting The Body Perfectly At Every Point And Thus Promotes Better Rest. When Unused The Bed Is Straight Like Every Other Bed. However, One Pull On A Chain At The Side Of The Bed Immediately Changes It To A V-Shape. Another Advantage Claimed For The Bed Is That The Covers Are Held Substantially Away From The Person, Thereby Allowing The Free Circulation Of Air To The Body
Image source: lostinhistorypics
#35 New Orleans, Summer Of 1970
Image source: lostinhistorypics
#36 Cow Shoes Used By Moonshiners In The Prohibition Days To Disguise Their Footprints, 1924
Image source: lostinhistorypics
#37 Christmas, 1974
Image source: lostinhistorypics
#38 An Edwardian Woman Dressed The Part Of A Handsome Dandy Writes A Message To Her Lover, “Hello Kid:- How You Be? I Am Fine Don’t I Look It. You Know You Must Not Set This Card On The Switch Board Where You Do Your Others”. What An Intrepid Romance It Must Have Been
Image source: lostinhistorypics
#39 “Crash Diet” For Women Published By Vogue In 1977
Image source: lostinhistorypics
#40 Pelé Dining With His Parents, In 1958
Image source: lostinhistorypics
#41 Causes Of Death In London, 1632
Image source: lostinhistorypics
#42 Stroboscopic Photograph Of The New York City Ballet’s Production Of Jewells, 1967. Photo By Gjon Mili
Image source: lostinhistorypics
#43
Danish Arctic Explorer Peter Freuchen With His First Wife, Navarana Mequpaluk In 1912. She Would Pass Away From The Spanish Flu In 1921. Freuchen Went On To Participate In Several Arctic Explorations, One Including A 1,000 Mile Dogsled Trip Across Greenland. Freuchen Also Wrote More Than A Dozen Books (Fiction And Non-Fiction), Participated In The Danish Resistance Against Germany During World War 2 And Was Imprisoned By The Nazis And Sentenced To Death, But Managed To Escape To Sweden. He Eventually Came To Hollywood And Worked As A Consultant And Scriptwriter, But Also Starred In The Oscar Winning Movie “Eskimo” (1933). In 1956, He Won $64,000 On “The $64,000 Question”, An American Quiz Show. But Perhaps His Most Famous Feat Was Barely Escaping Death When He Once Got Trapped In A Snow Cave Due To The Warmth Generated By His Own Breath, Which Created An Impassable Frozen Crust That Blocked The Entrance. He Writes About The Experience In One Of His Memoirs: “What A Way To Die…i Gave Up Once More And Let The Hours Pass Without Another Move. But I Recovered My Strength While I Rested And My Morale Improved. I Was Alive After All. I Had Not Eaten For Hours, But My Digestion Felt All Right. I Got A New Idea! I Had Often Seen Dog’s Dung In The Sled Track And Had Noticed That It Would Freeze As Solid As A Rock. Would Not The Cold Have The Same Effect On Human Discharge? Repulsive As The Thought Was, I Decided To Try The Experiment. I Moved My Bowels And From The Excrement I Managed To Fashion A Chisel-Like Instrument Which I Left To Freeze…i Was Patient. I Did Not Want To Risk Breaking My New Tool By Using It Too Soon…at Last I Decided To Try My Chisel And It Worked!” While He Managed To Escape, He Was Forced To Amputate Several Of His Toes And Eventually Lost His Left Foot Entirely To Frostbite. In 1957, Freuchen Died Of A Heart Attack
Image source: lostinhistorypics
#44 To Appear Headless While Taking A Photo, Aka “Horsemanning” Was A Popular Way To Pose In The 1920’s
Image source: lostinhistorypics
#45 Hop Pickers On Stilts In Faversham , England, 1920
Image source: lostinhistorypics
#46 A Dinner Party At The Hotel Astor In New York City In 1904
Image source: lostinhistorypics
#47 Luis Camnitzer, The Photograph, 1981
Image source: lostinhistorypics
#48 Missionary Being Eaten By A Jaguar (By Noé León, 1907)
Image source: lostinhistorypics
#49 This Is What Hanging Out In A College Dorm Room Looked Like In 1910. (University Of Illinois)
Image source: lostinhistorypics
#50 Stylist Andrew Richardson Caressed By A Russian Circus Performer, Photographed By Steven Meisel As Part Of The Madonna Photo Essay ‘Flesh + Fantasy’ For Rolling Stone Magazine, 1991
Image source: lostinhistorypics
Follow Us