“Think Twice”: Woman Screams At Kids For Ruining Her $1000 Hairdo, Gets Shut Up When Parent Arrives

Having a pool growing up was one of the best parts of my childhood. It provided my brothers and I with endless entertainment, and it was the perfect place for us to use up our energy during long summer days. We played basketball, did cannonballs, threw torpedoes and caused chaos. But we never got into any trouble for splashing around because that’s what kids do!
According to one woman, however, children playing in a pool need to be mindful of the fact that she just had her hair done… Below, you’ll find a story that a frustrated parent shared on the “Am I the [Jerk]?” subreddit detailing why they recently blew up at their brother’s girlfriend.
This parent’s children love playing in their pool
Image credits: yanadjana / Envato (not the actual photo)
But when their brother’s girlfriend started telling the kids how to behave, the parent decided that she needed to be put in her place
Image credits: bilanol / Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Empty-Wash-4761
Intricate braids often cost hundreds of dollars to install
Image credits: Racool_studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)
One aspect of this story that shocked many readers was the fact that the girlfriend recently paid $1,000 to get her hair done. While we can’t know exactly what she had done and which salon she went to, the author did note in a comment that she got “fancy braids,” which can cost a pretty penny.
According to Style Seat, the cost of box braids depends on several factors, including intricacy and size, where you get them done, and the stylist and their expertise. For example, a salon in a major city like New York or Los Angeles might get away with charging much more than one in a suburban area. But it’s normal to pay anywhere between $100 to $450 for braids, with smaller braids falling at a higher price point.
Ashley at Aisle One also noted on her blog that she has happily paid $400 for knotless braids because she wants expert stylists to be compensated fairly for their efforts. After all, it can sometimes take up to 12 hours for intricate, longer braids to be installed. “Not only do I always get a beautiful result, but my braids are done in a serene relaxing environment, at the time I booked, and without delays,” she explained.
Swimming won’t ruin braids if certain precautions are taken
Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)
And while it may not be common, it is possible to pay around $1,000 for braids as well. Omobolanle Ajao, creator of Bora Bora Boho Braids, charges $1,000 for home service and upwards of $600 for some of her more intricate styles. But it’s important to note that these pricier services take between 8 to 11 hours to complete.
Now, you might be wondering: once someone has a beautiful set of box braids on their head, are they unable to swim? Well, according to William Brown at Mic Hair, pool water does not have to ruin your fabulous hairstyle. Common issues that occur with braids after going swimming are frizziness, mold and mildew, and braids becoming heavy after getting wet.
But to prevent these problems, Brown recommends first taking a shower to get your hair wet before getting into chlorinated water or salt water. It’s also helpful to apply a leave-in conditioner or coconut oil after getting your hair wet. Once you’ve finished swimming, it’s best to rinse your braids with clean water. Then be sure to dry them thoroughly to prevent any mold or mildew from forming.
It’s rarely a good idea to try to discipline someone else’s child
Image credits: peoplecreations / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Another aspect of this story, however, is the issue of the girlfriend trying to tell her partner’s nieces and nephews what to do. Clearly, the parent was not a fan of this behavior. But is it ever appropriate to discipline another person’s child? The New York Post published a piece last year discussing this issue, where they got in touch with author and parenting expert Dr. Justin Coulson.
He noted that there are not many hard and fast rules that apply when you see another person’s kid behaving poorly, but he does recommend following several guidelines. First of all, you should never threaten, hit or intimidate another person’s child. It’s also a good idea to find the child’s parents first before interacting with them.
Dr. Coulson also says it’s best to think of discipline not as a punishment or consequences, but instead as an opportunity to teach and model good behavior. And sometimes, the solution is simply to remove yourself from the situation, rather than have an altercation with another child or parent.
We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this parent did anything wrong by defending their kids? Then, if you’d like to check out another Bored Panda article, we recommend reading this one next!
Many readers understood where the parent was coming from
However, some thought that the author overreacted
Follow Us